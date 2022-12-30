Box score: Memphis 93, USF 86
Percentages: FG .429, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Smith 5-6, Bryant 1-2, Harris 1-2, Conwell 1-4, Miguel 1-4, Hines 0-1, Chaplin 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4.
Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant 2, Walker).
Turnovers: 20 (Harris 8, Tchewa 6, Bryant, Chaplin, Conwell, Hines, Miguel, Walker).
Steals: 10 (Bryant 3, Conwell 3, Chaplin 2, Miguel, Tchewa).
Technical Fouls: None.
Percentages: FG .485, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Davis 2-4, Kennedy 1-3, Lomax 1-4, Williams 0-1, Franklin 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5.
Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Akobundu-Ehiogu 2, McCadden, Williams).
Turnovers: 14 (Davis 4, Kennedy 2, Lomax 2, McCadden 2, Williams 2, C.Lawson, J.Lawson).
Steals: 12 (Davis 5, C.Lawson 2, Lomax 2, Franklin, McCadden, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
