A Fairbanks man who was living in a tent in the woods was found frozen to death during last week’s extreme cold snap. Troopers identified the man in an online dispatch as 55-year-old Charles Akiviana of Fairbanks. They said they got a call on Friday morning from a man staying at a hotel off Old Airport Way reporting that he’d discovered a frozen body in a snowbank.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 6 DAYS AGO