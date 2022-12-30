ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Bryan woman killed in Burleson County crash

Burleson County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 33-year-old Bryan woman was killed in a Saturday afternoon traffic crash near Snook in Burleson County. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FM-60 – about four miles west of Snook....
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CITY OF NAVASOTA WARNING OF EMAIL SCAM INVOLVING POLICE CHIEF IMPERSONATOR

The City of Navasota is cautioning the public about an email impersonation scam. The city says the scam involves someone posing as the Navasota police chief or falsely claiming to represent the City of Navasota or Navasota Police Department. The scammer, using the email address policechiefmichaelmize@gmail.com, asks the recipient to...
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000

The search is over! This immaculate, light and bright beauty sits on a large open lot in the desirable neighborhood of The Crossing at Lick Creek. From the moment you enter, you’re welcomed by natural light pouring through the many windows that span across the main living and dining space. The huge quartz kitchen island is wonderful for entertaining friends and family or for prepping all your favorite meals. The primary bedroom is privately located down a hallway off of the kitchen, and has an amazing bathroom with two sinks and a separate tub with large shower. The large primary closet with dual dressers connects to the spacious laundry room with a window and the mudroom area. There’s plenty of extra entertainment space with an additional bonus room / play room that is centrally located to the extra bedrooms - each featuring built in desks for those who work from home or for a homework study nook. An additional 4th bedroom is located near the front of the home and offers it's own private full sized bathroom as well. This space is great for guests or an in home office. This property also features a custom designed garage with an additional door leading out to the backyard space. Endless outdoor opportunities with large vaulted ceiling back porch and large open spaced yard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this beautiful home yours!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Deadly New Year’s Weekend Crashes In Brazos And Burleson Counties

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating New Year’s weekend crashes in Brazos and Burleson counties. One was New Year’s Eve at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Road east of Bryan. An eastbound pickup drove off the road, went through a barbed wire fence, and struck a tree. The driver who was killed was identified as 18 year old Garrett Ingram of College Station. One passenger was taken to a Bryan hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health in College Station welcomed its first baby of the new year. The baby’s name is Madilynn Renee Breeding, and she was born at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday to Madison Breeding. According to St. Joseph Health in College Station, there have been...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

One dead, one hospitalized in one-vehicle crash

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old from College Station died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the crash which happened around 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Rd. Troopers say a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and drove off the road through a barbed wire fence and into a tree.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Local Gang Member Is Out Of Jail Following Two Arrests In Five Days

Twice in five days, a local gang member is out of jail on bond following arrests on weapons and drug charges. The afternoon of December 28, 23 year old Tyree Ballom of Bryan was charged by Bryan police with being a gang member in possession of a handgun and possessing oxycodone and marijuana.
BRYAN, TX
Larry Lease

Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead

Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRYAN POLICE OFFICER, BRAZOS CO. SHERIFF’S DEPUTY RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER BEING SHOT

A Bryan police officer and a Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy are out of the hospital after being shot last week by a suspect during two different pursuits. Officer Najee Watson and Sheriff’s Sergeant Brittany Re were identified as the officials who were hospitalized after incidents late Thursday night and late Friday morning. The suspect involved, 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin of Bryan, was apprehended Friday afternoon.
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy