ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Comments / 4

Related
The Oregonian

Capital gains tax to provide legal defense for tenants in eviction court qualifies for May ballot

Multnomah County voters will decide in May whether to approve a capital gains tax in order to provide legal representation to tenants facing eviction. Tim Scott, director of elections for Multnomah County, announced in a Dec. 22 email to the county’s board of commissioners that backers of the initiative had turned in enough valid signatures to get the measure on the ballot. Backers needed 22,686 valid signatures to qualify the measure for the May 16, 2023 ballot. They turned in 24,216 in November, Scott wrote.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Why I Believe Newberg Downtown Coalition Is a Fraudulent Charity

In this article I am going to expose what I sincerely believe to be an example of one of the many types of fraud schemes that members of Progressive Yamhill (PY) have been engaging in; unbeknownst to voters of the County, which have been orchestrated among notable members of the group with the assistance of public officials who are complicit in diverting the public’s money into these fraudulent schemes. Many of these frauds involve nonprofit organizations. PY purports to be a social activist group whose primary motivation for its organizing is to create social change aligned with its political ideology and in many ways it does achieve this; however, it is my opinion the political activism is designed to provide cover to distract away from significant financial fraud that comes to fruition once its members obtain control over City Councils. I believe this fraud is a key motivation for members of the Progressive Yamhill group to stay loyal to it and fiercely defend the public officials who enable the schemes to exist.
NEWBERG, OR
WWEEK

A Conversation With Larry Muzzy, After His Pardon From the Governor

You did it. You made it through another year. Congratulations. In Portland, that is becoming something to be quite proud of considering the current state of affairs. A lot of us joined shitty new clubs in 2022: the Someone Stole My Car/Catalytic Converter Club, House/Camp/Car on Fire n My Immediate Neighborhood Club, the Gun Violence at My Kid’s School/Park Club.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

PGE, Pacific Power increase rates for customers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The cost of power is going up. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have increased rates, effective Jan. 1. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) says a typical residential customer of Pacific Power can expect an increase of 14.8% in monthly power bills. For instance, a bill of $91.89 will go up to more than $111.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Investigators Believe Bank Of America Building Fire Was Intentional

(Portland, OR) — Investigators suspect arson in a fire at the Bank of America building in Southeast Portland over the weekend. Crews responded to the area of Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard around 3:15 Saturday morning. The fire was contained shortly after they arrived. There’s no word on the total damage, but it is believed the fire was set intentionally.
PORTLAND, OR
beavertonvalleytimes.com

2022 IN REVIEW: Cold case 'cracked' in Aloha

“So long as they had me,” Joseph A. Wilson told The Valley Times, “they didn’t need to get anyone else.”. That was back in January 1975, after Wilson was finally released — and charges against him dropped — after months in jail for a crime he didn’t commit.
ALOHA, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy