ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Player Calls Steph Curry Unguardable

By Farbod Esnaashari
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6a8N_0jyG5cfA00

Juan Toscano-Anderson may not be a Warrior anymore, but he still has love for Steph.

Juan Toscano-Anderson may not be a member of the Warriors anymore, but he still remembers what it's like to see a prime Steph Curry cook at his best.

JTA was a guest on the 'Outta Pocket' podcast where he discussed what it was like playing with both LeBron James and Steph Curry.

Juan Toscano-Anderson spent a portion of the podcast discussing just how terrific Steph Curry was in the NBA Finals last season and illustrated just what that zone looks like.

“When he’s in his zone -- you know when he’s in his zone -- and he doesn’t do s--t like that,” Toscano-Anderson said. “He’s not an arrogant person. When you push him to that point, when you make him mad and he’s trying to prove a point or he’s in his zone, then that type of sauce comes out.

JTA believes that once Steph Curry taps into that zone, he becomes absolutely unstoppable.

“So when he was doing that, I knew it was over. Cause when Steph’s in his zone, nobody can stop him. Can’t nobody guard him, bro. Nobody. Not a soul in the NBA can guard him.”

Unfortunately for the Celtics, that statement became a truth in reality. Steph Curry single-handedly made sure that the Warriors were going to win Game 4, a game that ultimately changed the tide of the series.

“I’ve only been in the league for three whole years and I have yet to see somebody that just puts it up like him,” Toscano-Anderson said. "He can run 17 points off and you don’t even realize it’s 17 points because it’s happened in a minute and 30 seconds.”

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'

Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James

The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put James just 527 points behind... The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends

The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic

It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
DALLAS, TX
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
857
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy