Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks heart transplant patient ‘blessed’ by kindness of strangers
Traditional Tlingit regalia - made by her late grandmother and worn through generations of dancing and celebrations - were among the items stolen when Taija Revels home was broken into over the holidays. 2022 Holiday travel season leaves lessons to be learned - clipped version. Updated: 5 hours ago. During...
alaskasnewssource.com
4 arrested after SWAT team responds to Northeast Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators and a SWAT team. According to a post, police may ask nearby residents to evacuate, and ask that people in the area of 8600 Peck Avenue to follow the instructions of officers. Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Cherie Zajdzinski said that police received the call at 7:33 a.m., and that no one has been arrested in connection with the incident as of 11:30 a.m.
alaskasnewssource.com
2023 kicks off with warm conditions for many Alaskans
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit a high temperature of 35 degrees on Jan.1, followed by a high of 38 on Jan. 2. This is the warmest the city has been in more than seven weeks. Several areas in Southcentral topped out in the 40s with more areas seeing rain than snow.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks man who needs a heart transplant says he’s been blessed with kindness by perfect strangers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Patrick Holland said 2023 is starting off much better than the end of 2022. On Dec. 22, after only three weeks on the active wait list, the 57-year-old transplant candidate got a call that a new heart — described as a perfect match — was available for him in a Seattle hospital.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A head-on crash involving two vehicles left a man dead Sunday night in a Taku/Campbell neighborhood. The Anchorage Police Department responded to the fatal crash Sunday at 9:47 p.m., according to an online report. Medics with the Anchorage Fire Department also responded to the scene on Arctic Boulevard, between Raspberry Road and Arctic Spur Road.
alaskasnewssource.com
Messy 2022 holiday travel leaves lessons learned
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The lines that stretched around the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport kiosk desk and terminals have vanished as the 2022 holiday travel season wraps up. For many passengers, it marks the conclusion of a messy season of travel which was filled with numerous canceled flights, snoozes...
alaskasnewssource.com
New Year, New Me: Are New Year’s resolutions a good idea?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new year is just underway and for many, this is a time to make a change and look at improving ourselves. New Year’s resolutions fall in and out of fashion like many things, but gyms are oftentimes suddenly packed on Jan. 1. In an...
Comments / 1