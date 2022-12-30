Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
UPMC in North Central Pa. welcomes First Baby of 2023
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – For many, the new year signifies a fresh start and celebration. For Jade Carlli and Ronnie Litchfield, it’s even more special with the arrival of newborn Hendrix Blu, the first baby born in 2023 at a Magee-Womens facility of UPMC in North Central Pa. He...
therecord-online.com
Julia I. Mayes
Julia I. Mayes, 97, of Keller St. Lock Haven passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2022 surrounded by family and her beloved caregivers. She was born in Castanea December 3, 1925, to the late Samuel R. and Lulabelle M. Koch Bechtol. Julia was united in marriage January 27, 1944 to Roy H. “Whitey” Mayes, who preceded her in death July 26, 1995. He was the love of her life and they were truly soul mates. Partners in everything they did. Julia was the oldest and longest living resident of Castanea.
Did you try these new local businesses in 2022?
The year 2022 brought a number of new local businesses to north central Pa. Find our list here. If you know of a new business not on our list, send a message to NorthcentralPa.com and we'll add it! Dad's BBQ - Williamsport area A food truck/trailer business serving up smoked chicken, bbq, brisket, and other meats, as well as a smoky, spicy take on macaroni and cheese. ...
therecord-online.com
Sara A. Reichert
Sara A. Reichert, 84, of Lock Haven, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Lock Haven Hospital. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 5 P.M. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 with Captain Kendall Stout officiating.
therecord-online.com
Agnew named new Millbrook artistic director
MILL HALL, PA – Millbrook Playhouse recently announced its first new artistic director in the last decade. She is a Millbrook acting veteran, Shannon Agnew. Recently retired artistic director David Leidholdt posted word of the change:. Dear Millbrook Playhouse fans, patrons, board, and friends,. David here (the tall one);...
therecord-online.com
Leatrice V. McSherry
Leatrice V. McSherry, 97, passed away on January 1, 2023, in the home of her eldest daughter, having spent her last Christmas surrounded by her family and loved ones. Although we are saddened by the loss of this great woman, we find much comfort in the knowing that her struggle is over and she is finally at peace, reunited with her beloved husband of 43 years, Max L. McSherry, who predeceased her in 1990.
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
Blaze destroys Williamsport home
Eldred Township, Pa. — A fire ripped through a two-story home Friday night, burning it to the ground, officials say. No one was home at the time the blaze was reported at the home in the 5200 block of Northway Road in Williamsport. Firefighters from Eldred Township were dispatched to the home just before 9 p.m. Additional crews from Hepburn Township were called to assist the second-alarm blaze, which leveled the home.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: Berwick woman, employee, identified as Geisinger victim; alleged suspect killed near Aristes
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – Two tragedies an hour apart Friday evening are connected, according to the coroners in Montour and Columbia Counties. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the victim of Friday’s shooting at Geisinger Medical Center as Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick. She was returning to...
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
WOLF
Williamsport man dies after being shot several times Saturday
Williamsport (Lycoming County) - Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Junior says Quahdier Durrant, 25, of Williamsport, died in the emergency room at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Hospital around 2:54 a.m. Saturday. Kiessling says Durrant was shot multiple times in the city, though the location of the incident is not known. It's...
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
Central Pa. outdoors retailer to close after 37 years
An outdoors retailer in Perry County will close on Saturday. Triple Creek Rod and Gun at 14 Landisburg Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, will close on Saturday, the company announced. “This decision was not arrived at lightly or quickly—it actually has been years in the making!” the owners wrote...
State College
Back in Blonde and Brewing
When she opened The Blonde Bistro in downtown Bellefonte 12 years ago, owner Ciara Semack—she puts the blonde in Blonde Bistro—was glad to provide a comfy atmosphere where customers could enjoy her homemade from-scratch menu. But she never thought she would be adding house-made beer to her offering.
This Abandoned Pennsylvania Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. In Columbia County, there’s a nearly abandoned ghost town named Centralia that is often considered one of the creepiest places in the country. From 1981 to 2020, Centralia's population has decreased from over 1,000 people to just 5 and its mine fire has been burning underground ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
wkok.com
Two Arrested After Car Stolen Along Route 15 in Union County
ALLENWOOD – Two people were arrested and charged after they stole a vehicle along Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County on Christmas Day. Milton state police say arrested were 46-year-old Michael Rowello of Bloomsburg and 26-year-old Trae jon Londo of Allegeheny County. Troopers say the suspects were identified...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport police investigate Friday night murder
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Williamsport police are continuing their investigation into a Friday night homicide along W. Fourth Street. According to a department release, at approximately 11:45 p.m. police were dispatched to 1164 W. Fourth jSt. for reports of a shooting with an injured victim. Police arrived and observed a...
skooknews.com
Geisinger Shooting Victim Identified by Montour County Coroner; Shooting and Fatal Crash Linked
The Montour County Coroner's office has identified the victim in the shooting at Geisinger in Danville on Friday. Just after 5:00pm, Friday, the Geisinger Medical Facility went on lockdown for a reported active shooter. The facility and the Pennsylvania State Police would later announce that one person was shot and...
You voted for the best new Centre County business of 2022. Here are the results
Our poll included 20 new area businesses, and readers selected this one as their favorite.
