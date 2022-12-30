ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Residents in Byram without water for over a week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live on the second floor of The Reserve of Byram, there’s a good chance you haven’t had any running water for over a week. Erica Hamilton is one of those impacted. She says this issue has gotten so bad it’s now become a part of her morning routine.
BYRAM, MS
WLBT

South Jackson residents without water amid latest water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital city residents were asked yet again to conserve water during the latest water crisis after the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant suffered another setback on New Year’s Day. The city said in a release around 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day that customers can...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Third-party manager says everyone in the city should have water sometime on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten days into Jackson’s latest water crisis, and city leaders are hopeful water will be restored to most, if not all, customers sometime on Tuesday. “Ideally by tomorrow morning, maybe later... at least sometime tomorrow, we should be back to everybody having pressure,” Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said. “Maybe not full pressure to where they’re used to, but we think everything will be pressurized by tomorrow morning if all goes well.”
WJTV 12

Jacksonians asked to conserve water as crews repair system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Water officials are asking Jacksonians to conserve their water as crews work to repair the damaged water system. Third Party Water Manager Ted Henifin said crews are making progress, but more water is needed before the issue can be resolved. He said the system needs more water than usual due to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson businesses hope water pressure will be restored soon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Though some of Jackson’s boil water notices are being lifted, some local businesses and churches are still being affected by the ongoing water crisis. Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe has been closed since losing water pressure one week ago. Owner Jeff Good said as of Friday, the restaurant was still […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson barber says his business suffers without water

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Jackson businesses are feeling the financial strain because of the water crisis. Tracey Smith owns the Smith Barber Shop and Salon. He’s been cutting hair in Jackson for more than 20 years, but he wonders how much longer can continue operating under current conditions. “I’m actually looking at moving because […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

88-year-old activist Ineva May-Pittman dies in Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Miss. — Activist Ineva May-Pittman was killed in a Jackson house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson announces water distribution sites for Tuesday, January 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three distribution sites will be set up Tuesday for residents to get bottled water. They are listed below:. If you are elderly or disabled and unable to travel to a distribution site, please call 311 or 601-960-1111. Water is being provided by the city of Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Officials: 1 killed in overnight Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a Jackson house fire Monday night, according to officials. The fire started in the 5000 block of Inwood Drive around 9 p.m. Monday, said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, with investigators arriving on the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The identity...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Smith, Moses recognized with honorary street renamings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A late Hinds County district attorney and a late civil rights activist are being honored with two honorary street renamings in Jackson. On Tuesday, the city council approved the honorary renaming of Valley Street from John R. Lynch Street to Utica Avenue to Robert Shuler Smith Drive.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Yazoo City Fire Chief dies

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the Yazoo City community are mourning the loss of former Yazoo City Fire Chief Charles Moore. According to the Yazoo City Herald, Moore was also a member of the Board of Directors for Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association. He retired as chief of the Yazoo City Fire Department in […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson hotel sees drop in revenue after water loss

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The recent loss of water pressure is proving costly for some hotels in Jackson. Homewood Suites at Fondren Medical District has been without running water since Christmas Eve. Management said they’ve lost up to 90% of its daily bookings in the last week. Many guests either canceled their bookings or decided […]
JACKSON, MS

