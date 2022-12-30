ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Minimum Wage in City of San Diego Increases to $16.30 an Hour in 2023

Minimum wage San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Sunday, as the city’s minimum wage increases from $15 to $16.30 an hour. The change applies to all employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of the city of San Diego. The change is in accordance with the city’s Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, approved in 2016.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista

The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Average San Diego County gas price rises for 11th time in 12 days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.1 cents to $4.543 Tuesday, its 11th increase in 12 days. The average price has increased 11.9 cents over the past 12 days, including two-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.4 cents more than one week ago but 31.3 cents less than one month ago and 8.5 cents lower than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County

Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022

San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA
KPBS

Escondido's young new mayor aims to tackle homelessness

On Dec. 14, Dane White made history in Escondido as the youngest mayor to take office. A role he only daydreamed about. "The first time I saw "Back to the Future," when Goldie Wilson is sweeping the floors in the restaurant he says, 'I'm gonna be mayor,' and ever since then I thought, 'Yes, I'm gonna be mayor,' but never in any seriousness," White said.
ESCONDIDO, CA
iheart.com

Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!

Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
NATIONAL CITY, CA

