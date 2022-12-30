Hobbs fills several Arizona public safety posts but has yet to act on 2 big appointments

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs on Thursday announced four public safety appointments but has yet to act on two of the highest-profile offices: the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Corrections, where the director is leaving on Wednesday.

Hobbs is retaining two agency heads who were appointed by outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey and bringing in two newcomers to state government.

She said the experience of this most recent round of Cabinet appointments will help keep Arizona safe.

Hobbs tapped Dana Allmond, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, to head the state Department of Veterans' Services. Allmond has more than 23 years of active duty service in both the U.S. and abroad. She holds a graduate degree from Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business and ran unsuccessfully earlier this year for a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives to represent a Tucson-centered district.

Also new to state government ranks is Ben Henry, whom Hobbs has appointed as director of the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control. With more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, Henry has worked as chief deputy in the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and as a commander with the Phoenix Police Department. He currently is director of Arizona POST, which oversees police officer training and standards.

A fun fact that relates to his new job: Henry spent five years as a driver/salesman for Hensley Beverage Co., which distributes beer, wine and spirits along with nonalcoholic drinks.

Hobbs retained Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck as director of the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and as the state's adjutant general. Ducey appointed Muehlenbeck to the post in 2021. Before her promotion, she served as the deputy adjutant general and Joint Task Force commander. She spent four years on active duty, but most of her time in service has been as an attorney.

Doug Sargent will remain as the head of the Department of Juvenile Corrections, a post he assumed in January. He has served at the agency since 2005 in a variety of positions before taking the top spot.

