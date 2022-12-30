ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Box score: Memphis 93, USF 86

By The Associated Press
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

FG

FT

Reb

SOUTH FLORIDA

Min

M-A

M-A

O-T

A

PF

PTS

Hines

21

5-9

1-2

1-1

0

3

11

Tchewa

31

0-4

3-4

5-11

2

4

3

Chaplin

27

3-12

0-0

5-9

1

2

6

Conwell

16

2-8

0-0

0-1

5

3

5

Harris

31

3-7

10-11

1-5

3

5

17

Miguel

28

4-11

0-0

0-2

3

2

9

Bryant

19

5-8

1-3

3-7

0

2

12

Smith

18

7-8

2-2

0-0

0

3

21

Walker

9

1-3

0-0

1-2

0

2

2

Totals

200

30-70

17-22

16-38

14

26

86

Percentages: FG .429, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Smith 5-6, Bryant 1-2, Harris 1-2, Conwell 1-4, Miguel 1-4, Hines 0-1, Chaplin 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4.

Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant 2, Walker).

Turnovers: 20 (Harris 8, Tchewa 6, Bryant, Chaplin, Conwell, Hines, Miguel, Walker).

Steals: 10 (Bryant 3, Conwell 3, Chaplin 2, Miguel, Tchewa).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG

FT

Reb

MEMPHIS

Min

M-A

M-A

O-T

A

PF

PTS

C.Lawson

18

5-6

1-2

0-5

2

3

11

Williams

33

5-14

6-9

1-7

4

2

16

Davis

35

6-11

10-12

0-2

9

2

24

Lomax

34

5-9

5-6

0-2

6

2

16

McCadden

29

4-7

2-4

4-6

1

2

10

Kennedy

19

3-8

0-0

1-2

0

1

7

Franklin

15

2-7

0-0

3-6

0

3

4

Akobundu-Ehiogu

9

1-2

1-2

1-2

0

0

3

J.Lawson

7

1-2

0-0

0-0

0

0

2

Totals

200

32-66

25-35

10-32

22

15

93

Percentages: FG .485, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Davis 2-4, Kennedy 1-3, Lomax 1-4, Williams 0-1, Franklin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5.

Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Akobundu-Ehiogu 2, McCadden, Williams).

Turnovers: 14 (Davis 4, Kennedy 2, Lomax 2, McCadden 2, Williams 2, C.Lawson, J.Lawson).

Steals: 12 (Davis 5, C.Lawson 2, Lomax 2, Franklin, McCadden, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

1H

2H

Final

South Florida

46

40

86

Memphis

46

47

93

