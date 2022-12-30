Read full article on original website
Capital gains tax to provide legal defense for tenants in eviction court qualifies for May ballot
Multnomah County voters will decide in May whether to approve a capital gains tax in order to provide legal representation to tenants facing eviction. Tim Scott, director of elections for Multnomah County, announced in a Dec. 22 email to the county’s board of commissioners that backers of the initiative had turned in enough valid signatures to get the measure on the ballot. Backers needed 22,686 valid signatures to qualify the measure for the May 16, 2023 ballot. They turned in 24,216 in November, Scott wrote.
WWEEK
City Council Bureau Assignments for the New Year Provide Some Surprising Reshuffles
Mayor Ted Wheeler this week decided on a major shakeup of city bureaus after the swearing in of the newest city commissioner, Rene Gonzalez. Wheeler said in November he would reshuffle bureaus to streamline “service areas” while the city transitions to a new form of government over the next two years.
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
yamhilladvocate.com
Why I Believe Newberg Downtown Coalition Is a Fraudulent Charity
In this article I am going to expose what I sincerely believe to be an example of one of the many types of fraud schemes that members of Progressive Yamhill (PY) have been engaging in; unbeknownst to voters of the County, which have been orchestrated among notable members of the group with the assistance of public officials who are complicit in diverting the public’s money into these fraudulent schemes. Many of these frauds involve nonprofit organizations. PY purports to be a social activist group whose primary motivation for its organizing is to create social change aligned with its political ideology and in many ways it does achieve this; however, it is my opinion the political activism is designed to provide cover to distract away from significant financial fraud that comes to fruition once its members obtain control over City Councils. I believe this fraud is a key motivation for members of the Progressive Yamhill group to stay loyal to it and fiercely defend the public officials who enable the schemes to exist.
Oregonians can expect a small deduction in their next paycheck. Here’s why.
The next paycheck Oregonians receive after January 1, 2023 will have a slight deduction.
WWEEK
A Conversation With Larry Muzzy, After His Pardon From the Governor
You did it. You made it through another year. Congratulations. In Portland, that is becoming something to be quite proud of considering the current state of affairs. A lot of us joined shitty new clubs in 2022: the Someone Stole My Car/Catalytic Converter Club, House/Camp/Car on Fire n My Immediate Neighborhood Club, the Gun Violence at My Kid’s School/Park Club.
WWEEK
Why Did Portland General Electric Want to Build Trojan Nuclear Plant in the First Place?
I recall protesting against the now-defunct Trojan nuclear plant in the 1980s. One question I don’t recall anyone asking back then, however: Why did they want to build Trojan in the first place, given that our region already had (and still has) more hydropower than we can use? —Duke Nukem.
kptv.com
PGE, Pacific Power increase rates for customers
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The cost of power is going up. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have increased rates, effective Jan. 1. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) says a typical residential customer of Pacific Power can expect an increase of 14.8% in monthly power bills. For instance, a bill of $91.89 will go up to more than $111.
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisis
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
A Letter to Residents of N. and N.E. Portland from Commissioner Susheela Jayapal
Just under four years ago, I crossed the sky bridge that connects the Multnomah Building with our parking structure to start my first day as a ountycommissioner. As I looked to the west, I could see the new county courthouse - now completed - rising on the other side of the river. To the east was Mount Hood, outlined against a clear sky.
Report ranks Portland as one of the ‘neediest’ cities in the U.S.
The report was released in December 2022, around the same time that Portland broke the homicide record from the past year.
Oregon law going into effect in 2023 allows cities, counties to set speed limits
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon law that will go into effect in 2023 will allow city and county officials to designate speed limits. It's a shift from the current process where the authority lies with the Oregon Department of Transportation and a handful of traffic engineers. Since the start...
Opinion: Vera Katz took office 50 years ago — and legalized women’s wrestling to change Oregon
Slovic is a deputy editor on the public safety team at The Oregonian/OregonLive. She is working on a book about Vera Katz. Fifty years ago this month, one of Oregon’s most influential women took office for the first time amid a historic legislative session that shaped modern Oregon. A...
kptv.com
Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
Washington County sheriff warns that judge’s order to keep mentally ill man in jail likely illegal
A Washington County circuit judge approved the district attorney’s endeavor to keep a man who wasn’t fit to stand trial in jail for treatment even as the local sheriff warned the detention was likely illegal. Sheriff Pat Garrett sounded the alarm in a letter to the county’s top...
WWEEK
Rubio Directs $15.5 Million in Development Fees to a New Skatepark and Other Greenspaces
Portland Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio this week approved plans to use $15.5 million in one-time fees to build a skatepark, a playground, and a community garden, and to make improvements to Kelley Point Park and complete a master plan for a natural area near the Columbia Slough. The money is...
Washington Examiner
Portland throws out hundreds of criminal cases due to public defender shortage
A shortage of public defenders in Portland, Oregon, has led courts to dismiss hundreds of criminal cases and delayed justice for scores of other victims whose cases have languished in a backlog for months. Between February and December of this year, Multnomah County dismissed 300 cases because no public defender...
focushillsboro.com
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
KXL
Investigators Believe Bank Of America Building Fire Was Intentional
(Portland, OR) — Investigators suspect arson in a fire at the Bank of America building in Southeast Portland over the weekend. Crews responded to the area of Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard around 3:15 Saturday morning. The fire was contained shortly after they arrived. There’s no word on the total damage, but it is believed the fire was set intentionally.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: Cold case 'cracked' in Aloha
“So long as they had me,” Joseph A. Wilson told The Valley Times, “they didn’t need to get anyone else.”. That was back in January 1975, after Wilson was finally released — and charges against him dropped — after months in jail for a crime he didn’t commit.
