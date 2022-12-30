Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
Hawaii’s education system was garbage before Covid. It’s CLEARLY a babysitter now. Zero value in public schools. If you care about your kid’s education , remove them. If you want your kids to be capable of earning an income after high school, remove them. You couldn’t possibly do any worse than the public school system.
Reply
2
Related
Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy
A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias
He also discussed his focus on economic opportunity and innovation. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on Monday, which was a day off for many across the state. Honolulu EMS reports long list of fireworks-related injuries...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brace yourself for a cuteness overload. Hawaii welcomed the first babies of the new year just a few hours after the clock struck midnight. North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii Island saw its first birth at 2:08 am. Meanwhile, little Lio Vasa — due Jan. 11 —...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaiian Now Permits WebFare Changes Online, But Not Flight Credits
A sore point for many, including us, about Hawaii bellwether Hawaiian Airlines was that changes didn’t permit getting lower “web fares” but only the highest fares possible. As of today, we find that has changed for the better. There’s just one big gotcha to be aware of, which we’ll explain too, in what took an hour with the Call Center to resolve. First, the good news…
hawaiinewsnow.com
In 2023, state is putting new focus on mental health — and hopes you do the same
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people resolve to eat healthier or go to the gym more as the new year begins. But experts say your mental health should also be a priority as 2023 kicks off. The past year has been a tough one for mental wellness. And COVID restrictions and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
From personal hopes to big dreams: Here are Hawaii’s resolutions for 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In celebration of 2023, Hawaii News Now asked people around the islands for for New Year’s resolutions. In Aiea, Preston Yoshino said he hopes “to win the speech and debate state championship this year.”. Ronny wants “to live to 100 years old.”. “And go...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015. Parking rates have increased at Honolulu's airport for the first time in eight years. Casey Lund breaks down the new prices. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. For years, the Kahala Hotel and Resort had its own fireworks show,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Long-time mental health expert named new state director for trauma care
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green announced his pick to head a new state agency tasked with helping people deal with childhood trauma and other mental health issues. Tia Roberts Hartsock will be the new director of the Governor’s Office of Wellness and Resilience as of Jan. 17. She’s...
kauainownews.com
Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei to hold workshops about iwi kūpuna repatriation
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Iwi Kūpuna Repatriation and Reinterment Program is providing $50,000 over two years to The Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei. The funding is for a series of workshops on the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu that will cover sacred burial items needed and provide them to lineal descendants, Native Hawaiian groups and State of Hawaiʻi organizations to mālama nā iwi kūpuna in preparation for repatriation and reinterment.
KITV.com
Hawaii families eager to start their New Year's resolutions
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The New Year is bringing in many different changes for people in the Islands. “I want to eat more vegetables this year because I didn’t last year,” said Yoshi, a young boy at Ala Moana Beach.
Photos: Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline First Day Hike
The New Year brings many ways of reflecting on the year past and hoping for a good year ahead.
A Conversation With Hawaii’s Newest GOP State Senator
Brenton Awa won’t officially be sworn in as a Hawaii state senator until Jan. 18, but — like many state senators and representatives — he’s already on the job and working from an office at the Capitol. A former news anchor for KITV, he narrowly defeated...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At inauguration ceremony, Maui’s new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 1,000 people filled Castle Theater at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Monday evening for the public inauguration of Richard Bissen. The former judge also promised his community he will prioritize collaboration. “We like to talk about having a seat at the table for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State warns increase in Social Security payments could reduce SNAP benefits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is warning people with government food support, also known as SNAP, that they may have to take steps this month to protect their benefits. Officials said this is because the government is raising payments for Social Security and disabilities. Incomes could go up so much...
‘GOAT’ tops school’s list of banished words for 2023
Moving forward, maybe it's time to stop using GOAT.
Travel chaos has state airports stepping up to help
Always Investigating asked what steps the state took at airports on each island, and how it's using any lessons learned to smooth out travel for future problems.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Year in review: 2022 started with tragedy and ended with erupting volcanoes
2022 is coming to a close. Reflecting on the past 12 months, the Big Island community experienced extreme weather, earthquakes, fires and two erupting volcanoes; mourned tragedies and the death of a revered kumu hula; and witnessed the loss of historic buildings, including the Hōlualoa Theater. This year, with...
bigislandnow.com
State outdoor siren test scheduled for Jan. 3
The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 11:45 a.m. The siren test will be coordinated with a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look back at the memorable Hawaii sports moments in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an exhilarating year of sports in the islands, from the youth level all the way to the pros. This year saw Hawaii’s teams and athletes reach the pinnacle of their respective sports. To ring in the New Year, here’s a look at some of the memorable moments in 2022.
