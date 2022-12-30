ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Hobbs fills several Arizona public safety posts but has yet to act on 2 big appointments

By Mary Jo Pitzl, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MrUMI_0jyG5ixW00

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs on Thursday announced four public safety appointments but has yet to act on two of the highest-profile offices: the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Corrections, where the director is leaving on Wednesday.

Hobbs is retaining two agency heads who were appointed by outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey and bringing in two newcomers to state government.

She said the experience of this most recent round of Cabinet appointments will help keep Arizona safe.

Hobbs tapped Dana Allmond, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, to head the state Department of Veterans' Services. Allmond has more than 23 years of active duty service in both the U.S. and abroad. She holds a graduate degree from Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business and ran unsuccessfully earlier this year for a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives to represent a Tucson-centered district.

Also new to state government ranks is Ben Henry, whom Hobbs has appointed as director of the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control. With more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, Henry has worked as chief deputy in the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and as a commander with the Phoenix Police Department. He currently is director of Arizona POST, which oversees police officer training and standards.

A fun fact that relates to his new job: Henry spent five years as a driver/salesman for Hensley Beverage Co., which distributes beer, wine and spirits along with nonalcoholic drinks.

Hobbs retained Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck as director of the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and as the state's adjutant general. Ducey appointed Muehlenbeck to the post in 2021. Before her promotion, she served as the deputy adjutant general and Joint Task Force commander. She spent four years on active duty, but most of her time in service has been as an attorney.

Doug Sargent will remain as the head of the Department of Juvenile Corrections, a post he assumed in January. He has served at the agency since 2005 in a variety of positions before taking the top spot.

Reach the reporter at maryjo.pitzl@arizonarepublic.com and follow her on Twitter @maryjpitzl.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 36

Toobeornottobe
4d ago

Going to take a state that’s in pretty dam good shape and destroy it will liberal policies that will drain the state coffers. She will turn this state the other direction, flipping sad!

Reply(4)
4
Michael Agnew
4d ago

makes no difference to this independent voter. because she didn't win by all that much and doesn't have a mandate to go woke on the state.

Reply
3
Related
KTAR.com

Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act

PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
PHOENIX, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names 4 public safety cabinet members

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued to add to her administration on Thursday, as she announced four members of her public safety cabinet. Lt. Colonel Dana Allmond will head the Department of Veterans’ Services. Allmond graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has more...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona sues thyroid prescription drug manufacturer for consumer fraud

PHOENIX — In one of his last actions before leaving office, Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a civil complaint against a local thyroid drug tablet manufacturer last week for allegedly misleading customers. The civil complaint filed in Maricopa Superior Court accuses RLC Labs of deceiving consumers about the potency...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

AZ firefighters pioneer ‘forever chemical’ treatment

Donating blood can save lives, but in the future, doctors may also prescribe rolling up a sleeve and exposing a vein for the health of certain donors. Research from Australia published in 2021 suggests blood donations reduce the donor’s concentration of a class of toxic substances called “per- and polyfluoroakyl substances,” or PFAS, popularly called “forever chemicals.”
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

New Arizona bill would regulate preferred pronouns, preferred names in schools

Arizona lawmakers are once again treading into the rights of transgender minors. A new proposal by a Republican legislator would bar school employees from knowingly referring to a student by a pronoun "that differs from the pronoun that matches the student's biological sex,” despite what the student wants. Employees would first have to get parental permission.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As we enter into a new year, scientists are keeping an eye on a new strain of the Omicron variant called XBB.1.5. According to the CDC, XBB.1.5 makes up more than 40% of new cases across the country. Right now, it’s most prominent in the Northeast, making up around 75% of cases there last week. So how does XBB.1.5 compare to other Omicron subvariants? We took our questions to Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy