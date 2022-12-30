ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Greece police: Missing 16-year-old found

By Gio Battaglia, Alex Love
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GA5oZ_0jyG8pQe00

Update

The Greece Police Department has confirmed that 16-year-old Inaya Kerr has been found, and have called off the missing person search.

Original

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department says they are actively working with the family of Inaya Kerr — a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Villa of Hope on December 27.

The family of Kerr says Inaya was last seen walking down Dewey Ave towards Ridge Rd. on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. Inaya’s parents, Charles and Oriana Kerr, say she chose to go to Villa of Hope to voluntarily receive treatment, and had been there for over a week.

Inaya’s parents also say they don’t believe she would decide to run away without telling anyone, and this behavior is not like her.

“She had an issue there with another person that was there getting help so she left and walked off to cool off. Then she was on Dewey Ave. and then she just left and disappeared. We know that she would have contacted us,” Charles Kerr said.

Her parents also describe that she may be at risk.

Charles and Oriana Kerr say the Villa of Hope has been assisting with the search since they filed a missing person report with the Greece Police Department.

“In accordance with our licensing body, we are unable to confirm or deny attendance. With that being said, I can share that this is a voluntarily program and clients are able to leave the program,” Villa of Hope President and CEO Christina Gullo said.

Inaya was not allowed to have her phone at the Villa of Hope, so Charles and Oriana have not been able to reach her. They urge anyone who lives along or near Dewey Ave. or Stone Rd. to check their doorbell and driveway cameras over the last few days to see if she’s come by.

Inaya is described as having red streaks in her hair, tattoos of feathers on her right arm, and was wearing gray jeans, gray Jordans sneakers, and a Timberland jacket — a similar jacket is pictured in the poster below.

Anyone with information on Kerr’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCHOX_0jyG8pQe00
Poster made by the Kerr family.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 6

Henry Eisemann
4d ago

one might ask why was she in the villa of hope to start with .that may give a clue where she is or who she may have hooked up with. she was walking toward the hood

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

18-year-old man shot on Ridgway Avenue Monday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A large police presence in northwest Rochester has shut down part of Ridgeway Avenue. This unfolded just before 5:45 p.m. near Dewey Avenue. There are several police cars on scene and an ambulance could be seen leaving with the siren on. News10NBC has a crew at...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man shot by officer was on parole, had 6 warrants, stole beer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police released new information Tuesday about the man who was shot by an officer after allegedly stealing beer from a gas station and attempting to flee the scene in a stolen car. According to investigators, 33-year-old James Brumfield stole two 18-packs of Budweiser from the Mobile Mart on Culver Road […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man crashes stolen car into other car during cop chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect is in custody after a police chase that ended with a car crash Sunday night, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said. Just before 7 p.m. officers patrolling the area of Remington Street spotted a car that had been stolen in the Town of Irondequoit earlier in the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Stolen car crashed in Rochester after fleeing police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a stolen car crashed in Rochester overnight after trying to escape officers. RPD was patrolling the area of Remington Street when they saw a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day during a robbery in Irondequoit. Officers say the driver sped away when police tried to pull the car over.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

14-year-old's murder still remains unsolved one year later

Rochester, N.Y. — A year ago Monday, the city of Rochester faced it's first homicide of 2022. Rochester police would later identify him as 14-year-old Julius Greer junior, and while his killer remains at large his family and police are still seeking answers. Rocks on the sidewalk of north...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two shootings took place on New Year’s Eve in Rochester. One of the victims is a 12-year-old boy. This happened just before midnight Saturday. Police say the boy was brought to Strong Hospital in a private car after he was shot. The boy told the officers he was shot on Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester store clerk accused of rape in court Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man accused of raping a minor in a convenience store where he worked last spring was in court Tuesday. Shadad Alghaithy is a level two sex offender stemming from a 2021 conviction, which prevents him from working within 1,000 feet of a school. The corner store in which the alleged […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart

Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
MassLive.com

Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed

A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
ROCHESTER, NH
WHEC TV-10

Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
BRIGHTON, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy