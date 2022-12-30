Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
All-American Bowl: Quarterback rundown through two days in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - Two days of practice are complete at the All-American Bowl with some of high school football’s best quarterbacks taking center stage this week in the Alamo City. 247Sports gives you the rundown on how each of them are performing. Alpha Dog. Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback and...
Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
BREAKING: Veteran Husky OL Vic Curne Has Put His Name Into The Transfer Portal
Washington's offensive line room lost a veteran moments ago when Victor Curne, a two-year starter at right tackle, decided to put his name into the transfer portal Dawgman.com has been able to confirm. Curne is the first multi-year starter that has decided to leave the Husky football program this season.
WATCH: Texas safety signee Derek Williams picks off future Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold in UA All-American Game
Earlier this season, Texas fans experienced one of the best results against Oklahoma in recent history during the 2022 Red River Shootout when the Longhorns put together a 49-o thumping against the rival Sooners. The Longhorn faithful earned another set of bragging rights this week thanks to Texas safety signee...
247Sports
Washington signee Landen Hatchett impresses at Under Armour All-America practices
Ferndale (Wash.) offensive lineman Landen Hatchett is one of the nation’s top true center prospects and has had a good week during the Under Armour All-America Game. Hatchett is a talented interior lineman and will play center for the Washington Huskies. He earned the starting job for Team Phantom this week at center and has impressed at every practice.
Texas basketball interim coach Rodney Terry blames defensive lapses for No. 6 Longhorns' loss to Kansas State
The No. 6 Texas Longhorns sustained an ugly 116-103 loss at home to unranked Kansas State on Tuesday night to drop to 12-2. The game set a Big 12 Conference record for most points combined in a single game, which broke the record set on Feb. 9, 2002 when the Longhorns beat Colorado 104-95. Texas allowed 58 points in the first 20 minutes of the game, something Longhorns interim coach Rodney Terry attributed to defensive lapses in the first half.
Penn State signee J'ven Williams among top performers at Tuesday's All-American Bowl practice
The 2023 All-American Bowl is officially underway with practices for the East and West teams beginning on Tuesday. Penn State signee J'ven Williams is taking part in this year's festivities and stood out on the first day of activity in San Antonio. "Every year there’s a handful of names that...
247Sports
