alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks heart transplant patient ‘blessed’ by kindness of strangers
Traditional Tlingit regalia - made by her late grandmother and worn through generations of dancing and celebrations - were among the items stolen when Taija Revels home was broken into over the holidays. 2022 Holiday travel season leaves lessons to be learned - clipped version. Updated: 5 hours ago. During...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks man who needs a heart transplant says he’s been blessed with kindness by perfect strangers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Patrick Holland said 2023 is starting off much better than the end of 2022. On Dec. 22, after only three weeks on the active wait list, the 57-year-old transplant candidate got a call that a new heart — described as a perfect match — was available for him in a Seattle hospital.
alaskasnewssource.com
Body of deceased man found on Benson Boulevard
A Fairbanks man loses his chance at a heart transplant, after numerous flight delays. A Fairbanks man loses his chance at a heart transplant, after numerous flight cancellations to Seattle. Updated: 4 hours ago. Ten Indigenous women climbed to Mount Everest base camp in Nov. 2022 as part of a...
webcenterfairbanks.com
North Pole man fined multiple times for displaying Christmas lights on his vehicle, goes to court
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Every holiday season, Doordasher Keith Fons displays Christmas lights on his vehicles. On October 24, he was cited by the North Pole Police Department for “use of lights in colors not authorized.” Over the next three weeks, he received four more tickets for the same offense and a sixth ticket for failing to signal a turn.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks man killed in crash on Parks Highway north of Willow
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - The Parks Highway was shut in both directions Wednesday as authorities tended to a fatal crash near Willow, according to the Department of Public Safety. According to troopers, the crash took place at mile 77.5 at around 1:20 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Civic...
alaskapublic.org
Troopers fatally shoot armed Fairbanks man
Alaska State Troopers have identified two troopers who fatally shot an armed, wanted man in Fairbanks last week. According to an AST dispatch, Troopers Drew Massey and Giovanni Sommers fired Friday on 20-year-old Fairbanks resident Patrick Alexander. Massey has been with AST for three years, and Sommers was hired five months ago.
alaskapublic.org
Homeless man dies in Fairbanks during 50-below wind chill
A Fairbanks man who was living in a tent in the woods was found frozen to death during last week’s extreme cold snap. Troopers identified the man in an online dispatch as 55-year-old Charles Akiviana of Fairbanks. They said they got a call on Friday morning from a man staying at a hotel off Old Airport Way reporting that he’d discovered a frozen body in a snowbank.
kinyradio.com
Main drug supplier to Fairbanks convicted
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - A main supplier of methamphetamine and heroin to the Fairbanks area, 32-year-old Cody Michael Stockton, was found guilty of three drug counts on Dec. 22. The counts included first-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance; and two counts of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. Investigators from...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Scam Facebook post circulating nationwide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The North Pole Police Department has received calls about a post that appears on one of the local For Sale Facebook pages in circulation in Interior Alaska. While this post looks legit, it is a scam. This image and the text included with it is a...
alaskasportsreport.com
Seawolves win 81-59 as Alaskans take center stage in 110th meeting between UAA and UAF
Seven years ago, Jaron Williams and DeMarcus Hall-Scriven played one-on-one games as eighth graders at Clark Middle School in Anchorage. They took their childhood rivalry to a whole new level Saturday night in the 110th meeting between UAA and UAF. Williams and Hall-Scriven were among a handful of homegrown players...
Aviation International News
FBO Fairbanks Sets Up Shop in The Last Frontier
Though Alaska-based Omni Logistics has had a large presence at Fairbanks International Airport (PAFA) for nearly four decades, its first foray into the FBO business is recent history. The company, which had traditionally supported the air cargo and commercial airlines operations at the airport, opened the new-build FBO Fairbanks last year in conjunction with Everts Air Fuel.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks Defense Turns Out The Lights…Again
CLAY – What it is up with the Fairbanks girls varsity basketball team and its aversion to giving up points?. The Lady Panthers were invited to play in the Clay Eagle Holiday Classic at Clay High School over the holidays and they happily agreed. After defeating Huron by 17 points in the semifinals, Fairbanks thumped host Clay, 38-18, in the Championship Game.
