Dozens of animals evacuated from Bucks County SPCA facility after burst pipe floods clinic

Dozens of animals had to be evacuated after water flooded the Quakertown facility of the Bucks County SPCA.

The flood was caused by a burst pipe that was most likely due to the frigid temperatures over Christmas weekend.

The flood impacted the Quakertown facility's clinic area. A total of 81 animals were moved to the Lahaska location.

"It started with a dripping pipe, and it grew to where there was water pouring through the ceiling," said Cindy Kelly, the director of communications with the Bucks County SPCA.

"By Monday morning we knew we had to evacuate the building. There was no heat and no running water, and there was water coming in...you didn't know where it was going to start pouring through the ceiling next," added Kelly.

Luckily, since Monday, more than a dozen animals have been adopted. However, that meant another 60 animals remain in Lahaska - along with animals already there seeking adoption.

The adoptable animals range from rats to guinea pigs, rabbits and cats and dogs.

The shelter estimates the damage will take weeks to fix. In the meantime, they are asking for kitty litter, towels and cash donations.

In addition to the flood in Quakertown, the Lahaska location had to deal with its own water issue later in the week. The facility was without water for a day and a half, also due to a broken pipe, but that water issue was quickly fixed.