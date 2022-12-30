Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro
Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
wgnsradio.com
Monday Morning's 11:20AM Tornado Siren Is A DRILL!
(MURFREESBORO) If you live near Middle Tennessee State University's campus or the MTSU Tennessee Miller Colliseum, don't become frightened at 11:20AM Monday morning (1/2/2023) when the tornado siren whines up to full volume. Though the university will be closed to mark the New Year’s Day holiday, this will be a...
Nashville Parent
5 Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee
Have you ever heard of polar bear plunges? Each winter, those willing to brave temperatures 32 degrees or lower jump into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day — on purpose. All of them take place to support a local charity. The largest charity effort to get people to take the plunge is Special Olympics Tennessee.
Buc-ee’s coming to Middle Tennessee
Buc-ee's General Counsel confirmed details to News 2 Thursday.
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
WKRN
Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man, sheriff says
More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered his remains. Skeletal remains found in Putnam County believed …. More than three months after a missing Baxter man last spoke to his family, Putnam County authorities believe they discovered...
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
wjle.com
Man indicted in Fatal Hammer Beating of Girlfriend Tragically Among Top Local Crime News Stories in 2022
A man indicted for first degree murder in the hammer beating death of his girlfriend in September tragically ranked among the top crime stories of the year in DeKalb County and is the leading story in Part-2 of WJLE’s Year in Review-2022. 35-year-old Simon Rodriguez Martinez, who allegedly beat...
WTVCFOX
Man drives to see mom after church, finds her home on fire
Hamilton County, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says one man drove to his mother's home after church, only to find it on fire. Officials say it happened on the 100 block of Gothard Street in Sale Creek, at around noon on Sunday. They say the...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has an Average Gas Price of $2.75/g for Reg. Unleaded - Tennessee is the 9th Cheapest State for Fuel
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon. Diesel prices in Tennessee are currently averaging $4.42 per gallon, according to AAA, the Auto Club. At this time last year, diesel was averaging $3.39 per gallon.
Victims of Crossville house fire identified
The 6 victims of the December 26 house fire in Crossville have been identified as 4 adults and 2 children.
wgnsradio.com
New Year's Rollover Crash In Smyrna--No Injuries!
(SMYRNA) There was a New Year's crash in Smyrna at the intersection of N. Lowry Street and Aviation Drive. Smyrna Police as well as Fire-Rescue report there were no injuries. The single vehicle rollover accident involved a dark blue Toyota.
wgnsradio.com
Buc-ee's in Murfreesboro - Opening in the Third Quarter of 2024
(Rutherford County, TN) WGNS has more news on Buc-ee’s coming to Rutherford County… On January 12, 2022, the Murfreesboro Planning Commission approved the abandonment of a parcel of property to make way for a Buc-ee’s travel center and the relocation of Elam Road. The relocation of the roadway was under the city’s 2040 Major Transportation Plan and the move made it possible for Buc-ee’s to build a 76,245 square foot convenience store, restaurant and travel center along Joe B. Jackson Parkway at Interstate 24.
indherald.com
Rock star Alice Cooper’s mother was from Scott County — and his grandparents are buried here
Talk about it being a small world. One of the most recognizable faces in rock music’s heavy metal genre has strong Scott County ties — and no one knew it until his mother died on Tuesday. The mother of Alice Cooper — who is known by hard rock...
wjle.com
DeKalb Highway Department to be Closed Tuesday due to death of former employee Charlie Mai Maxwell
DeKalb County Road Supervisor Danny Hale has announced that the County Highway Department will be closed all day Tuesday, January 3 due to the death of former employee Charlie Mae Maxwell, who served the department for 26 years. The funeral for Maxwell will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at DeKalb Funeral Chapel.
wjle.com
Prisoner Found in Jail with Cocaine and Fentanyl Hidden in Rectum
A prisoner at the jail was found last week with cocaine and fentanyl hidden in his rectum. 22-year-old Caleb Ryan Warrick of Lebanon is charged with possession of a schedule II drug (cocaine), possession of a schedule II drug (fentanyl) and bringing contraband into a penal institution. His bond is $60,000 and he will make a court appearance January 5.
thunder1320.com
Manchester Police need help identifying person of interest
Manchester Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest. According to MPD, this unknown male is a person of interest in a case involving theft of a motor vehicle that evaded law enforcement. The involvement of the person is unknown, but investigators would like to speak with him.
crossvillenews1st.com
KNIFE ASSAULT-ROBBERY BEHIND WOODMERE MALL, SUSPECT AT LARGE
Earlier this evening a robbery took place behind the Woodemere Mall Exxon. The suspect, who apparenly was homeless, assaulted a man, also a homeless individual, with a knife demainding money. The victim used the phone at the Woodemere Mall Exxon to call police who, at last report, was still searching...
Comments / 0