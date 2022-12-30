ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 2023 is off to a very warm start with back-to-back days over 70° in Atlanta. The weather will stay warm through the midweek, but showers and thunderstorms are in the mix for Tuesday and part of Wednesday. A potent storm system is moving east across the country and the risk of t-storms increases Tuesday afternoon and continues into Wednesday morning. We have issued a First Alert for the storms, some of which may be strong to severe. The main threats are straight-line damaging winds and torrential downpours with lightning, but isolated tornadoes are also possible.

