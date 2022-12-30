ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Kansas Lottery’s “Daily Pick 3” game were:

6-7-3

(six, seven, three)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri will be the first of an openly transgender woman. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday said he would not halt the execution of Amber McLaughlin, 49, who is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years ago. McLaughlin’s attorneys have not planned any legal appeals. A database for the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center shows 1,558 people have been executed since the death penalty was reinstated in the mid-1970s. All but 17 of them were men, and the center said there are no known previous cases in which an openly transgender inmate was executed. A clemency petition submitted by her attorneys cited McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard about at her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler, and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the petition, which also cited severe depression resulting in multiple suicide attempts, both as a child and as an adult.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student arrested for the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested early Friday by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said. Wearing a red jumpsuit with his hands shackled in front of him, Kohberger showed little emotion during Tuesday’s brief hearing in a Pennsylvania courtroom in which he acknowledged facing four counts of first-degree murder and a burglary charge. It was not immediately clear how soon authorities would arrange for Kohberger’s transport back to Idaho — a process that is generally kept secret because of security concerns. The court order gives authorities 10 days to get him there, and he is being held at a jail in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, until his extradition.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Transgender woman's scheduled execution would be US first

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. McLaughlin’s attorney, Larry Komp, said there are no court appeals pending. The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial. A foster parent rubbed feces in her face when she was a toddler and her adoptive father used a stun gun on her, according to the clemency petition. It says she suffers from depression and attempted suicide multiple times. The petition also includes reports citing a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, a condition that causes anguish and other symptoms as a result of a disparity between a person’s gender identity and their assigned sex at birth.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's official portrait unveiled

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s official portrait was unveiled on Tuesday as the Republican prepares to leave office and is considering a run for president. Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson looked on as their daughter Sarah Wengel and granddaughter Jaella Wengel unveiled the portrait, which will hang at the state Capitol. “I like it. I hope you all like it, because you’re stuck with it for a long time,” Hutchinson joked after the unveiling. Hutchinson leaves office on Jan. 10 due to term limits after serving eight years as governor. He’s being succeeded by former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who will be the first woman to serve as the state’s governor.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Duke Energy: Plant, purchase failures contributed to outages

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. executives on Tuesday blamed a convergence of widespread extreme cold, higher than projected demand, malfunctioning plant equipment and the inability to buy power elsewhere for rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve — the first for the company in the Carolinas. Addressing state electric regulators, company leaders apologized because about 500,000 customers, or 11%, of its Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress subsidiary customers were subjected to the designed temporary outages, often with little notice. While power was restored to everyone before the sun went down Dec. 24, morning temperatures fell into the...
The Associated Press

Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims’ families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans to tell a judge Tuesday in Pennsylvania that he will not fight extradition to Idaho, said his public defender, Jason LaBar. Moscow, Idaho, police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said that would speed up the process of bringing Kohberger to Idaho to face charges, but that he wasn’t sure yet when that might happen. Kohberger, a doctoral student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service to Foster Farms to keep it from running out of feed for livestock it raises. It’s is the second time in the past year regulators issued an emergency order related to delivery problems at Foster Farms, which is based in Livingston, California, as the railroad struggled with a shortage of crews. This time, however, Union Pacific blamed the weather for its problems. Spokesman Mike Jaixen said last month’s extreme cold and blizzard conditions slowed deliveries in 20 of the 23 western states the railroad operated in, and additional problems are possible because of the forecast for more severe winter weather. “Union Pacific remains committed to serving all of our customers as efficiently as possible, including Foster Farms, weather permitting,” Jaixen said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

California braces for more storms following Saturday's flood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California residents are bracing for another round of powerful storms this week after flooding from a New Year’s Eve deluge killed one person, prompted the evacuation of more than 1,000 inmates in a county jail and washed away a section of a levee system that protects mostly rural farmland. In south Sacramento County, crews rushed to repair a 200 foot (60.96 meters) section of a roughly 34 mile (54.72 kilometers) levee system along the Cosumnes River that protects just over 53 square miles (137.27 square kilometers) of mostly vineyards and cattle ranches. Crews hope to...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy