Tennessee State

WATE

Local man completes 2022 New Year’s Resolution with 1 million push ups

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In a span of 365 days, one local man is showing us that you can achieve anything you set your mind to. In January of 2022, Barry Linson set a goal to achieve over 1 million pushups within a year. As of December 2022, Linson has surpassed his already impressive goal by completing 2,670,587 pushups.
WATE

National Blood Donor Month is needing your help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Make saving lives your New Year’s resolution in 2023. January is National Blood Donor Month and if you are looking for ways to give back this one is for you. Donating blood can save up to three lives according to Medic Regional Blood Center....
KNOXVILLE, TN

