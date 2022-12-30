Read full article on original website
kusi.com
The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
Minimum Wage in City of San Diego Increases to $16.30 an Hour in 2023
Minimum wage San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Sunday, as the city’s minimum wage increases from $15 to $16.30 an hour. The change applies to all employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of the city of San Diego. The change is in accordance with the city’s Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, approved in 2016.
chulavistatoday.com
SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista
The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
kusi.com
Average San Diego County gas price rises for 11th time in 12 days
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.1 cents to $4.543 Tuesday, its 11th increase in 12 days. The average price has increased 11.9 cents over the past 12 days, including two-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.4 cents more than one week ago but 31.3 cents less than one month ago and 8.5 cents lower than one year ago.
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
hstoday.us
OIG Delivers Verdict on El Centro and San Diego Facilities Following Inspections
The Office of Inspector General (OIG) has found that El Centro and San Diego facilities generally met U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) standards but struggled with prolonged detention and data integrity. In March 2022, OIG conducted unannounced inspections of four CBP facilities in the El Centro and San Diego...
kusi.com
Local restaurants file lawsuit to prevent AB 275 from taking effect
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FAST Recovery Act (AB 257) was signed into law in September and is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The law would create a 10-person council with the legislative aim of implementing broad regulatory practices impacting wage rates, work hours, and more.
Home floods along shuttered Poway golf course
A home along the now-shuttered Stoneridge Country Club in Poway flooded during the storm early New Year's Day.
escondidograpevine.com
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
NBC San Diego
Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022
San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
The Melt Planning Latest Location in Del Mar
Grilled Cheese Chain to Join Del Mar Highlands Town Center
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
San Diego Airport Has Run Dry of Jet Fuel, Resulting in Lengthy Diversions For Some United and British Airways Flights
San Diego International Airport has reportedly run dry of jet fuel after a major fuel pipe leaking serving San Diego County proved harder to fix than initially anticipated. As a result, some flights from the airport are now being canceled, while others are being forced to divert for short refuelling stops.
San Diego County road closures
The San Diego County Department of Public Works announced several road closures Sunday morning due to flooding and downed trees from the weather conditions.
California Slammed by ‘Firehose’ of Rain, Flooding From Atmospheric River to Start 2023
California residents are going to be in need of something more than an umbrella while celebrating the new year due to the “firehose” of rain and flooding from an atmospheric river. According to FOX Weather, the new atmospheric river slammed into California over the weekend. It caused flooding...
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
KPBS
Escondido's young new mayor aims to tackle homelessness
On Dec. 14, Dane White made history in Escondido as the youngest mayor to take office. A role he only daydreamed about. "The first time I saw "Back to the Future," when Goldie Wilson is sweeping the floors in the restaurant he says, 'I'm gonna be mayor,' and ever since then I thought, 'Yes, I'm gonna be mayor,' but never in any seriousness," White said.
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
How to prevent catalytic converter theft
With a rise in catalytic converter thefts around San Diego County, authorities are offering some precautionary tips to residents.
coolsandiegosights.com
Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!
Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
