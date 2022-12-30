Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Local man completes 2022 New Year’s Resolution with 1 million push ups
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In a span of 365 days, one local man is showing us that you can achieve anything you set your mind to. In January of 2022, Barry Linson set a goal to achieve over 1 million pushups within a year. As of December 2022, Linson has surpassed his already impressive goal by completing 2,670,587 pushups.
Year in Review: East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers 2022
The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program agencies start fresh in the new year.
U-Haul ranks Tennessee a top growth state in 2022
The state of Tennessee has remained a popular state for people to move to, although it has dropped lower in the mist popular places to move according to an analysis by U-Haul.
Classmate: Accused Idaho killer got ‘chatty’ after students’ deaths
A grad student classmate of the alleged Idaho killer said his behavior changed after the deaths.
WATE
National Blood Donor Month is needing your help
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Make saving lives your New Year’s resolution in 2023. January is National Blood Donor Month and if you are looking for ways to give back this one is for you. Donating blood can save up to three lives according to Medic Regional Blood Center....
‘GOAT’ tops school’s list of banished words for 2023
"Quiet quitting" and "gaslighting" were selected for their inaccuracy and overuse and misuse, respectively.
Possible gusts up to over 50 mph in East Tennessee
As rain enters into East Tennessee, winds are also picking up in some areas.
Smokies road closing as park works to end ‘unsafe’ roadside parking
A road within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closed for several days as a part of the park's efforts to eliminate roadside parking.
Comments / 0