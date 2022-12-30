Greece police: Missing 16-year-old found

Update

The Greece Police Department has confirmed that 16-year-old Inaya Kerr has been found, and have called off the missing person search.

Original

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department says they are actively working with the family of Inaya Kerr — a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Villa of Hope on December 27.

The family of Kerr says Inaya was last seen walking down Dewey Ave towards Ridge Rd. on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. Inaya’s parents, Charles and Oriana Kerr, say she chose to go to Villa of Hope to voluntarily receive treatment, and had been there for over a week.

Inaya’s parents also say they don’t believe she would decide to run away without telling anyone, and this behavior is not like her.

“She had an issue there with another person that was there getting help so she left and walked off to cool off. Then she was on Dewey Ave. and then she just left and disappeared. We know that she would have contacted us,” Charles Kerr said.

Her parents also describe that she may be at risk.

Charles and Oriana Kerr say the Villa of Hope has been assisting with the search since they filed a missing person report with the Greece Police Department.

“In accordance with our licensing body, we are unable to confirm or deny attendance. With that being said, I can share that this is a voluntarily program and clients are able to leave the program,” Villa of Hope President and CEO Christina Gullo said.

Inaya was not allowed to have her phone at the Villa of Hope, so Charles and Oriana have not been able to reach her. They urge anyone who lives along or near Dewey Ave. or Stone Rd. to check their doorbell and driveway cameras over the last few days to see if she’s come by.

Inaya is described as having red streaks in her hair, tattoos of feathers on her right arm, and was wearing gray jeans, gray Jordans sneakers, and a Timberland jacket — a similar jacket is pictured in the poster below.

Anyone with information on Kerr’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Poster made by the Kerr family.

