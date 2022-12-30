ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monson, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $349,600 in Amherst

William Palmer and Sophie Nasti acquired the property at 145 Glendale Road, Amherst, from Mark C Moriarty and Patricia Bode Moriarty on Dec. 16, 2022. The $349,600 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $246. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 22,932-square-foot lot.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in South Hadley sells for $330,000

Richard Jolivet and Sheila Jolivet acquired the property at 9 Olde Plains holw., South Hadley, from Volodimyr Duzhko and Maria V Arsenieva on Dec. 14, 2022, for $330,000 which represents a price per square foot of $230. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently been...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Amherst for $487,000

David Salutric and Elena Pepe Salutric acquired the property at 81 Memorial Drive, Amherst, from Aaron D Rubinstein and Catherine M Rubinstein on Dec. 14, 2022, for $487,000 which works out to $470 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Belchertown for $331,750

Katherine Nadeau bought the property at 181 Franklin Street, Belchertown, from Jessica M Daly on Dec. 14, 2022. The $331,750 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $171. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 2.1-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Longmeadow sells for $435,000

Stanislav Yagudaev bought the property at 29 Eunice Drive, Longmeadow, from Deborah L Macdonald on Dec. 15, 2022. The $435,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 16,500-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells in Longmeadow for $1.1 million

Christopher Seeley acquired the property at 104 Ardsley Road, Longmeadow, from Peter Novak and Catherine Novak on Dec. 12, 2022, for $1,100,000 which represents a price per square foot of $321. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $640,000

Richard Plaut and Carol Plaut acquired the property at 125 Meadowbrook Road, Longmeadow, from M Shriver Ret Regina on Dec. 16, 2022. The $640,000 purchase price works out to $309 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 70,511 square-foot lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $445,000 in Ludlow

Ryan Kazeroid acquired the property at 37 Massachusetts Avenue, Ludlow, from Daniele A Decesare on Dec. 16, 2022, for $445,000 which works out to $225 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently been sold:
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy