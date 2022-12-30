A sore point for many, including us, about Hawaii bellwether Hawaiian Airlines was that changes didn’t permit getting lower “web fares” but only the highest fares possible. As of today, we find that has changed for the better. There’s just one big gotcha to be aware of, which we’ll explain too, in what took an hour with the Call Center to resolve. First, the good news…

HAWAII STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO