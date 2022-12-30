Read full article on original website
Bob Huggins Rips Senior Player for Stupid Mistake
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference with a 67-60 loss at Oklahoma State. West Virginia’s legendary head coach, Bob Huggins, was not happy with his team as a whole but really focused on the referees and one player.
Metro News
After narrow losses on Saturday, WVU & OSU clash tonight in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. — West Virginia and Oklahoma State look to avoid 0-2 starts in Big 12 play when the Mountaineers (10-3) and the Cowboys (8-5) meet tonight at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Hours after Oklahoma State...
Metro News
Setting the scene from Stillwater as WVU visits Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Joe Brocato sets the scene from Gallagher-Iba Arena as West Virginia (10-3, 0-1) visits Oklahoma State (8-5, 0-1). Both teams are coming off narrow road losses in the respective conference openers on Saturday.
Metro News
Plitzuweit still seeking more consistency from Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over her first 12 games as head coach at West Virginia, Dawn Plitzuweit has repeatedly discussed the need for the Mountaineers to put together consistent stretches of quality play in favor of the spurts and lulls that have been prevalent. It was again a talking point...
Metro News
Opportunity awaits WVU signee Rodney Gallagher in 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When Rodney Gallagher officially put pen to paper on his National Letter of Intent to play at West Virginia last week, Neal Brown secured a much-needed recruiting victory. And Gallagher could quickly fill a position of obvious need for the Mountaineers. The Laurel Highlands High School...
Metro News
Trends continue as WVU suffers third loss, fails to make early statement in Big 12 play
MANHATTAN, Kan. — One game would certainly not erase the memory of last year’s tenth place finish in the Big 12. But a victory at Kansas State could have turned the trajectory in West Virginia’s favor by doing something the Mountaineers couldn’t do at all last year in league play, win a game on the road.
West Virginia Hires Wide Receivers Coach
On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Bilal Marshall as the Mountaineers' new receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in a release by WVU. “He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again.”
WTRF
Looking back at some of the biggest wins of Don Nehlen’s WVU head coaching career
The great Don Nehlen celebrates his 87th birthday Sunday. Nehlen controlled the sidelines at Milan Puskar Stadium for 21 seasons and took the Mountaineers to some of the highest peaks of success that the program has ever enjoyed. He coached 15 first-team All-Americans, won a school-record 149 games, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'
You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
WTAP
Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy. The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital. The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the...
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
Metro News
New trail development underway in Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va. — The City of Elkins has been awarded a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to plan trails that would enter the Monongahela National Forest. Elkins City Clerk Jessica Sutton, who is one of the founding members of the Elkins Area Shared...
Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
Route 20 fully open after ‘huge rock slide’ in Webster County, West Virginia
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Webster County 911 said West Virginia Route 20 is fully open again after a “huge rock slide” that partially blocked the road. The incident happened Friday about two miles from Webster Springs, West Virginia. Webster County 911 said the West Virginia Division of Highways had one lane open on McQuire […]
Metro News
North Central West Virginia foundation honoring volunteer in new fund
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Officials from Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. have announced the formation of a new fund as part of the $1 million match campaign to help build the IMPACT Fund for greater regional grantmaking. The YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund has been established with...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WDTV
WVSP: 2 bodies recovered Braxton County river
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bodies of two people were recovered from the Elk River in Braxton County on Saturday, authorities said. The bodies of Darrius James Nottingham, 61, and Derek Lee Smith, 29, both of Duck, WV, were pulled from the water, state police said. Nottingham and Smith were...
Salem family loses everything in mobile home fire
While a winter storm hit West Virginia on the morning of Dec. 23, first responders in the Doddridge and Harrison County area responded to a mobile home fire on Buffalo Calf Road.
