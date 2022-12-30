West Springfield police are looking for a 14-year-old girl last seen on Sunday evening. Police say Jashaleigh Roldan was last seen walking on Piper Road at about 6:30 p.m. in the direction of Riverdale Street and Highland Avenue. Jashaleigh is described as 4′ 10″ tall, 105 pounds with short, dark-colored hair that is shaved on the sides and back.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO