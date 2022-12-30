ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddridge County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Rips Senior Player for Stupid Mistake

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference with a 67-60 loss at Oklahoma State. West Virginia’s legendary head coach, Bob Huggins, was not happy with his team as a whole but really focused on the referees and one player.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Plitzuweit still seeking more consistency from Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over her first 12 games as head coach at West Virginia, Dawn Plitzuweit has repeatedly discussed the need for the Mountaineers to put together consistent stretches of quality play in favor of the spurts and lulls that have been prevalent. It was again a talking point...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Opportunity awaits WVU signee Rodney Gallagher in 2023

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When Rodney Gallagher officially put pen to paper on his National Letter of Intent to play at West Virginia last week, Neal Brown secured a much-needed recruiting victory. And Gallagher could quickly fill a position of obvious need for the Mountaineers. The Laurel Highlands High School...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Hires Wide Receivers Coach

On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Bilal Marshall as the Mountaineers' new receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in a release by WVU. “He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Looking back at some of the biggest wins of Don Nehlen’s WVU head coaching career

The great Don Nehlen celebrates his 87th birthday Sunday. Nehlen controlled the sidelines at Milan Puskar Stadium for 21 seasons and took the Mountaineers to some of the highest peaks of success that the program has ever enjoyed. He coached 15 first-team All-Americans, won a school-record 149 games, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'

You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy. The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital. The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
WHEELING, WV
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Metro News

New trail development underway in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — The City of Elkins has been awarded a $30,000 Trail Accelerator grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to plan trails that would enter the Monongahela National Forest. Elkins City Clerk Jessica Sutton, who is one of the founding members of the Elkins Area Shared...
ELKINS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
RIPLEY, WV
Metro News

North Central West Virginia foundation honoring volunteer in new fund

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Officials from Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. have announced the formation of a new fund as part of the $1 million match campaign to help build the IMPACT Fund for greater regional grantmaking. The YCF Volunteer Leadership Fund has been established with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVSP: 2 bodies recovered Braxton County river

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bodies of two people were recovered from the Elk River in Braxton County on Saturday, authorities said. The bodies of Darrius James Nottingham, 61, and Derek Lee Smith, 29, both of Duck, WV, were pulled from the water, state police said. Nottingham and Smith were...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy