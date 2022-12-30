Read full article on original website
How to watch the Quadrantids – one of the best meteor showers all year – on Jan. 2 and 3
The Quadrantid meteor shower is considered one of the best to view all year. Here's how to maximize your chances of seeing shooting stars.
A Fireball That Exploded Over Canada Has Been Traced to a Very Unexpected Origin
Earth is under constant bombardment from space. Dust, pebbles, and chunks of rock fall into our atmosphere on a daily basis, sometimes burning up spectacularly in a blazing streak across the sky. These bolides, or fireballs, are typically larger pieces of asteroid or comet that have broken off their parent...
CNET
'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
The 15 Worst Places To Be in the Event of a Nuclear Attack on the US
According to a survey published last month, three out of every four Americans think a nuclear, chemical, or biological attack is likely to take place somewhere in the world in the next 12 months. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack on America – an all-out nuclear war – very few places would be […]
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By Asteroid Impact That Eradicated Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the 'Chicxulub' asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probable trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
‘Last photo EVER taken on the moon’ uncovered showing NASA astronaut on final Lunar mission 50 years ago this month
A BRITISH photographer has unearthed what is thought to be the last photo ever taken on the Moon. Andy Saunders, a leading expert of NASA restoration, has shared the extraordinary newly remastered image of geologist and Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt. The photograph was taken by fellow Apollo astronaut...
The "Man of the Hole" was the last survivor of the most endangered and uncontacted tribe on Earth
An indigenous tribe in BrazilPhoto byGleilson Miranda / Governo do Acre. In August 2022, the "Man of the Hole" died. He was the very last member of his tribe - one of the most endangered and uncontacted indigenous groups in Brazil.
Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO
A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
'Moment of darkness' engulfed the earth today, and more is coming
Dark days are at hand. It's December, and solstice is right around the corner: The shortest day of the year happens on Dec. 21. But Tuesday made history, too, in the darkness department: almost 85% of people on Earth -- 6.88 billion out of 8 billion worldwide -- experienced a "moment of...
Horrifying map reveals how many people will die if a 1,500-foot iron asteroid hits any point on the Earth
AN INTERACTIVE map has been released showing exactly what would happen if different kinds of asteroids hit any point on the Earth's surface. Browser app Asteroid Launcher visualizes our worst apocalyptic nightmares with horrifying statistics - you don't want to know how many people would die if a space rock struck Central Park.
How to watch tonight's rare and "magical" celestial events
Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars. According to NASA, the sun will go down just before 4:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, with twilight ending at 5:49 p.m. EST. While it will bring early darkness, it will pave the way for a magnificent night of stargazing. Along with the full moon, viewers will be able...
All the Planets in the Solar System Have Aligned
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn can be seen with the naked eye, while Uranus and Neptune can be observed with binoculars or a telescope.
Study decodes ‘unexpected danger’ that lurked under ancient Mayan cities
Ancient Maya cities were contaminated with “dangerous” levels of mercury that may have posed a health hazard to the people living in the mesoamerican civilisation, according to new research.The review of studies, published recently in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science, found the “unexpected danger” of mercury pollution beneath the soil surface of cities of the ancient Maya in Mesoamerica likely caused due to the frequent use of mercury and mercury-containing products by the people of this time between 250 and 1100 CE.“Discovering mercury buried deep in soils and sediments in ancient Maya cities is difficult to explain, until...
20 jaw-dropping images from NASA's powerful new James Webb Space Telescope
Images from NASA's impressive James Webb Space Telescope are changing the way we see the universe — and this is just year one.
Earth has been hit by an ‘unusual, intense blast of energy’ from nearby galaxy that could change our understanding of the universe
Earth has been hit by an intense, unusual blast of light that could change our understanding of the universe, scientists have said.Late last year, scientists spotted a 50-second-long blast of energy coming towards Earth, known as a gamma-ray burst or GRB, which are the most powerful explosions in the universe. Immediately, researchers started looking for the afterglow that such blasts leave behind, with that visible light being useful to find where the blast has come from.But those researchers instead found something else entirely: that the blast appeared to have come from a kilonova. Those rare events only happen when...
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
