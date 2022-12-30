ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian

Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
Washington signee Landen Hatchett impresses at Under Armour All-America practices

Ferndale (Wash.) offensive lineman Landen Hatchett is one of the nation’s top true center prospects and has had a good week during the Under Armour All-America Game. Hatchett is a talented interior lineman and will play center for the Washington Huskies. He earned the starting job for Team Phantom this week at center and has impressed at every practice.
Texas basketball interim coach Rodney Terry blames defensive lapses for No. 6 Longhorns' loss to Kansas State

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns sustained an ugly 116-103 loss at home to unranked Kansas State on Tuesday night to drop to 12-2. The game set a Big 12 Conference record for most points combined in a single game, which broke the record set on Feb. 9, 2002 when the Longhorns beat Colorado 104-95. Texas allowed 58 points in the first 20 minutes of the game, something Longhorns interim coach Rodney Terry attributed to defensive lapses in the first half.
