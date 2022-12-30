Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
Wrong-way driver crashes into RIPTA bus in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A truck going the wrong way struck a RIPTA bus head-on in Portsmouth on Tuesday afternoon, according to RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian. The crash temporarily caused East Main Road near Selina Lane to shut down. Multiple rescues were called to the scene. The driver of...
whdh.com
Police: 4 people ejected during early morning rollover in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle struck a curb and went airborne in Quincy, ejecting four individuals, according to police. The Quincy Police Department said a third person was in stable condition while a fourth was discharged from the hospital following the early morning crash on Monday.
Attleboro man charged with assaulting woman who died in fire
Adam Rollins, 42, faces a charge of burglary with assault.
ABC6.com
Woonsocket police cruisers crash
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket Police Department is investigating after an early morning crash between two police cruisers. Ryan Taft told ABC6 News, he came to the intersection of Winter and North Main Street in Woonsocket on New Year’s Eve shortly after 1:30 am. Taft told ABC6 News that traffic in the area was blocked off and no other vehicles were in the area.
Turnto10.com
Caught on camera: Truck slams into parked car in Bristol before taking off
BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — Surveillance footage captured the moments where a truck slammed into a parked SUV and took off in Bristol. Bristol police are looking for the driver who hit the parked car on Bay View Avenue. The incident happened on Dec. 30 around 5 p.m. Police say...
Crews respond to house fire in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Unit Street in Providence late Sunday night. According to the Providence Fire Department, the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. It is currently unclear what caused the fire.
2 stabbed in fight on Millbury Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police are investigating a fight on Millbury Street that left two people with stab wounds Monday afternoon. The confrontation occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store, 82 Millbury St., according to police. The victims were treated by police officers before being rushed to...
ABC6.com
State police investigating fatal crash
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police say a crash early Saturday morning that took the life of a 43-year-old man. Officials say they responded to Route 95 North south of Kingstown Road at 11:47 a.m. Witnesses on scene said the driver began to drive erratically before striking...
80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says
ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon.
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford, state police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Sunday, state police said. The crash occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday, at mile marker 88 on I-495. A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle crossed from the northbound side and...
NECN
Woman, 23, Killed in New Year's Day Crash on I-495 in Chelmsford; 2 Others Injured
A man lost control of his pickup truck while driving on Interstate 495 on New Year's Day in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, striking the guardrail, going airborne and then hitting another car head-on on the opposite side of the highway, killing that driver and seriously injuring its passenger, authorities said. The 29-year-old,...
Police investigating deadly DUI crash in Lincoln
The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a deadly DUI crash that happened in Lincoln early Saturday morning.
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; Watertown man faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, RI — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a crash in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, 2022, a little after 2:34 a.m., Rhode Island State Police and Lincoln Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized
A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
fallriverreporter.com
RI State Police: 22-year-old Massachusetts man killed, two seriously injured, in Rhode Island highway crash
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man has been killed after a highway crash in Rhode Island. According to Rhode Island State Police, Saturday morning, just after 2;30 a.m., members of the State Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
ABC6.com
State police charge 13 with DUI over New Year’s holiday weekend
SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said they arrested 13 people for DUI over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Police said in addition to the DUI arrests, they responded to 54 crashes. Troopers in total issued 424 summons for traffic violations.
WCVB
15-year-old flown to Children's Hospital after fire pit incident
EASTON, Mass. — A teenager was flown to the hospital Friday evening after suffering burns in a fire pit incident at a home in Easton, Massachusetts. First responders rushed to the home on Wenlock Circle just after 3:30 p.m. They said the victim, a 15-year-old, suffered burns and was...
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer
A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
Turnto10.com
Coventry school community remembers former teacher killed in Christmas house fire
The State Fire Marshal said Monday that a fatal house fire in Richmond on Christmas night was caused by "careless discarding of smoking materials." Larry Brusic posted an emotional message on Facebook saying the victim was his wife, Kathleen Brusic. Although retired, her co-workers said she was a grammar teacher...
Comments / 0