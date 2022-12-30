ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

2 killed in Yosemite rock slide at park entrance

By Dom McAndrew
 4 days ago

YOSEMITE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and was described at the time as “a significant rockfall.”

The update on Twitter by Yosemite National Park officials stated that El Portal Road, the continuation of Highway 140 into Yosemite Valley from El Portal, was closed by the rockslide – but did not state that there were any people caught in it. The road was reopened the following day.

Officials with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office added that the identities of the two people killed have not been officially released.

No more information about the incident is known at this time.

