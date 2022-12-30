ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family got to ring in 2023 with a special new addition to their household. Elyssa Baxter and Brandon Alaniz welcomed newborn baby Eden Rose Alaniz into the world at 12:43 a.m. Sunday. Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
US105

Unbelievably Brutal Fight at Corpus Christi 7-11 Goes Viral

It seems that this is the season for fighting. Just the other day, a fight at Waffle House went viral. Well here is another one from right down the road in Corpus Christ. As reported by KIII in Corpus Christi, a video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Volunteers are needed for Veterans' wreath pick up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans State Cemetery is asking the public's help for a good cause. Earlier this month thousands braved cold temperatures to lay out 4-thousand Christmas wreaths for our nation's heroes. Now they are asking your help to put those re-usable wreaths back into storage.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Beach Parking Permits Are Now Available

Corpus Christi (News Release) – The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department invites you to explore and enjoy the local Gulf Coast beaches of Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Nueces County. 2023 Beach Parking Permits are available for purchase at participating vendors for $12.00. This permit is required on...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

5 birds reported dead due to Christmas Eve oil spill; oil now found in Corpus Christi Marina

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There continues to be impacts to wildlife and the environment from a Christmas Eve oil spill near Ingleside. Flint Hills initially said 90 barrels (about 3,800 gallons) of oil spilled from a leak in a pipeline, but revised that over the weekend to say that 335 barrels (14,000 gallons) of oil spilled into the waters. That's 3.5 times more oil than initially reported.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

New Year, new you! Domingo Live talks exercise and fitness for a healthy 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Exercise isn't just for gym rats and fitness influencers – it's for everyone, and completely doable from the comfort of your own home!. Personal Nutrition Coach James Sandoval and his brother-in-law David Rasco joined us live to showcase easy exercises you can do from home and talk about how we can use exercise to make our lifestyles healthier in the new year.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
92.9 NIN

Texas Girl Dies After Morons Shoot Guns to Ring in the New Year

For the love of God people, STOP CELEBRATING WITH GUNFIRE!. Another senseless death all because people think it's a good idea to 'celebrate' by shooting guns. If you decide to fire a gun into the air people, that bullet HAS TO go somewhere. I truly think people are dumb enough to believe these bullets are going to space. No moron, they're going to come back down and hopefully not kill someone.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Resale shop helps women learn life skills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people find themselves living in a homeless shelter for a number of reasons, a local resale shop is helping women get a chance at a better life. In 2015, The non-profit Good Shepherd's Corner Resale Shop changed how they would give back to the community by not just giving back monetarily, but also through teaching and training in this life-changing program.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
US105

The Texas ‘Popcorn Guy’ is My Favorite Thing on the Internet Right Now

When the people ask for extra butter at this movie theater, my man Jason Courne here knows that the people want. As someone who must butter their popcorn before a movie. I hate how our local theaters currently do this. They fill the popcorn bucket to the top and tell you to go put butter on it. This results in the top layer getting covered with butter. If you're a fat p.o.s. like me, you do the straw trick. You put a straw in the bucket and let the butter run through that to hit the popcorn throughout the bucket. If I feel my blood slowing down while eating the popcorn, I know I did a good job.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy