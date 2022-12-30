ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

25K Redhead ducks gather in Mackinac Straits before migration to Gulf of Mexico

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – A Michigan bird watcher spotted an estimated 25,000 Redhead ducks gathered at the Mackinac Straits last Wednesday. According to the Straits Area Audubon Society, photographer Steve Baker took a couple of photos showcasing the massive flock on Dec. 28, 2022. The society described the scene as an “oil slick” due to the concentration of birds in one area.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sworn in for second term in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for a second term in office in Lansing on Jan. 1, 2023. The event started at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Lansing. Below is Whitmer’s inaugural address as she took oath as Michigan’s 49th governor. “Hello Michigan! I...
What minimum wage increase would mean for tipped workers in Michigan

Michigan’s minimum wage is now above $10 for the first time and many want to know what this increase would mean for tipped workers. Minimum wage went up from $9.87 to $10.10 as of the new year in Michigan and it may jump even higher. What does this mean for the future of the minimum wage fight for tipped workers?
We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver 2023 State of the State address on Jan. 25

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to deliver her fifth State of the State address later this month. The State of the State address is scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Whitmer will speak from the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate.
7 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Tuesday morning

A dense fog advisory has been issued for seven Southeast Michigan counties through Tuesday morning due to heavy fog that’s worsened by rainy conditions. The National Weather Service has placed the following counties under a dense fog advisory for the morning of Jan. 3: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. In these counties, visibility is low -- a quarter mile or less -- which is an issue aided by rainfall in the area.
Tracking more rain, snow in Metro Detroit this week alongside possible record warm temps

I hope you had a great New Year’s weekend, and that your 2023 is off to a good start. We have a quiet weather day in store for today, until things start changing tonight. But first, some breaks in the overcast have allowed temperatures to fall near the dewpoint in some areas, particularly south of 8 Mile Road. This has allowed some locally dense fog to develop, so the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties until noon.
Democrat Kathy Hochul sworn in as elected New York governor

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in for her first elected term on Sunday, making history as the first woman elected to the position in the state. The Democrat, launching her term as the 57th governor of New York, said her goals were to increase public safety and to make the state more affordable.
