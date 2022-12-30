Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023
BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
weaa.org
Police: Couple abducted in Federal Hill by teens
(Baltimore, MD) -- A couple is not likely to forget how they celebrated the start of 2023. Police say the couple was kidnapped in the early morning hours on January 1st by a group of teenagers. Officials say the incident occurred near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross...
46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times early yesterday morning in Northeast Baltimore. The incident happened on the 6500 block of Belair Road. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and the identity of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please get in touch with Northeast The post 46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Blood-Stained Stolen Vehicle Found In Baltimore
A stolen vehicle was found stained with blood after a shot-spotter alert in Baltimore, authorities say.Officers located the crashed vehicle around 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street, according to Baltimore Police.The vehicle was listed as stolen from outside the j…
Activists speak on the first homicide of the new year
Police say a double shooting took the life of a 17-year-old girl and injured a man on New Year's Day.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore mayor uses profanity after 7-year-old shot to death (video)
Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott created headlines and fervent debate on social media after unleashing profanity to express his disgust at the shooting death of a little boy on Dec. 30, 2022. Police were dispatched to an apartment after receiving reports of a shooting and found the youngster with a...
Baltimore City year-to-date homicide count for 2022
Baltimore City Police has released the year-to-date totals for homicides and non-fatal shootings in 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
A deadly start to 2023 as Baltimore rings in the new year with persistent violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just three hours into the new year and a new victim to gun violence in Baltimore. According to Baltimore Police, a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a double shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street. A start to the new year, much...
New Year's Day marred by Riverside abduction and deadly shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The first day of 2023 started with an abduction in South Baltimore and a deadly shooting in East Baltimore.A male and female were abducted from the South Baltimore neighborhood of Riverside around 2 a.m., according to Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Chakia Fennoy.They had been walking near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross Street when they were approached by three armed Black males, Fennoy told WJZ.The armed trio ordered them to get into a light-colored sedan, Fennoy said.The female was able to escape by jumping from the vehicle and running away, according to authorities.The male was unable...
foxbaltimore.com
Looking back on a violent year in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore ended 2022 with more than 300 homicides for the 8th year in a row. As we look ahead to the new year, are there any reasons to believe in positive change?. Political commentator Armstrong Williams joins the morning show to weigh in on the violence...
Wbaltv.com
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old arrested for abducting, forcing ATM withdrawals from couple in Federal Hill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was a scary start to 2023 for a couple whose New Year's night out ended with an abduction in Federal Hill. Police are now saying a group of teenagers were behind the crime. They’re also saying the kidnapping could be connected to a string of violence in South Baltimore late Saturday night.
Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins
BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified adult woman found shot by Baltimore police officers was rushed to an area hospital early this morning where she was later pronounced dead. The homicide is the city’s first of 2023, just hours after the calendar changed. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street to find the woman and a 31-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. While at the scene, officers were notified of a third victim that was transported to an area hospital prior to their arrival. The post Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Bates rescinds Mosby's non-prosecution policy, targets illegal guns during inauguration
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates made immediate changes and proclamations moments after taking the oath of office. “My goal as your state’s attorney is to hit the ground running, to bring about the change our city desperately needs and deserves,” said Bates.
Wbaltv.com
Teenager shot in hand in west Baltimore, police say
A teenager was shot in the hand Monday evening in west Baltimore. City police said officers responded around 4:22 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Police said officers found a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle that was stolen from outside the city. Police...
Identity sought for armed robbery suspect
Baltimore Police are seeking the identity of a suspect linked to an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday in the 2100 block Pennsylvania Avenue.
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
