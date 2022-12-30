ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis basketball storms back to beat USF

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

Memphis basketball had just taken a one-point lead with less than three minutes to play in Thursday’s game against USF at FedExForum.

In the AAC opener for both teams, Chandler Lawson came up with a steal on the next play and got fouled, which sent the home crowd into a frenzy. That’s when Alex Lomax looked into the stands, cupped his right ear and let everyone in the house know they weren’t loud enough for his liking.

“I can’t hear y’all,” he said. “I can’t hear y’all. Let’s go!”

The Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC), trailing for much of the second half and by as many as 10 points with 7:11 left in the game, closed the game on a 19-5 run and walked away winners 93-86. The exclamation point came with 1:20 remaining when Kendric Davis came up with one of his five steals and dished out one of his nine assists to DeAndre Williams on an alley-oop dunk that put Memphis up 87-81.

USF (7-7, 0-1) lost for the first time in its last six games. The win is Memphis' 13th straight at FedExForum.

Here are five takeaways from Thursday’s game:

Kendric Davis to the rescue

Davis, a preseason All-American, wasn’t struggling necessarily. But for much of Thursday’s game, the Tigers’ leading scorer was held in check from a scoring standpoint.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL VS. USF: Memphis basketball vs. USF: Scouting report, score prediction

SIGN UP: Sign up for the Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

Then, with Memphis down 76-66, Davis rushed to the rescue. He drilled a 3-pointer (his first of the game) with 6:53 remaining, made a layup 56 seconds later, then knocked down a pair of free throws with 5:25 to play that narrowed the deficit to four points.

Over the final seven minutes, Davis scored 14 of his game-high 24 points. But his defense was every bit as crucial. He came up with three steals during a 4-minute, 25-second span late in the game that propelled the Tigers to victory.

Davis' 24 points led the way, but he had help. Williams and Lomax each scored 16, while Chandler Lawson put up 11 and Elijah McCadden notched 10.

Tyler Harris’ homecoming

The Tigers muted their former teammate in the first half to the tune of zero points on just two field-goal attempts.

But, in the second half, Harris reminded the Memphis fans – who cheered him on for three seasons and welcomed him warmly during pregame intros – of what made him so good with the Tigers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxqPb_0jyG3OHq00

Harris took command shortly after halftime, dictating the flow of the game and helping the visitors take a 56-55 lead with 15:11 remaining. As the primary ball handler, Harris gave the Tigers' defense fits for a long stretch. He drew five fouls and attempted 11 free throws, making 10 of them.

Harris scored all 17 of his points in the second half before fouling out with 0.1 seconds left.

Serrel Smith Jr. sets career high

There are surprising showings and there are out-of-nowhere nights.

The latter qualifies for what USF fifth-year senior Serrel Smith Jr. did Thursday. The Maryland transfer came in averaging 3.1 points this season. He hadn’t scored more than eight points in a game. He put up 10 before the game was 15 minutes old.

Smith finished with 21 points, surpassing his previous career-high of 18, which he set last season against ECU.

Seizing the moment

The first half was problematic for Memphis on multiple fronts.

The Tigers struggled to contain a USF offense that came into the game averaging fewer than 70 points per game and ranked 213th in the country in adjusted efficiency offense. While Smith had a lot to do with that, it was also thanks to the Bulls’ ability to capitalize on Memphis’ mistakes.

It was especially prevalent in the first half. The Tigers committed 10 turnovers before intermission and USF turned them into 15 points. The Bulls scored field goals on each of Memphis’ first seven turnovers of the game.

Injured Tigers

The eight days between games did the Tigers some good from a recuperation standpoint.

Lomax, who missed the Alabama State game with a sore calf, returned to the starting lineup. Keonte Kennedy successfully navigated concussion protocol, which cost him two games, to get back on the floor.

But the layoff wasn’t a total cure-all. Malcolm Dandridge remains sidelined with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain that has kept him out of action since the second half of the loss at Alabama on Dec. 13. Dandridge’s condition is improving, however. He’s no longer in a walking boot and does not require the use of crutches.

Jayden Hardaway (hip) missed his second straight game because of injury.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball storms back to beat USF

The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

