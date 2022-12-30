Read full article on original website
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KSDK
Vehicle crashes into Imo's Pizza in Granite City
Damage is extensive to the building. We're waiting to hear more information.
St. Louis issues boil water advisory for parts of city. Here's what areas are impacted
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Water Division issued a precautionary boil advisory for parts of its service area due to a loss of power supply at its Chain of Rocks Water Treatment Plant. According to the water division, the loss of power caused low water pressure...
labortribune.com
New 1.25 million square-foot, union-built manufacturing facility coming to Crystal City, Mo.
Largest corporate investment in history of Jefferson County. Crystal City, Mo. – A new 1.25 million-square-foot manufacturing facility that will create 238 jobs is in the works for Crystal City, and it’s the largest corporate investment in the history of Jefferson County. James Hardie, a world leader in...
KMOV
Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School to remain closed following massive water pipe rupture
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - While many students across the St. Louis region return to school this week, the students at Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School will remain home until Jan. 9 following a major water pipe rupture over the holiday break. On Christmas Day the district received word that...
KMOV
As mortgage rates continue to inch higher, St. Louis housing market remains competitive
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One year after historically low mortgage rates helped to create a housing market boom, rates have nearly doubled, leaving buyers able to afford less. In December 2021, 30-year fixed mortgage rates hovered between 3.5% and 4%. As a result, the monthly payment on a $250,000 house cost roughly $1,265. Within 12 months, interest rates nearly doubled to 6.75%, increasing the monthly payment to $1,621.
New law makes sleeping, camping on state-owned land illegal and leaves homeless shelters concerned
ST. LOUIS — Effective Jan. 2 in Missouri, a new law makes sleeping or camping on state-owned land illegal. The law also mentions funding for more resources, but the language has some shelters in the Greater St. Louis area concerned. "Where will these individuals go? Where will they find...
KMOV
South City restaurant closes following pipe bursts, GoFundMe now helping staff
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the days following extremely frigid temperatures, a staple to the Tower Grove East community, remains closed after a pipe burst inside the building. “These old buildings are a challenge, but we’ve had nothing to this extent,” said Ally Nisbet. Nisbet is the...
Crews respond to downtown crashes involving 9 people early Monday morning
Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash involving nine people shortly before 3:00 a.m. Monday.
St. Louis American
A Californian couple brings new flavor to St. Louis
Californian couple Darren Young, 32, and Charlene Lopez-Young, 34, nurtured the seedling that was once their Milque Toast pop-up in 2017 and transformed it into a blossoming business, winning a UMSL DEI grant and Arch grants funding for the Fattened Caf. "We're trying to build a Filipino barbecue brand," Young...
WB I-44 at Highway 50 in Franklin County reopens after crash
UNION, Mo. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 44 are shut down near Highway 50 in Franklin County following a serious crash. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Union, Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The interstate was expected to remain closed until after 6 a.m....
KMOV
Lanes of I-55/70 closing for emergency repairs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The two left lanes of northbound I-55/70 will be temporarily closed this week for emergency repairs in the Metro East. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that beginning Wednesday morning, the two left lanes between Mile Markers 6.2 and 7.2 will be closed in Fairmont City. The lane closures are due to emergency bridge deck repairs in the area.
KMOV
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?
St. Louis, Mo. - In the decades following the City of St. Louis' decision to split from St. Louis County in 1876, city leaders began to regret the decision to become an independent city.
Here's how St. Louis aldermen spent ward capital funds
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — City streets in St. Louis are long overdue for upgrades, and elected officials have promised repairs are on the way in the form of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Board of Aldermen approved a plan to spend $88.4 million in ARPA dollars last...
KMOV
House fire displaces family in Wildwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 2nd alarm fire went through a home in the 400 block of Arlington Terrace Drive in Wildwood on Sunday night. The Metro West Fire Protection District responded to the fire. They told News 4 there were no injuries, and the family, along with their family pets, were evacuated.
Police investigate Fenton sporting goods store burglary Tuesday morning
Police are at a Fenton sporting goods store Tuesday morning after burglars targeted the business.
Deadly hit-and-run in north St. Louis City Sunday morning
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in north St. Louis City.
Roaming St. Louis: Brewing, German traditions thrive in Millstadt
For this week’s Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX’s Scott Jagow crossed the Mississippi to check out an unheradled Illinois small town – Millstadt – and its German-influenced brewery, Millpond.
2 people injured Tuesday morning in St. Peters house fire
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Two people are in the hospital with injuries from a house fire in St. Peters Tuesday morning. According to Central County Fire & Rescue, firefighters arrived at the fire in the 400 block of S. Church Street shortly before 8 a.m. There, they found a...
KMOV
First baby born in 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meet Tre’Vaion Hollimon. He was the first newborn of 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis. He weighs seven pounds 11 ounces and is just shy of 20 inches long. His father, Shaun, said the plan wasn’t to be in the hospital for New Years,...
