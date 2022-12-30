ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial pushed back for DeForest man accused of planning to sexually assault, kill former classmate

By Logan Reigstad
DEFOREST, Wis. — The trial of a DeForest man accused of stalking and planning to kill a former high school classmate has been rescheduled for late August, online court records show.

Gabriel Savage, 20, faces half a dozen felony charges, including four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count each of attempted first-degree sexual assault involving the use of a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree child sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

RELATED: ‘Ticking time bomb’: 19-year-old arrested after being found outside woman’s house, allegedly planned kidnapping

During a status conference hearing Thursday, Savage’s trial, which had been scheduled to start in late January , was pushed back to Aug. 22-25. Jury selection is now set for Aug. 21, according to court records.

RELATED: ‘Like Romeo and Juliet’: Complaint reveals new details on DeForest man’s alleged plan to kill girl, self

Police first arrested Savage in March while he was reportedly sitting in a vehicle outside the classmate’s home dressed in all black and carrying handcuffs and ammunition. After he posted bond in June, police re-arrested him on stiffer charges .

