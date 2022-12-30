ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

News 12

Beloved Warwick Christmas display robbed twice

Christmas decorations were taken twice from a beloved Christmas spectacular in Orange County, according to authorities. Warwick police say they both occurred just a couple days after Christmas on the lawn of 22 Spanktown Road in Florida. The victims have surveillance photos of the decorations being taken from the lawn.
WARWICK, NY
News 12

Princeton police officer shocked by malfunctioning light pole

A Princeton police officer recovering today after being electrocuted while on duty, officials say. The officer was responding to a call that said there was "something sharp" on the sidewalk. It was a malfunctioning light pole, giving off a shock. PSE&G has shut down power to the location and says...
PRINCETON, NJ
News 12

Huntington councilwoman announces she will not seek re-election

Huntington Councilwoman Joan Cergol announced she will not seek re-election. Cergol began working for the town of Huntington in 2002 after working in public relations and marketing for 18 years. She was elected to the Town Council in 2017. In a statement written on her Instagram page, she says in...
HUNTINGTON, NY

