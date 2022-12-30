ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Morgantown firefighters report busy storm response

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Christmas holiday weekend and several days following were one of the busiest times in 2022 for Morgantown Fire Department. In recently released numbers, the department said it responded to nearly 130 calls for service from Dec. 23-28. Most of those calls connected with the sub-zero temperatures that hit a few days before Christmas.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Songwriter reflects on Sago Mine disaster

SAGO, W.Va (WDTV) -It had been 17 years since the Sago Mine disaster rocked a small West Virginia town. The early morning mine explosion on January 2, 2006 sealed 13 miners two miles below ground. They stayed trapped there for nearly two days. However, only one man made it out,...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Flood Advisory issued for parts of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: 4:15 PM: A Flood Advisory has been issued until 7 p.m. Tuesday. It includes parts of Mon County and Marion County. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Fairmont, Mannington, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Barrackville, Monongah, Pine Grove, Fairview, Hundred, Jacksonburg, Rivesville, Grant Town, Farmington, Worthington, Smithfield, Metz, Rachel, Curtisville, Grangeville and Carolina.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Eleanore V. Chipps

Eleanore V. Chipps of Clarksburg, WV passed away at the Stonerise Nursing Home on January 1, 2023 due to a sudden illness. She was born in Wolf Summit on December 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Clyde Harley and Agnes Gertrude Hammond Chipps. Eleanore never married and was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by two brothers, Harry Chipps and Clyde “Sid” Chipps; three sisters, Jeannie Alexander, Rita Kennedy and Judy Chipps; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Ellen Chipps, whom she considered one of her own sisters. Surviving are several nieces and nephews and one sister-in-law, Judi Chipps of Clarksburg. Eleanore graduated from Bristol High School and Salem College, where she earned her Teaching degree. While she was teaching in Bucyrus, Ohio she went on to earn several Masters degrees. After retiring, Eleanore moved to Akron, Ohio to care for her uncle, Joe Hammond. She loved to travel and did so with her church family to many different countries. In keeping with her wishes, Eleanore will be cremated. She will be laid to rest between her father and her uncle in the Coplin Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

New trail development underway in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — The City of Elkins has been awarded a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to plan trails that would enter the Monongahela National Forest. Elkins City Clerk Jessica Sutton, who is one of the founding members of the Elkins Area Shared...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Remains of human fetus found behind building in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after human remains of a fetus were found behind a building in Buckhannon. Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department said the remains were found Monday evening around 8 p.m., according to a release from the BPD. Officers received a call alleging...
BUCKHANNON, WV
wajr.com

Grants fund housing, veterans projects in Mon, Marion and Harrison Counties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., has awarded nearly $500,000 to Morgantown Community Resources (MCR) for a veterans rehabilitation center. The center will be managed by the group Aspire and be located at Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Avenue. The $498,993 grant will finance a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Simpson Creek Baptist Church holds first service since pipes burst

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The cold weather last week caused the Simpson Creek Baptist Church pipes to bust. On Monday morning Simpson Creek Baptist Church pipes busted because of the freezing temperatures. The pipes which were on the third floor sent gallons of water down the building to the first...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
beckersdental.com

West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods

A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: December 25 through December 31

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A Harrison County man has been arrested after police said they found the body of another man at a motel in Fairmont. Law enforcement impounded a car that deputies said was...
FAIRMONT, WV

