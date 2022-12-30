Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Tradition, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAthens, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer That Killed A Man, Indicted 4 Years Later. Why Not Then?Chibuzo NwachukuAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot in Fulton County, investigation underway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Fulton County Monday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 1559 Campbellton Road around 6:30 p.m. This is an active investigation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire breaks out on roof of hotel in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on the roof of Westin hotel Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Fire Department told Atlanta News First that there was a small fire on the roof of the hotel. According to fire officials, the cause of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Police locate missing 78-year-old disabled woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police have located a missing 78-year-old disabled woman. The Atlanta Police Department says Mary Elizabeth Spearman was found safe Sunday night.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters save oldest house built in Atlanta after fire breaks out in attic
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A piece of Atlanta history was saved overnight. Atlanta Fire crews snuffed out an attic fire at the oldest house built in Atlanta. It’s located in the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road SW. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews were able to contain the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Flight from Atlanta to Miami diverted to Jacksonville due to medical emergency
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, a Delta flight from Atlanta to Miami was diverted to Jacksonville due to a medical emergency. The airline reported that the diversion was necessary for medical care to a passenger whose name was not released. According to a release from Delta, the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman dies in Fulton County townhouse fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire in the Lakemoore Colony community broke out Monday night, killing an elderly woman inside. “I came running to her front door, Alex the other neighbor was pulling on the door. She was standing there, you can’t get those bars open,” said John Olczak, neighbor.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mableton sets date for historic first-ever city election
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County community that voted this past November to become its own city will hold its first-ever municipal elections on March 21. According to the Cobb County elections website, Mableton will choose its mayor and city council, with qualifying to run from 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 through 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. Mayoral candidates must submit a $900 qualifying fee, while city council hopefuls must pay a $600 qualifying fee. Qualifying will be held at 995 Roswell Street in Marietta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Apartment complex in Cobb County still without water 10 days after storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several residents at The Halsten at Vinings Mountain apartment complex told Atlanta News First they haven’t had running water in their units since Christmas Eve. “I’ve been calling leaving several voicemails,” one resident said. Many of the residents told Atlanta News...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Falcons’ Cameron Batson released from team following incident with police
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Atlanta Falcons practice player Cameron Batson has a bond set after allegedly assaulting a police officer. Judge Hughes with Fulton County granted Batson a $95,000 bond. He will not be allowed to have access to weapons, drugs, or alcohol as the case is ongoing. Judge Hughes did grant Batson permission to keep traveling with the Falcons.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot to death in crashed car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police have arrested a man accused of killing a Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy last week. 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas was found shot to death in a crashed car near Bolton Road just before 5 a.m. Thursday. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Search underway for missing 65-year-old Clayton County woman with disabilities
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 65-year-old woman. Officials say Carol Hescott’s family members tell them she walked away from her home on the 5600 block of Grand River Road in College Park around 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 31 and never returned. She was last seen wearing a red and white striped shirt and a black and floral pattern skirt.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia is entering a new political era in 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time this century, Georgia will have a new lieutenant governor and a new Speaker of the House when lawmakers convene the 157th General Assembly in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. This is also the first time in more than 60...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after man shot by police in Cobb County, GBI says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an officer shot and injured a man in Mableton Monday evening. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Jose Razo. Preliminary information indicates that police received a 911 call to report that Razo was walking around the neighborhood carrying a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta teens send tens of thousands of books to African students
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Despite their youth, teenage sisters in Atlanta sent tens of thousands of books to students in Africa through their foundation Child2Chil Book Foundation. Azzarrée Uwhubetine and her sister Amirrah Uwhubetine grew up in Nigeria. To get books, family members would have to bring them back...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters respond to house fire in in Dacula
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in Dacula Saturday night. Fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that all occupants were evacuated. A dog and cat were also found upon the arrival of firefighters. Firefighters continue their efforts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
First Alert Forecast | Mild weather persists, ahead of the next rain-maker
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temperatures soared into the upper 60s and lower 70s across Metro Atlanta Sunday afternoon; remaining dry and cooling off now that the sun has set. Get ready! Widespread rain, and the risk of a few thunderstorms, return Tuesday. Temperatures cool into the 60s, then...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Five running in Tuesday special election to fill David Ralston’s seat
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Voters in three north Georgia counties will head to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill the seat held by the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston. Ralston died on Nov. 16 after an extended illness. The powerful House speaker, who represented...
atlantanewsfirst.com
First Alert: Strong to severe t-storms possible in the midweek
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 2023 is off to a very warm start with back-to-back days over 70° in Atlanta. The weather will stay warm through the midweek, but showers and thunderstorms are in the mix for Tuesday and part of Wednesday. A potent storm system is moving east across the country and the risk of t-storms increases Tuesday afternoon and continues into Wednesday morning. We have issued a First Alert for the storms, some of which may be strong to severe. The main threats are straight-line damaging winds and torrential downpours with lightning, but isolated tornadoes are also possible.
Comments / 0