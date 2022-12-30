ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State

The holidays can be a very stressful time for people. The rush to get things done the spending and the bills that are looming can really make someone uneasy. But the unfortunate part about it all is there are some who take advantage of others at this stressful time. If...
The Staten Island Advance

4 inmates with Staten Island ties and scary reputations are seeking early release in 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— There are certain things a parole board in New York wants to hear in determining if an inmate is granted parole. In part, they want to know how exactly the individual reached a mindset of pursuing a life on the outside, void of criminal activity. And the logistics of how they plan to rebuild, or in some cases build, a life for themselves while tethered to a felony record, often times a lack of resources and in some cases the burden of temptation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
PIX11

Armed moped rider sought in 10 Bronx robberies: police

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A moped rider is sought in a string of Bronx robberies that began over the summer, police said Monday. The suspect allegedly targeted food tucks and check-cashing locations throughout the borough, according to the NYPD. The suspect was armed in several of the following incidents, police said: The suspect struck two […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested

On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Average gas prices on the rise after NY ends sales tax cap

Gas prices are on the rise in New York after the state gas tax cap ended before the start of the new year. Average gas prices in the Utica area are around $3.53, up 2 cents from last week. Here are the average prices locally as of Tuesday:. Oneida County:...
UTICA, NY
PIX11

Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Crooks rob Brooklyn jewelry store of over $100K in goods: police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two crooks swiped over $100,000 in valuables from a Prospect Lefferts Gardens jewelry store on Friday, according to authorities. The duo walked into the store on Flatbush Avenue near Parkside Avenue around 5:30 p.m., confronted a 79-year-old man, forcibly snatched assorted jewelry cumulatively valued at six-figures, and fled, police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Scissors thrown at NYPD officer in Bronx subway station

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man threw scissors at an NYPD officer’s face in a Bronx subway station on Thursday, police said.  Officers had been flagged by commuters in the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse subway station, officials said. They told police there was a man acting erratically while “displaying metal scissors.” […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Group beats boy, 14, with bat; slashes another teen in the Bronx

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A group beat and slashed a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx, police said Thursday. The teenage victims were approached by another group of teens on Sheridan Avenue near East 172nd Street on Dec. 20 around 2:30 p.m., officials said. The attackers repeatedly hit the 14-year-old boy […]
BRONX, NY

