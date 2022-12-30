Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
KBTX.com
College Station police arrest man accused of targeting elderly in texting scam
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is charged with scamming an elderly person through text messages. Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the 82-year-old victim from a number he created on a cell phone app that was one digit off from a number belonging to one of the victim’s friends.
KBTX.com
Unfinished Business: Homeowners say contractor took $270K but didn’t finish job
OAKWOOD, Texas (KBTX) - A Leon County family is out of more than $270,000 after they say a contractor left their home unfinished and their property in shambles. Mark and Jeanie Haas have always dreamed of having a home tucked away in rural Texas where they could enjoy the fruits of their labors while entertaining family and friends.
KBTX.com
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft. College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.
fox44news.com
Bryan woman killed in Burleson County crash
Burleson County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 33-year-old Bryan woman was killed in a Saturday afternoon traffic crash near Snook in Burleson County. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FM-60 – about four miles west of Snook....
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA WARNING OF EMAIL SCAM INVOLVING POLICE CHIEF IMPERSONATOR
The City of Navasota is cautioning the public about an email impersonation scam. The city says the scam involves someone posing as the Navasota police chief or falsely claiming to represent the City of Navasota or Navasota Police Department. The scammer, using the email address policechiefmichaelmize@gmail.com, asks the recipient to...
wtaw.com
A Divided College Station City Council Approves A Housing Developer’s Zoning Request
A divided College Station city council has approved a developer’s request for rezoning land off Rock Prairie Road and east of Baylor Scott and White hospital. The five to two council vote approved a multi family housing zone for seniors. Dennis Maloney voted no because he wanted the land...
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000
The search is over! This immaculate, light and bright beauty sits on a large open lot in the desirable neighborhood of The Crossing at Lick Creek. From the moment you enter, you’re welcomed by natural light pouring through the many windows that span across the main living and dining space. The huge quartz kitchen island is wonderful for entertaining friends and family or for prepping all your favorite meals. The primary bedroom is privately located down a hallway off of the kitchen, and has an amazing bathroom with two sinks and a separate tub with large shower. The large primary closet with dual dressers connects to the spacious laundry room with a window and the mudroom area. There’s plenty of extra entertainment space with an additional bonus room / play room that is centrally located to the extra bedrooms - each featuring built in desks for those who work from home or for a homework study nook. An additional 4th bedroom is located near the front of the home and offers it's own private full sized bathroom as well. This space is great for guests or an in home office. This property also features a custom designed garage with an additional door leading out to the backyard space. Endless outdoor opportunities with large vaulted ceiling back porch and large open spaced yard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this beautiful home yours!
News Channel 25
Texas HS football coach's family accepting donations after fiery bus crash
BRYAN, Texas — A Texas family is asking for donations after a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. Among those injured was Rudder High School Assistant Coach, Calvin Hill. The overnight crash involved an SUV and a Santa's Wonderland bus near Post Oak Mall,...
wtaw.com
Deadly New Year’s Weekend Crashes In Brazos And Burleson Counties
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating New Year’s weekend crashes in Brazos and Burleson counties. One was New Year’s Eve at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Road east of Bryan. An eastbound pickup drove off the road, went through a barbed wire fence, and struck a tree. The driver who was killed was identified as 18 year old Garrett Ingram of College Station. One passenger was taken to a Bryan hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
mocomotive.com
1 killed, 1 injured in wreck involving two Harleys and a Hyundai SUV in Montgomery County
One person died Saturday after after a crash involving two motorcycles and an SUV in Montgomery County. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Dobbin Huffsmith and Collier Smith Road, according to the Montgomery County Reporter. MORE ON HOUSTONCHRONICLE.COM: Houston police continue search for man suspected…
KBTX.com
Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
KBTX.com
Homeowners want DAs to be more aggressive prosecuting accused contractors
OAKWOOD, Texas (KBTX) -A Leon County Family is seeking justice and accountability after losing more than $270,000 after they say a contractor left their home unfinished. Mark and Jeanie Haas hired Luis Carrillo, owner of LC Custom Homes in Buffalo, to build their dream home in the fall of 2021.
KBTX.com
Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in College Station welcomed its first baby of the new year. The baby’s name is Madilynn Renee Breeding, and she was born at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday to Madison Breeding. According to St. Joseph Health in College Station, there have been...
KBTX.com
Name released of Brazos County Sheriff’s Sergeant shot during pursuit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirms Sergeant Brittany Re suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder and serious injury to her left eye from shrapnel caused by gunfire during a traffic stop. On Friday before noon, Re located a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
KBTX.com
One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.
KBTX.com
College Station City Council approves budget to demolish former nursing home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Local nonprofit, Unlimited Potential, is one step closer to moving into its new campus in College Station. During a meeting on Dec. 8, the College Station City Council approved spending up to $345,000 to remove the former nursing home complex located on Anderson Street. They say...
wtaw.com
Local Gang Member Is Out Of Jail Following Two Arrests In Five Days
Twice in five days, a local gang member is out of jail on bond following arrests on weapons and drug charges. The afternoon of December 28, 23 year old Tyree Ballom of Bryan was charged by Bryan police with being a gang member in possession of a handgun and possessing oxycodone and marijuana.
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
kwhi.com
BRYAN POLICE OFFICER, BRAZOS CO. SHERIFF’S DEPUTY RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER BEING SHOT
A Bryan police officer and a Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy are out of the hospital after being shot last week by a suspect during two different pursuits. Officer Najee Watson and Sheriff’s Sergeant Brittany Re were identified as the officials who were hospitalized after incidents late Thursday night and late Friday morning. The suspect involved, 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin of Bryan, was apprehended Friday afternoon.
wtaw.com
Father And Son Arrested For Getting Paid To Paint Homes But Not Doing The Work
A father and son spent Christmas in the Brazos County jail on charges of getting paid to paint a home but not doing the work. According to arrest reports from College Station police, the victims made a verbal agreement and issued a check in March for more than $3,700 dollars.
Comments / 0