KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In a span of 365 days, one local man is showing us that you can achieve anything you set your mind to. In January of 2022, Barry Linson set a goal to achieve over 1 million pushups within a year. As of December 2022, Linson has surpassed his already impressive goal by completing 2,670,587 pushups.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO