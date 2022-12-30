Read full article on original website
The Portland football star giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
Unbelievably Brutal Fight at Corpus Christi 7-11 Goes Viral
It seems that this is the season for fighting. Just the other day, a fight at Waffle House went viral. Well here is another one from right down the road in Corpus Christ. As reported by KIII in Corpus Christi, a video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.
Christmas Eve oil spill spreads to parts of North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the oil that leaked from Flint Hills Resources' facility has been found in other areas of Corpus Christi Bay, said Flint Hills Public Affairs Director Jake Reint. "We have had reports of sporadic material impacting various areas in the bay," he said. "Including...
'It's coming back': Corpus Christi doctor urges caution as COVID-19 cases spike
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County in the week leading to Christmas were in the moderate range. Chair of the Infectious Diseases Department at Driscoll Children's Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie said that Corpus Christi is already seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Volunteers are needed for Veterans' wreath pick up
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans State Cemetery is asking the public's help for a good cause. Earlier this month thousands braved cold temperatures to lay out 4-thousand Christmas wreaths for our nation's heroes. Now they are asking your help to put those re-usable wreaths back into storage.
Beach Parking Permits Are Now Available
Corpus Christi (News Release) – The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department invites you to explore and enjoy the local Gulf Coast beaches of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Nueces County. 2023 Beach Parking Permits are available for purchase at participating vendors for $12.00. This permit is required on...
Aransas Pass police keep watch, monitor fireworks on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The countdown to 2023 is on for many, but for many police officers, their main concern is keeping the community safe. Aransas Pass Police officer, Terry Camack spoke with 3NEWS and said officers are patrolling around the city and near the Port Aransas ferry keeping an eye out for trouble.
Corpus Christi residents welcome the new year with annual Polar Bear Plunge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge gave residents the perfect reset they needed to begin the new year. 150 participants gathered at Emerald Beach Hotel along South Shoreline in support of raising funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Mitchel and Jill Neurock told 3NEWS that...
On Your Mind: Healthy & mindful ways to help keep New Year's resolutions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this first week of the new year, for many folks those resolutions may be in high gear!. Keeping them can be tricky. It's a new year, but in many ways, it's still the same you, even if there are a few changes and goals you've outlined for yourself for 2023 in an effort to be a *better you.
DPS offers tips for motorists to drive safely in sea fog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers who use the JFK Causeway and even the Harbor Bridge have probably seen their fair share of sea fog the past couple of nights and early mornings. Monday night the wind helped limit those patches of dense fog. However, any decrease in visibility can...
Things to do in Corpus Christi you might not know about
From transparent kayaking to solving an escape room on a war ship.
5 birds reported dead due to Christmas Eve oil spill; oil now found in Corpus Christi Marina
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There continues to be impacts to wildlife and the environment from a Christmas Eve oil spill near Ingleside. Flint Hills initially said 90 barrels (about 3,800 gallons) of oil spilled from a leak in a pipeline, but revised that over the weekend to say that 335 barrels (14,000 gallons) of oil spilled into the waters. That's 3.5 times more oil than initially reported.
13th Annual Miles for Meals 5k Run/Walk returns Jan. 21
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all the talk going around about New Year's resolutions and fitness, there's now a chance for you to hop on the health train – and for a good cause!. The Coastal Bend Food Bank's Bea Hanson joined us live to talk about the...
Nueces Co. Judge Connie Scott sworn in Sunday at courthouse
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday was the official swearing in of Nueces County Judge Connie Scott. U.S. Senator John Cornyn was on hand to swear in the new judge who won the seat from incumbent Barbara Canales. Scott said her experience from her time as a state representative has...
North Gate at NAS-Corpus Christi to be closed during upcoming project
The north gate will only be open from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, but at all other times the south gate should be used.
New Year, new you! Domingo Live talks exercise and fitness for a healthy 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Exercise isn't just for gym rats and fitness influencers – it's for everyone, and completely doable from the comfort of your own home!. Personal Nutrition Coach James Sandoval and his brother-in-law David Rasco joined us live to showcase easy exercises you can do from home and talk about how we can use exercise to make our lifestyles healthier in the new year.
Texas Girl Dies After Morons Shoot Guns to Ring in the New Year
For the love of God people, STOP CELEBRATING WITH GUNFIRE!. Another senseless death all because people think it's a good idea to 'celebrate' by shooting guns. If you decide to fire a gun into the air people, that bullet HAS TO go somewhere. I truly think people are dumb enough to believe these bullets are going to space. No moron, they're going to come back down and hopefully not kill someone.
Resale shop helps women learn life skills
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people find themselves living in a homeless shelter for a number of reasons, a local resale shop is helping women get a chance at a better life. In 2015, The non-profit Good Shepherd's Corner Resale Shop changed how they would give back to the community by not just giving back monetarily, but also through teaching and training in this life-changing program.
Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival returns after years-long pause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At long last, the beefeaters can rejoice!. Chair of the 39th Annual Boar's Head & Yule Log Festival Trey McCampbell joined us live to talk about the history of the festival and what to expect at the First Christian Church's first performance for the Epiphany since the COVID pandemic began.
The Texas ‘Popcorn Guy’ is My Favorite Thing on the Internet Right Now
When the people ask for extra butter at this movie theater, my man Jason Courne here knows that the people want. As someone who must butter their popcorn before a movie. I hate how our local theaters currently do this. They fill the popcorn bucket to the top and tell you to go put butter on it. This results in the top layer getting covered with butter. If you're a fat p.o.s. like me, you do the straw trick. You put a straw in the bucket and let the butter run through that to hit the popcorn throughout the bucket. If I feel my blood slowing down while eating the popcorn, I know I did a good job.
