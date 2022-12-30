ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

2022 Blue and Gold: Republic wins a Blue Division title over Sparta that was a year in the making

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Throughout the 2021-22 season, Republic head coach Tim Brown told his team that the adversity it was going through then would set the Tigers up for a Blue and Gold Tournament title later.

Players played roles they were unfamiliar with because of injuries. A 15-12 season saw plenty of ups and downs, but Brown never saw the program's winning culture waver. Brown saw the program's standards stay the same despite the growing pains along the way.

With seconds left in the Blue Division championship on Thursday night, Brown was able to take his star player off the court to an ovation from the Republic faithful. Everything he preached the year before came to fruition as, soon after, the Tigers hoisted their Blue and Gold trophy.

Republic topped Sparta in a 51-46 Blue Division championship at Great Southern Bank Arena. It is the program's first championship since 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lUZE_0jyG1hvx00

"This was special — it was a special game," Brown said. "I can't say enough about our guys. We had a ton of guys step up this entire tournament and that's what it takes to win a tournament like this."

Republic's championship was delivered thanks in large part to star senior Ahlante Askew who Brown called "one of the best to ever wear a Republic jersey."

After sinking a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime in Wednesday's semifinal win over Hartville, Askew responded by scoring 22 points with seven coming in the fourth quarter from the free throw line to help the Tigers outlast a Sparta comeback attempt. His 22 points helped tie him for 15th in career scoring in Blue and Gold Tournament history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNEH8_0jyG1hvx00

At the end of the game, Askew was given a curtain call and was given the trophy that he envisioned himself holding since he started for the Tigers as a freshman. The only thing that surprised him was how heavy it actually was.

"That's a special moment," Askew said. "(Coach and I) talked about it last year — bringing this home. It's just a really special moment."

Sparta, playing in its first Blue and Gold championship game since 1954, didn't go down without a fight. The Trojans found themselves down by double digits late in the third quarter and fought back to make it a one-point game with 1:37 left in the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0K04_0jyG1hvx00

Trojans junior Jacob Lafferty continued to shine as he scored a game-high 24 points with nine coming in the fourth quarter. It just wasn't enough as Republic made 11 of its 12 free throws in the fourth and got clutch 3-pointers from Brenley Hagewood and Isaiah Nabors.

"We're fortunate this year that we're able to finish these close games and come out on top," Brown said. "I think a lot of the adversity we faced kind of set the table last year for some of the moments that we're experiencing this year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGWHY_0jyG1hvx00

Republic (10-1) will now go into the rest of its season known as one of the elite teams in the Ozarks. A tough Central Ozark Conference schedule is ahead along with a Liberator Tournament and a Class 6 district that features the likes of talented teams including Nixa, Kickapoo, Joplin and Central.

But after a Blue and Gold title and the adversity they've been through to get here, Republic will go into the rest of the season confident that it can beat anyone it goes up against.

"This is just one step that we had to take to get to our end goal," Askew said. "This is just one step and it gives us confidence that we can keep it going."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

