HS Roundup: Turnovers haunt Zanesville in loss at Hiland

BERLIN — Visiting Zanesville started fast on Thursday night, building a 10-point halftime against Berlin Hiland.

The Blue Devils struggled with turnovers in the second half, committing 11, but a Hiland giveaway with seven seconds left in the game opened the door.

However, Drew Doyle's 3-point attempt at the horn was off the mark as the Blue Devils fell 43-42 to the Hawks.

Xavier Riley hit four 3s and scored 14 points in the first half to put Zanesville (1-7) up 27-17 at the half.

The Blue Devils led by 13 early in the third and were up 38-32 entering the fourth, but Hiland took advantage of the Zanesville giveaways in the fourth quarter.

The Hawks rallied to take a 43-40 lead in the final minute of the game before Rashaud Hampton scored with under 30 seconds left to get Zanesville within 43-42 with about 25 seconds left.

Riley finished with 20 points and hit six 3s, while Doyle added seven points and Robert Guest had six in the loss.

Sam Detwiler had 15 points to lead the Hawks, who had only 12 turnovers for the game.

Patriot Prep 53, Rosecrans 45: Grady Labishak poured in 26 points, but a late run by Patriot Prep helped them hand the Bishops their first loss of the season in the Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase at Toronto.

Labishak hit a pair of 3s and Weston Hartman had five of his 11 points in the first quarter, as Rosecrans (6-1) trailed 17-11 after one.

The Bishops were down 24-20 at the half, 34-27 through three and 38-30 with 3:45 left in the game before an 8-0 run, fueled by Labishak's 3 and four-point play, tied it at 38.

However, Patriot Prep hit back-to-back 3s to end the surge then leading by two with 44 seconds left, Prep made several free throws to seal it.

Xander Daniels grabbed 10 rebounds, Hartman had eight boards, Brendan Bernath added seven boards and three assists and Labishak also had three assists for the Bishops, who were 13 of 53 from the field, 9 of 38 on 3s and 10 of 18 on free throws. They also had just eight turnovers.

Cameron Thomas and Dominic Salmons had 14 points apiece and Chris Stokes added 13 for Patriot Prep, which held a 43-39 edge on the boards and had nine turnovers. The team knocked down 18 of 52 field goals, 6 of 25 3s and 11 of 17 free throws, 11 of 13 in the fourth.

Morgan 71, Lakewood 35: Carson Mummey poured in 22 points, eight in the first quarter, as the Raiders (5-5) used a 20-5 second quarter to take control against the Lancers.

Morgan trailed 15-14 through one quarter before pulling away in the second. Rowdy Williams collected six of his 12 points in the stanza to help the Raiders establish a 34-20 halftime advantage.

Kooper Cain added 10 points, Quintin Davis eight and Joe Mayle seven for Morgan, which led 55-29 after three quarters.

Adam Crawford had 11 points and Troy Martindale nine to lead the Lancers (1-9).

Morgan reserves won 38-32 behind 11 points by Tavian Myers and 10 by Gavin Shriver.

Wrestling

New Lex places three at MIT: Hunter Rose(165) placed fourth, Sam Longhenry (175) came in fifth and Jesse Wood (215) took seventh in the Medina Invitational Tournament.

The Panthers were 18th overall with 60 points, as Medina Buckeye won with 243 and Wauseon was second with 165.6.

New Lex Orange third at Greenfield: The Panthers Orange squad totaled 138 points to finish behind Circleville (329.5) and Greenfield McClain (145) at the Southern Hills Community Bank Invitational.

Cole Furbee won the 175-pound title, while Conner Fink (106), Mason Rider (132) and Chase Shriner (190) were second, Jason Ratliff (144) placed third, Connor McNutt (126) and Myles Wilson (138) were fourth and William Skidmore (285) came in fifth to highlight the Orange's top finishers.

John Glenn finishes 3-5 at Park duals: The Muskies lost all three duals on Day 2 of the Wheeling Park duals, falling to Loveland 46-36, Indian Creek 40-34 and East Liverpool 37-36.

Dominic Bates went 8-0 at 120 pounds, while Cohen Bunting (157) was 7-1, Kian Barton (215) was 6-2, Tanner Whiteman (285) was 5-3, Jared Smith (126) went 3-1, Cash Smith (175) went 3-2, and Owen Edwards (132), Kris Wise (138) and Lincoln Gilcher (165) were 4-4 for John Glenn.