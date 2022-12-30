Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
‘I blame our mayor and all our former mayors:’ South Jackson residents fed up with water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It was a packed house inside the Glory Empowerment Center in South Jackson Monday night as residents took their questions and frustrations straight to the man in charge of the city’s water system. Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin listed a number of things he hopes...
WLBT
Residents in Byram without water for over a week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live on the second floor of The Reserve of Byram, there’s a good chance you haven’t had any running water for over a week. Erica Hamilton is one of those impacted. She says this issue has gotten so bad it’s now become a part of her morning routine.
WLBT
South Jackson residents without water amid latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital city residents were asked yet again to conserve water during the latest water crisis after the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant suffered another setback on New Year’s Day. The city said in a release around 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day that customers can...
WLBT
‘We just ran out’: Distribution site out of water in about an hour; delivery trucks delayed, organizer says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many residents were left high and dry Monday evening as one of the city of Jackson’s water distribution sites ran out of bottled water about an hour after opening. “We just ran out at the satellite site, and we don’t have additional water for this...
WLBT
Metrocenter bathrooms reportedly not working, forcing city workers to go home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Like many residents in Jackson, some city workers are impacted by the ongoing water crisis. According to one employee, work has halted for many because they don’t have access to restrooms. It’s a major problem for workers whose job it is to serve the city’s most vulnerable.
WLBT
Third-party manager says everyone in the city should have water sometime on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten days into Jackson’s latest water crisis, and city leaders are hopeful water will be restored to most, if not all, customers sometime on Tuesday. “Ideally by tomorrow morning, maybe later... at least sometime tomorrow, we should be back to everybody having pressure,” Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said. “Maybe not full pressure to where they’re used to, but we think everything will be pressurized by tomorrow morning if all goes well.”
WLBT
Jackson residents still asked to conserve water as city digs out of water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents are still being asked to conserve water as the city digs out of the latest water crisis. Meanwhile, officials say more water testing is expected to be done today, with hopes that additional sections of the city can have boil water notices lifted Tuesday.
WLBT
Jackson City Council approves making final settlement payment to Richard’s Disposal
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new year and the city of Jackson has one less lawsuit to contend with. On Tuesday, the city council voted 4-2 on the claims docket, which included the final settlement payment to Richard’s Disposal. The vote comes roughly two months after the council agreed...
Jacksonians asked to conserve water as crews repair system
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Water officials are asking Jacksonians to conserve their water as crews work to repair the damaged water system. Third Party Water Manager Ted Henifin said crews are making progress, but more water is needed before the issue can be resolved. He said the system needs more water than usual due to […]
Jackson businesses hope water pressure will be restored soon
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Though some of Jackson’s boil water notices are being lifted, some local businesses and churches are still being affected by the ongoing water crisis. Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe has been closed since losing water pressure one week ago. Owner Jeff Good said as of Friday, the restaurant was still […]
Jackson barber says his business suffers without water
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Jackson businesses are feeling the financial strain because of the water crisis. Tracey Smith owns the Smith Barber Shop and Salon. He’s been cutting hair in Jackson for more than 20 years, but he wonders how much longer can continue operating under current conditions. “I’m actually looking at moving because […]
WAPT
88-year-old activist Ineva May-Pittman dies in Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — Activist Ineva May-Pittman was killed in a Jackson house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution sites for Tuesday, January 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three distribution sites will be set up Tuesday for residents to get bottled water. They are listed below:. If you are elderly or disabled and unable to travel to a distribution site, please call 311 or 601-960-1111. Water is being provided by the city of Jackson...
WLBT
Officials: 1 killed in overnight Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a Jackson house fire Monday night, according to officials. The fire started in the 5000 block of Inwood Drive around 9 p.m. Monday, said Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, with investigators arriving on the scene around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The identity...
WLBT
Smith, Moses recognized with honorary street renamings
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A late Hinds County district attorney and a late civil rights activist are being honored with two honorary street renamings in Jackson. On Tuesday, the city council approved the honorary renaming of Valley Street from John R. Lynch Street to Utica Avenue to Robert Shuler Smith Drive.
WLBT
North Jackson restaurant to reopen Tuesday, after being shut down for a week by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is slated to reopen Tuesday, after being closed for the last week due to the city’s latest water crisis. Jeff Good, the co-owner of Broad Street Bakery & Cafe, says water pressure is back up and, as a result, the establishment will reopen at 7 a.m. on January 3.
Former Yazoo City Fire Chief dies
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the Yazoo City community are mourning the loss of former Yazoo City Fire Chief Charles Moore. According to the Yazoo City Herald, Moore was also a member of the Board of Directors for Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association. He retired as chief of the Yazoo City Fire Department in […]
Jackson hotel sees drop in revenue after water loss
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The recent loss of water pressure is proving costly for some hotels in Jackson. Homewood Suites at Fondren Medical District has been without running water since Christmas Eve. Management said they’ve lost up to 90% of its daily bookings in the last week. Many guests either canceled their bookings or decided […]
Jackson Free Press
Penguin Closed for Good, UMMC Child Health Initiative, More on Local 463
JACKSON — The Penguin Restaurant & Bar (1100 John R. Lynch St.), originally slated to reopen this fall after closing for renovations on Friday, July 8, posted a message to Facebook on Sept. 24 stating that the restaurant will not be reopening. "The Penguin would like to thank you...
Comments / 11