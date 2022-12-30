The search is over! This immaculate, light and bright beauty sits on a large open lot in the desirable neighborhood of The Crossing at Lick Creek. From the moment you enter, you’re welcomed by natural light pouring through the many windows that span across the main living and dining space. The huge quartz kitchen island is wonderful for entertaining friends and family or for prepping all your favorite meals. The primary bedroom is privately located down a hallway off of the kitchen, and has an amazing bathroom with two sinks and a separate tub with large shower. The large primary closet with dual dressers connects to the spacious laundry room with a window and the mudroom area. There’s plenty of extra entertainment space with an additional bonus room / play room that is centrally located to the extra bedrooms - each featuring built in desks for those who work from home or for a homework study nook. An additional 4th bedroom is located near the front of the home and offers it's own private full sized bathroom as well. This space is great for guests or an in home office. This property also features a custom designed garage with an additional door leading out to the backyard space. Endless outdoor opportunities with large vaulted ceiling back porch and large open spaced yard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this beautiful home yours!

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO