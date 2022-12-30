ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Dak Prescott’s ‘TNF’ First Half Causes Anxiety for Fantasy Managers

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The Cowboys star drew the ire of fantasy football managers after an uninspiring first half.

With fantasy football championship season finally here, the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Titans provided some managers with an opportunity to forge a nice lead.

For those starting Dak Prescott, however, the first half of TNF was filled with nothing but stress as the Cowboys quarterback got off to a bumpy start at Nissan Stadium.

Prescott struggled to find his marks and sustain drives, outside of leading the Cowboys to a score on their second series. Going into halftime, the two-time Pro Bowler posted a less-than-stellar stat line, going 17-of-25 for 145 yards and two interceptions—both of which went to Titans All-Pro Kevin Byard—as well as two carries for nine yards.

In all, the output equaled a whopping 0.7 points in ESPN leagues.

Although Prescott’s uninspiring first half sent fantasy managers into a frenzy, the Cowboys still managed to build a 10–6 lead over the Titans going into halftime. A first-quarter Ezekiel Elliott touchdown and a Brett Maher field goal to start the second before Titans kicker Randy Bullock converted two field goals to narrow the deficit.

Prescott playing the opposite of championship football in the early going expectedly drew the ire of the fantasy football community, as TNF viewers were a little more than shocked, to say the least. Check out some of the best reactions to Prescott’s first-half performance

