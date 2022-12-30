Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Meek Mill Confirms He Is Dropping a New Album in Each Quarter of 2023
After ending off the year with a rap over of “Munch (Feelin’ U)”, “GOD DID” and more in Flamerz 5 and announcing 10 independent mixtapes starting from September 2022, Meek Mill has kicked off the new year with a subsequent announcement. The Philly rapper has...
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Cause of Unexpected Death: Three 6 Mafia Rapper Dead at 43 on New Year's Day
The Hip Hop community just lost one of the biggest stars, Gangsta Boo. The rapper is considered one of the pioneers of female rap and is often referred to as the Queen of Memphis. According to several reports, Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead by a neighbor...
hypebeast.com
TOMBOGO Teases a Glow-In-The-Dark Saucony Butterfly Collaboration
Saucony made a splash in the footwear sphere in 2022 by tapping up-and-coming streetwear imprints Maybe Tomorrow and TOMBOGO to give them a shot at their first sneaker collaborations. The latter impressed sneaker aficionados with a TOMBOGO x Saucony The Butterfly silhouette — an interchangeable slip-on that further added to the hype surrounding clogs. And after debuting in a lighter gray colorway last Summer, the model has now been teased in a brand new green colorway that bears glow-in-the-dark capabilities.
hypebeast.com
Ty Dolla $ign Reflects on the Past Year in “2022” Ballad and Music Video
Ty Dolla $ign shared a pensive new track over the weekend. Aptly titled “2022,” the rapper uses the song as a platform to look back on the chaotic past year, namely a relationship that he won’t be bringing with him into 2023. In an interesting move, Dolla...
hypebeast.com
Prada's "Memories of Beauty" Campaign Preps for the Year of the Rabbit
Per the Lunar calendar, 2023 is the year of the rabbit — and it’s predicted to be a year full of hope and luck. Honoring the forthcoming changing of calendars,. has launched its “Memories of Beauty” campaign, reflecting the happy moments tied to Lunar New Year celebrations.
hypebeast.com
Turkish-German Rapper Ufo361's Lacoste Collaboration Is Full Circle
Lacoste has tapped Turkish-German trap artist Ufo361 for a collaborative capsule of comfort-first apparel. The rapper, who was born as Ufuk Bayraktar in West Berlin, initially emerged as a trailblazing face for German trap music; now, the artist operates in fame’s outer orbit, collaborating with hip-hop’s chart-toppers and entering fashion with team-ups like such.
hypebeast.com
Dior and ERL's "California Couture" Collection is Dropping at DSM This Week
Back in May, Kim Jones and Eli Russell Linnetz drew the attention of the fashion cognoscenti with their co-created “California Couture” collection, a. x ERL link-up that was one of the foremost segments of the former brand’s Spring 2023 collection. Now, “California Couture” is going global with a special launch at Dover Street Market before its arrival at Dior’s boutiques.
hypebeast.com
Ice Cube Doubles Down, Promises He Is "Never" Giving up on 'Friday 4'
Ice Cube never backs down from a fight and his apparent New Year’s resolution to find ways to bring back the fourth installment of his Friday film will continue in 2023. In a run-in with TMZ, Ice Cube caught up with the publication outside of Dash Radio to talk about his commitment to releasing a fourth film in the Friday franchise. While he promises that he is not stepping back on his push to make the film, he also stated that he will not be taking legal action against Warner Bros. Long has been the narrative and sequence between Ice Cube and the studio, where both have gone back and forth claiming the film rights to the franchise. Just last month, Ice Cube stated that the studio will not give up the film rights to Friday.
hypebeast.com
Future Welcomes 2023 With "BACK TO THE BASICS" Music Video
Future is ringing in 2023 with an official music video for “BACK TO THE BASICS.”. The Skeeboe-directed visual is his ninth from I NEVER LIKED YOU, and sees Future enjoying a tropical vacation in a stunning house and yacht surrounded by beautiful women. A press release states that the accompanying visual “hints at the dawn of the next chapter,” but fans will have to wait for more information on any new releases.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Bad Bunny x adidas Campus "Cloud White"
Aside from being Spotify‘s most-streamed artist for the third straight year in 2022, Bad Bunny’s impact on culture also found its way into the footwear category through his partnership with. . In 2023, the Puerto Rican artist is moving on from his Forum Low Buckle series and lending...
hypebeast.com
Pharrell Williams Featured in HUMAN MADE's 'Book For Futuristic Teenagers Season 25'
HUMAN MADE has just released its catalog format HUMAN MADE BOOK FOR FUTURISTIC TEENAGERS SEASON 25 special book. Set to debut all items from Season 25 Spring/Summer 2023, the cover features Pharrell Williams wearing the label’s $815 USD crystal cover T-shirt. On top of styling images of both Williams...
hypebeast.com
Watch the Trailer for Episode 1 of 'TRIGUN STAMPEDE'
Becoming a cult favorite in the ’90s with its sci-fi Western themes, Trigun, regarded by some as one of the greatest animes of all time, is now gearing up for the release of its reboot. Titled “TRIGUN STAMPEDE,” the anime is being animated by studio Orange and will be aired on TV Tokyo next month.
hypebeast.com
Awake NY and Vans' Old Skool Collab Pays Homage to Downtown NYC Skate and Punk Culture
At first glimpse, Awake NY and Vans might not seem like the most obvious bedfellows: the former is a tight-knit crew that’s all about the hustle, bustle and thriving community of New York City, while the latter is a California-based juggernaut that has come to represent laid-back West Coast cool the world over. However, Awake NY and Vans are united by their shared love of skate, music and cultural history — and now they’ve linked up for two special iterations of the Old Skool that encompass those mutual passions.
hypebeast.com
adidas Crazy 1 Returns With Off-White Uppers and Purple Accents
2022 marked the return of Crazy 1 — Kobe Bryant‘s first signature silhouette with the brand. Die-hard Mamba fans responded well to its reissue as a handful of its launches sold out, so the model will be looking to add to this momentum with more deliveries in the new year. On deck for the court-ready model is a brand new off-white colorway that is complemented by purple and gray accents.
