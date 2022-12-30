Read full article on original website
Morgantown firefighters report busy storm response
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Christmas holiday weekend and several days following were one of the busiest times in 2022 for Morgantown Fire Department. In recently released numbers, the department said it responded to nearly 130 calls for service from Dec. 23-28. Most of those calls connected with the sub-zero temperatures that hit a few days before Christmas.
Barbour River Rats hosts polar plunge for local EMS
The Barbour River Rats hosted their annual polar plunge to benefit the Barbour County Emergency Squad and help with the rising cost of services.
Songwriter reflects on Sago Mine disaster
SAGO, W.Va (WDTV) -It had been 17 years since the Sago Mine disaster rocked a small West Virginia town. The early morning mine explosion on January 2, 2006 sealed 13 miners two miles below ground. They stayed trapped there for nearly two days. However, only one man made it out,...
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
Mon Health welcomes area’s first baby of 2023
Mon Health Medical Center said it welcomed the area's first baby of 2023 just minutes after the ball dropped.
Salem family loses everything in mobile home fire
While a winter storm hit West Virginia on the morning of Dec. 23, first responders in the Doddridge and Harrison County area responded to a mobile home fire on Buffalo Calf Road.
UPDATE: Flood Advisory issued for parts of NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: 4:15 PM: A Flood Advisory has been issued until 7 p.m. Tuesday. It includes parts of Mon County and Marion County. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Fairmont, Mannington, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Barrackville, Monongah, Pine Grove, Fairview, Hundred, Jacksonburg, Rivesville, Grant Town, Farmington, Worthington, Smithfield, Metz, Rachel, Curtisville, Grangeville and Carolina.
Eleanore V. Chipps
Eleanore V. Chipps of Clarksburg, WV passed away at the Stonerise Nursing Home on January 1, 2023 due to a sudden illness. She was born in Wolf Summit on December 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Clyde Harley and Agnes Gertrude Hammond Chipps. Eleanore never married and was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by two brothers, Harry Chipps and Clyde “Sid” Chipps; three sisters, Jeannie Alexander, Rita Kennedy and Judy Chipps; and her sister-in-law, Barbara Ellen Chipps, whom she considered one of her own sisters. Surviving are several nieces and nephews and one sister-in-law, Judi Chipps of Clarksburg. Eleanore graduated from Bristol High School and Salem College, where she earned her Teaching degree. While she was teaching in Bucyrus, Ohio she went on to earn several Masters degrees. After retiring, Eleanore moved to Akron, Ohio to care for her uncle, Joe Hammond. She loved to travel and did so with her church family to many different countries. In keeping with her wishes, Eleanore will be cremated. She will be laid to rest between her father and her uncle in the Coplin Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
New trail development underway in Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va. — The City of Elkins has been awarded a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to plan trails that would enter the Monongahela National Forest. Elkins City Clerk Jessica Sutton, who is one of the founding members of the Elkins Area Shared...
Remains of human fetus found behind building in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after human remains of a fetus were found behind a building in Buckhannon. Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department said the remains were found Monday evening around 8 p.m., according to a release from the BPD. Officers received a call alleging...
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Grants fund housing, veterans projects in Mon, Marion and Harrison Counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., has awarded nearly $500,000 to Morgantown Community Resources (MCR) for a veterans rehabilitation center. The center will be managed by the group Aspire and be located at Hazel’s House of Hope on Scott Avenue. The $498,993 grant will finance a...
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
Simpson Creek Baptist Church holds first service since pipes burst
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The cold weather last week caused the Simpson Creek Baptist Church pipes to bust. On Monday morning Simpson Creek Baptist Church pipes busted because of the freezing temperatures. The pipes which were on the third floor sent gallons of water down the building to the first...
New Year’s celebration held at Starport Arcade and Pub
The Starport Arcade and Pub hosted its first "New Year's Eve party" at its location on Walnut Street in Morgantown between 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods
A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
Stories of the Week: December 25 through December 31
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A Harrison County man has been arrested after police said they found the body of another man at a motel in Fairmont. Law enforcement impounded a car that deputies said was...
Increased holiday patrols will be ‘zero tolerance’ this weekend
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.– Many will say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 at a party or event, and Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer urges all to use good judgment and be cautious. “We know New Year’s is a big holiday for a lot of people,” Sheriff Palmer said. “A...
