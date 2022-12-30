ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Pistons forward Jerami Grant explodes for 36 points in 29-point win over former team

Portland — The Pistons, searching for consistency and a rare back-to-back win, had the tall task of facing the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game of the new year. The Blazers featured a familiar face in their starting lineup. Jerami Grant, who spent the previous two seasons with the Pistons, was facing his former team for the first time since he was traded during the offseason.
Detroit News

Ex-Piston Drummond embracing new role with Bulls

A lot has changed for Andre Drummond. He was the franchise player and an All-Star center in the Pistons’ previous iteration of their rebuild, compiling 20-point, 20-rebound performances on a regular basis. Now, Drummond is a reserve and serves as a veteran on the Chicago Bulls, one of the...
Detroit News

Young Red Wings continue to make plays as roster decisions loom

Detroit — Organizations, or coaching staffs, like the idea of having to make difficult lineup or roster choices. Often, it means there are more quality players than there are spots in the lineup. The Wings, it appears, are going to have to make some awfully tough ones in the...
Detroit News

Red Wings put forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

Detroit — The Red Wings had to make a roster decision to get under the 23-man limit for Wednesday's game, and it was a stunner. The Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday afternoon, just a little over two weeks after Vrana returned from a two-month stay in the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program.
Detroit News

Red Wings break out for comeback victory over Senators

Detroit - What the New Year holds remains to be seen, but the Red Wings certainly had an enjoyable New Year's Eve. It didn't start off great, but a three-goal flurry in just 1 minute, 55 seconds in the third period sent the Wings to a 4-2 victory over Ottawa.
