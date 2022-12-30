Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Related
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy rain and a few storms possible
INDIANAPOLIS — Heavy rain and some thunder are in the forecast tonight. The heavy rain arrives after 10 p.m. and will continue through the morning drive. Rainfall potential is at least 1-2". This will be just enough on a saturated ground for some minor lowland flooding. Allow extra travel time through Tuesday due to the wet roads.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Strong storms possible Tuesday evening in western Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — It's been wet overnight with most of the state picking up 0.5-1.25 inches of rainfall. This morning's round of rain will begin to exit east with some dry time this afternoon. Temperatures will then recover to the mid-60s — a high of 65 degrees would tie the standing record from 1950 in Indianapolis.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Balmy and wet week ahead for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a cloudy and mild evening. A spotty shower is possible with temperatures only falling into the upper 40s. Patchy fog will be possible Monday morning. A warm front will lift across central Indiana on Monday. It will be cloudy, with temperatures soaring into the...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warm, wet start to new year
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a foggy start to 2023 with areas of patchy, dense fog likely through the morning. It'll stay cloudy but mild this afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 50s. With the lingering clouds and southerly wind, temperatures will hold steady this evening and overnight in the upper 40s.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth
INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
bsquarebulletin.com
Frozen Lake Monroe means a breakthrough year for 2023 Bloomington Polar Bear Plunge
Even though daytime high temperatures have reached the 50s for the last four days, on New Year’s Day, a 3-inch layer of ice crusted over much of the water at Lake Monroe’s Paynetown Recreation Area beach. Still, around 10 o’clock Sunday morning, The B Square counted at least...
Indianapolis parking meter rates to increase by 25 cents in select areas
INDIANAPOLIS — The price to park in select areas in Indianapolis is going up. Beginning Feb. 1, parking meter rates outside of the downtown core area will change from $1 to $1.25 per hour. For more than half of the city's metered parking spaces, the increase will be the...
ABC7 Chicago
Car breaks through ice after driving along frozen Indiana canal | VIDEO
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Bystanders helped rescue a driver who had broken through ice in Indianapolis, Indiana, after their car was seen driving along a frozen canal on December 25. Footage recorded by John Bowling shows the vehicle driving over the icy Indianapolis canal, as he and his friends were ice...
Indianapolis police locate missing woman last seen on east side
UPDATE: The woman was located safely late Sunday, according to police. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. According to IMPD, 76-year-old woman Mary Cole was last seen on Sunday on the east side of the city near Washington and Denny streets. Cole is described as 5’7″, […]
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
“I can’t say that on TV.” This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after seeing video shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the […]
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
Fortville restaurant damaged in New Year's Eve fire
A fire in Fortville caused damage to a local Japanese restaurant and other surrounding businesses in the area on New Year's Eve
Queen of Free's post-holiday checklist
INDIANAPOLIS — As many of us emerge from the holiday fog, we may discover that we've lost track of a few important goals and maybe gone over our budget on a few things. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, said on 13Sunrise that now is the time to get back on track for the new year and clean up your finances.
wrtv.com
East side restaurant temporarily closed by health department after viral TikTok
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan's Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront. The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Central Indiana food pantries brace for continued high demand in new year
FRANKLIN, Indiana — The new year brings a familiar challenge for a lot of Hoosiers: People struggling to feed their families. Inflation drove up demand last year and, in some cases, drove down donations. Now, food pantries that help worry 2023 could be difficult, too. Volunteers at Interchurch Pantry...
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarean section.
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
Greenfield woman says she rescued dog abandoned in frigid weather
The high temperature in Greenfield on the day the dog was found was 0°, per AccuWeather.
Comments / 0