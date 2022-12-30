Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III expected to miss 'extended time' due to hand injury
San Francisco — Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III is expected to miss an extended amount of time due to a right-hand injury, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The fifth-year big man suffered an injury to his right hand during the first half of Monday's loss to...
Detroit News
Ex-Pistons forward Jerami Grant explodes for 36 points in 29-point win over former team
Portland — The Pistons, searching for consistency and a rare back-to-back win, had the tall task of facing the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game of the new year. The Blazers featured a familiar face in their starting lineup. Jerami Grant, who spent the previous two seasons with the Pistons, was facing his former team for the first time since he was traded during the offseason.
Detroit News
Ex-Piston Drummond embracing new role with Bulls
A lot has changed for Andre Drummond. He was the franchise player and an All-Star center in the Pistons’ previous iteration of their rebuild, compiling 20-point, 20-rebound performances on a regular basis. Now, Drummond is a reserve and serves as a veteran on the Chicago Bulls, one of the...
Detroit News
Young Red Wings continue to make plays as roster decisions loom
Detroit — Organizations, or coaching staffs, like the idea of having to make difficult lineup or roster choices. Often, it means there are more quality players than there are spots in the lineup. The Wings, it appears, are going to have to make some awfully tough ones in the...
Detroit News
Pistons rally from 18-point deficit to defeat Timberwolves, 116-104
Minneapolis - Bojan Bogdanovic often has a tendency to make a couple of baskets in a row, which is just enough for the rim to look like he's shooting into the ocean on some nights. That was the case on Saturday as the Pistons forward went on a scoring binge...
Detroit News
For Red Wings, Damar Hamlin's collapse reminder of Blues teammate's 'scary' 2020 incident
Detroit — Hearing about, and watching the disturbing incident involving Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, brought back difficult memories for two Red Wings players. "Scary," said Sundqvist, who was in the press box that night in Anaheim, recovering from an injury. "A scary moment. You just don't know what is going to happen."
Detroit News
Red Wings put forward Jakub Vrana on waivers
Detroit — The Red Wings had to make a roster decision to get under the 23-man limit for Wednesday's game, and it was a stunner. The Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday afternoon, just a little over two weeks after Vrana returned from a two-month stay in the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program.
Detroit News
Lions return man Justin Jackson out; Craig Reynolds active for first time since Week 8
Detroit — The Detroit Lions will be without No. 3 running back and return man Justin Jackson for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. He popped up on Friday's injury report with a hip issue and wasn't deemed healthy enough to suit up for the late-season divisional matchup. Jackson's...
Detroit News
Red Wings break out for comeback victory over Senators
Detroit - What the New Year holds remains to be seen, but the Red Wings certainly had an enjoyable New Year's Eve. It didn't start off great, but a three-goal flurry in just 1 minute, 55 seconds in the third period sent the Wings to a 4-2 victory over Ottawa.
Detroit News
Lions film review: Exploring James Houston's expanding role and steady impact
Allen Park — What more can be said or written about James Houston's performance this season? The Detroit Lions rookie edge rusher has been a revelation since his promotion from the practice squad in late November. What Houston has been able to accomplish, eight sacks in six games, is...
Detroit News
OctoPulse podcast: Wings' Walman dances into NHL history, Annelies Bergmann interview
Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings in 2023 heading into Wednesday's game against the Devils and USA Hockey goalie Annelies Bergmann is the interview guest. Here are highlights from episode 82 of OctoPulse, taking the pulse of the Red Wings' rebuild:. 1:30: Jakub Vrana, Robby Fabbri expected...
