On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Bilal Marshall as the Mountaineers' new receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in a release by WVU. “He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO