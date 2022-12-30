ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly carjackings, thefts jumped in the last year, as thieves zero in on specific targets

By Kristen Johanson
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The number of carjackings and car thefts in Philadelphia has gone way up this year compared to last year. Carjackings have jumped significantly — from about 230 cars per year just five years ago, to about 1,331 this year alone.

Philadelphia police Lt. Martin Bernard, with the Major Crimes Unit, says Hondas and Toyotas are most often taken in carjackings. And, in general, carjackings happen citywide, not in one specific area.

For car thieves, here and throughout the country, Kias and Hyundais are easy targets. Thieves can easily take them using a USB cord in a technique widely distributed online via TikTok.

Bernard says it’s mostly Hyundai Elantras and Sonatas, which have a defect that allows thieves to get into the paneling behind the steering wheel and use a USB cord to start the car.

“Generally speaking, they usually break the rear window of a car,” Bernard said. “That is a tell-tale sign that the car was probably stolen.”

He recommended several deterrents for drivers to keep themselves and their property safer.

“Naturally, The Club,” he said. “After-market alarm systems would be an assistance to have in the car. Kill switches — any kind of kill switch with the key. Parking in well-lit areas.”

Yet, despite the obvious danger of it, many people still leave their cars running, unattended, with the key inside, while they warm up for the ride to work or run into a gas stations.

“That makes you a more available target,” Bernard said, adding vigilance is the key.

“Be aware of your surroundings when you get out of your car,” he said. And don’t sit in your car on the phone, either, because that’s an open invitation, telling a carjacker that you are not paying attention to what is around you.

“If you see people in the area who you realize don’t belong in your area — like around your home — continue on. Do not lock yourself in the car. Do not get out of your car.”

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Thursday that he is starting a new unit with a focus on carjacking cases, bringing in more prosecutors in, using $1.5 million in city funds allocated to fighting gun violence.

MicJaggenshadobbie
4d ago

We the people know that we're the ones getting guns in our faces nobody safe.YOU CAN THANK ANYBODY VOTES DEMOCRATE.

