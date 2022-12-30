ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As mortgage rates continue to inch higher, St. Louis housing market remains competitive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One year after historically low mortgage rates helped to create a housing market boom, rates have nearly doubled, leaving buyers able to afford less. In December 2021, 30-year fixed mortgage rates hovered between 3.5% and 4%. As a result, the monthly payment on a $250,000 house cost roughly $1,265. Within 12 months, interest rates nearly doubled to 6.75%, increasing the monthly payment to $1,621.
St. Louis American

A Californian couple brings new flavor to St. Louis

Californian couple Darren Young, 32, and Charlene Lopez-Young, 34, nurtured the seedling that was once their Milque Toast pop-up in 2017 and transformed it into a blossoming business, winning a UMSL DEI grant and Arch grants funding for the Fattened Caf. "We're trying to build a Filipino barbecue brand," Young...
KMOV

Lanes of I-55/70 closing for emergency repairs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The two left lanes of northbound I-55/70 will be temporarily closed this week for emergency repairs in the Metro East. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning Wednesday morning, the two left lanes between Mile Markers 6.2 and 7.2 will be closed in Fairmont City. The lane closures are due to emergency bridge deck repairs in the area.
KMOV

Boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A precautionary boil advisory has been for part of St. Louis City due to low water pressure, the city says. The low water pressure is being caused by a loss of incoming supplied power at the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment plant in North City. Multiple St. Louis neighborhoods are affected, three in north St. Louis, and several more in south St. Louis.
KMOV

House fire displaces family in Wildwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 2nd alarm fire went through a home in the 400 block of Arlington Terrace Drive in Wildwood on Sunday night. The Metro West Fire Protection District responded to the fire. They told News 4 there were no injuries, and the family, along with their family pets, were evacuated.
