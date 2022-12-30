Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Video: North Caldwell Stolen Car Plunges 21 Feet over Embankment; Lands on Car BelowCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNorth Caldwell, NJ
Husband and wife team combines love for horse back riding and coffee at Red Bank's Coffee Corral
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo spoke to the couple about what got them into the coffee business.
Double celebration: Lindenhurst welcomes 2023 with village's 100th anniversary
The celebration brought the community out for some family fun that included live music, fireworks and a ball drop that was best part for many.
It’s a girl! NYU Langone Hospital welcomes Nassau County’s first baby of 2023
Julia and John Natanoe, of Flushing, welcomed their first child into the world at 12:07 a.m.
News 12
Beloved Warwick Christmas display robbed twice
Christmas decorations were taken twice from a beloved Christmas spectacular in Orange County, according to authorities. Warwick police say they both occurred just a couple days after Christmas on the lawn of 22 Spanktown Road in Florida. The victims have surveillance photos of the decorations being taken from the lawn.
Westchester and Rockland celebrate 1st babies of 2023
Marilyn and Kristoff Albanese gave birth to Luciano at 12:41 a.m. at Northern Westchester Hospital.
Loved ones hold vigil for Bronx man stabbed to death in NYC's 1st homicide of 2023
Police say 63-year-old Sergio Bido was stabbed in the chest outside of his apartment at 1335 College Ave. on Sunday.
First baby delivered at NYC Health + Hospitals is a boy
Her son is named Kingsley Mei and was born shortly after midnight.
Police discover body in wooded area off Teller Avenue in Beacon
They say officers responded to a wooded area off Teller Avenue at around 12 p.m. Sunday where they found a deceased man who was in his 50s.
News 12
Princeton police officer shocked by malfunctioning light pole
A Princeton police officer recovering today after being electrocuted while on duty, officials say. The officer was responding to a call that said there was "something sharp" on the sidewalk. It was a malfunctioning light pole, giving off a shock. PSE&G has shut down power to the location and says...
Officials: Bodies of 2 missing ice fishermen recovered from reservoir
Authorities say the two men – a 76-year-old from Passaic and a 64-year-old from Clifton – were reported missing Saturday morning.
Metuchen kids back in school today, parents with the day off don’t seem to mind
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo is talking with parents in Metuchen today who, in many cases, are getting a day to themselves as the kids are back in the classroom.
Bridgeport man searches for his 63-year-old father
Nick Whyte told News 12 his dad, 63-year-old Errol Whyte, of Stamford, left the son's house in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and has not been heard from since.
New City park closes as county launches $5.7M renovation of Demarest Kill Dam
County officials say they're investing $5.7 million to rehabilitate the dam to bring it up to modern safety standards.
News 12
Huntington councilwoman announces she will not seek re-election
Huntington Councilwoman Joan Cergol announced she will not seek re-election. Cergol began working for the town of Huntington in 2002 after working in public relations and marketing for 18 years. She was elected to the Town Council in 2017. In a statement written on her Instagram page, she says in...
Police: 2 injured as car experiences mechanical issues, crashes into rock wall
State police say Sofia Doukakis, 20, of Somers was traveling north on Butler Hill Road near Butlerville Road when her 1993 Audi experienced mechanical issues and crashed into a rock wall.
News 12
Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore sold as part of deal worth $196 million
The company that owns the Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns in Trumbull, Connecticut. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Namdar...
Crews recover body of missing ice fisherman; search for second continues
Authorities say that two men – a 76-year-old from Passaic and a 64-year-old from Clifton – were reported missing Saturday morning.
Police evacuate dozens from Morris County shopping center
Details about the incident were limited as Saturday evening, but the Morris County Prosecutor has stated that police were following up on a lead and the scene was cleared around 1:30 p.m. They also said there is currently no threat to the community.
News 12
Major fire in Paterson apartment building injures 1 firefighter, displaces 42 people
A large fire inside a Paterson apartment complex injured one firefighter and left 42 people displaced. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh tells News 12 New Jersey that a firefighter was hurt during the call, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. The American Red Cross says that the...
News 12
Suffolk police offer cash reward for help locating suspect who broke into Smithtown business
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a burglary case in Smithtown. Police are trying to locate a man who they say broke into Transitions Counseling Services on Lawrence Avenue in November. Police say the man was seen breaking a lock, entering the business and taking cash.
