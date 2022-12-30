Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
High School Sports Scoreboard: Hoosac Valley boys basketball edges Easthampton, 53-51
Hoosac Valley boys basketball held off a late comeback by Easthampton en route to a 53-51 win over the Eagles on the road and the Hurricanes’ fourth victory of the season. Frank Field scored 17 points in the win, and teammate Joey McGovern helped with 12 points.
Single family residence sells for $349,600 in Amherst
William Palmer and Sophie Nasti acquired the property at 145 Glendale Road, Amherst, from Mark C Moriarty and Patricia Bode Moriarty on Dec. 16, 2022. The $349,600 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 22,932-square-foot lot.
Condominium in South Hadley sells for $330,000
Richard Jolivet and Sheila Jolivet acquired the property at 9 Olde Plains holw., South Hadley, from Volodimyr Duzhko and Maria V Arsenieva on Dec. 14, 2022, for $330,000 which represents a price per square foot of $230. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently been...
Four-bedroom home sells in Amherst for $487,000
David Salutric and Elena Pepe Salutric acquired the property at 81 Memorial Drive, Amherst, from Aaron D Rubinstein and Catherine M Rubinstein on Dec. 14, 2022, for $487,000 which works out to $470 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Three-bedroom home sells in Belchertown for $331,750
Katherine Nadeau bought the property at 181 Franklin Street, Belchertown, from Jessica M Daly on Dec. 14, 2022. The $331,750 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $171. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 2.1-acre lot.
Sale closed in Easthampton: $381,500 for a three-bedroom home
Alberto Perez acquired the property at 13 Carillon Circle, Easthampton, from Philip F Civello on Dec. 16, 2022. The $381,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $208. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
West Springfield police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old
West Springfield police are looking for a 14-year-old girl last seen on Sunday evening. Police say Jashaleigh Roldan was last seen walking on Piper Road at about 6:30 p.m. in the direction of Riverdale Street and Highland Avenue. Jashaleigh is described as 4′ 10″ tall, 105 pounds with short, dark-colored hair that is shaved on the sides and back.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 165 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,202-square-foot home on Aldrich Avenue in Millbury that sold for $362,000.
Three-bedroom home in Longmeadow sells for $435,000
Stanislav Yagudaev bought the property at 29 Eunice Drive, Longmeadow, from Deborah L Macdonald on Dec. 15, 2022. The $435,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 16,500-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Truck removed from lake in Warwick
The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
Shooting on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on Saturday
The Hadley Police Department and Fire Dispatch were called to Mill Valley Road on Saturday for a shooting.
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Memorial Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023 in Central Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — It's a boy! Central Massachusetts welcomed its first baby of 2023 at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Baby Beau was born at 1:10 a.m. Sunday, at 9 pounds, 13 ounces. It's the first child for parents, Laura and Jon. The Worcester couple says while they were expecting...
Single-family house sells in Longmeadow for $1.1 million
Christopher Seeley acquired the property at 104 Ardsley Road, Longmeadow, from Peter Novak and Catherine Novak on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $321. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $640,000
Richard Plaut and Carol Plaut acquired the property at 125 Meadowbrook Road, Longmeadow, from M Shriver Ret Regina on Dec. 16, 2022. The $640,000 purchase price works out to $309 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 70,511 square-foot lot.
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
Ice and snow don’t bother these West Springfield residents who walk the Holyoke Mall
On Wednesday morning, most of the stores at The Holyoke Mall at Ingleside were closed, the security grilles rolled down, still too early for the day’s shoppers. But for a group of older adults from West Springfield, the quiet concourses are an ideal location for a walk. Sarah Long,...
Osteria, Springfield wine and appetizers bar, officially open
Springfield’s newest restaurant, Osteria, is finally open after months of anticipation from the community, its owner Chris McKiernan announced.
MassLive.com
Single-family residence sells for $445,000 in Ludlow
Ryan Kazeroid acquired the property at 37 Massachusetts Avenue, Ludlow, from Daniele A Decesare on Dec. 16, 2022, for $445,000 which works out to $225 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently been sold:
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0