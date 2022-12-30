ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heavy rain and a few storms possible

INDIANAPOLIS — Heavy rain and some thunder are in the forecast tonight. The heavy rain arrives after 10 p.m. and will continue through the morning drive. Rainfall potential is at least 1-2". This will be just enough on a saturated ground for some minor lowland flooding. Allow extra travel time through Tuesday due to the wet roads.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warm, wet start to new year

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a foggy start to 2023 with areas of patchy, dense fog likely through the morning. It'll stay cloudy but mild this afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures in the low 50s. With the lingering clouds and southerly wind, temperatures will hold steady this evening and overnight in the upper 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth

INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis police locate missing woman last seen on east side

UPDATE: The woman was located safely late Sunday, according to police. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. According to IMPD, 76-year-old woman Mary Cole was last seen on Sunday on the east side of the city near Washington and Denny streets. Cole is described as 5’7″, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant

UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Queen of Free's post-holiday checklist

INDIANAPOLIS — As many of us emerge from the holiday fog, we may discover that we've lost track of a few important goals and maybe gone over our budget on a few things. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, said on 13Sunrise that now is the time to get back on track for the new year and clean up your finances.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community East: 12:13 a.m. Community Health Network said their first — and possibly the city's first — baby of the new year arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarean section.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

