fox5dc.com
New year, new laws: What's changing in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The DMV rang in the new year with big changes to laws that affect how people shop, travel and even use cannabis. In D.C., 2023 will see the end of Metrobus fares. Starting on July 1, Metrobus rides starting in the District will be free. It will cost D.C. about...
NBC Washington
17-Year-Old Killed, 14-Year-Old Shot at Congress Heights Metro Station: Police
A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old boy was shot at the Congress Heights Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Monday, authorities said. The gunfire was reported at 1290 Alabama Avenue SE at around 10:11 p.m. The shooting was targeted at the teens, who were together in a bus bay, police said.
WJLA
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
dcnewsnow.com
2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince George's County
Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. 2 dead, 2 injured after domestic incident in Prince …. Police were investigating a double homicide that took place on Sunday morning. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/2-dead-2-injured-after-domestic-incident-in-prince-georges-county/. Near record warmth, a few storms possible Wednesday.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Shady Grove Metro station
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser promises new jobs, safer streets during third term in office
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was sworn in for her third term on Monday, becoming the second mayor in the District's history to hold the office for three consecutive terms. In her inaugural speech, she addressed tackling youth crime, getting federal workers back to the office and a new 100,000 resident goal.
Bowser Pledges To Almost Double Number Of People Living In Downtown D.C. Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser pledged Monday to add 15,000 new residents to downtown D.C. over the next five years, raising the population of what she termed the city’s “economic engine” to help counteract the significant decline in daily office workers spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bowser made the...
Car wanted after boy shot in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a car involved in a shooting that left a boy hurt Monday afternoon. Officers were in the 100 block of Ridge Rd. SE around 1 p.m. after someone fired shots from inside a car. The gunfire hit a boy. MPD said […]
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
DC police arrest 18-year-old in killing of DC charter school
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021. An 18-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old D.C. high school student. Larelle Washington, a senior at KIPP DC College Preparatory school, was killed near his school over a year ago.
fox5dc.com
Man drives track loader through Frederick refusing to stop, shutting down roads
FREDERICK, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was charged after driving a John Deere track loader through the streets of Frederick and refusing to stop on Saturday. Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist the Frederick Police Department with a person in crisis. Deputies assisted with shutting...
NBC Washington
Air Bags Stolen From Dozens of Cars at Maryland Apartment Complex
Residents of a Maryland apartment complex found their car windows smashed and their air bags missing – a too familiar sight for some. It appears thieves mostly targeted Hondas parked at the complex in the 3600 block of Powder Mill Road in Beltsville. “Went to sleep, then wake up...
fox5dc.com
Winter car seat safety
Experts say as it gets colder outside and you start to bundle up your kids, they may not be safe in a puffer coat in their car seat. Anthony Ramirez with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service explains.
Bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road causing controversy
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s controversy brewing in Montgomery County over bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda. The bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road turned the 6-lane highway into a 4-lane highway. People who live in the area such as Allan Ginsburg say it’s created more traffic than ever. […]
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBAL Radio
Gas prices rise in Maryland
The average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland on Monday was 25 cents more compared to this time a week ago. According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Maryland was $3.30 per gallon. This time last week, the price was $3.05. Maryland's price of fuel...
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal another vehicle from Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say another vehicle was stolen from the Ruth's Chris Steak House valet in northwest D.C. Sunday less than a week after a luxury car was stolen from the same location on Christmas. According to a police report, three suspects broke the valet lockbox Sunday and stole key...
fox5dc.com
Get CPR training for free with DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON - D.C. Fire and EMS offers free classes on CPR and AED awareness. The Hands-on-Hearts program trains participants on Hands-only CPR, which could increase a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The training focuses on hand placement, tempo and the number of compressions.
50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh of Maryland was shot and killed Thursday evening in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 7 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 700 block of 7th Street after an officer from the Fifth District heard the sound of gunshots. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Macaulay Umoh was brought to a nearby hospital where he later died. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to The post 50-Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 2