‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Out Contestant’s ‘Distracting’ Behavior During Games
Jeopardy! fans are crying foul after seeing the latest champion on the game show’s rather “distracting” behavior. The person in the center of the protest is champion Ray LaLonde. Viewers are definitely tiring of LaLonde swaying back and forth. LaLonde is a scenic artist from Ontario. He’s...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Annoyed That Millionaire Ken Jennings Asks For Free Stuff On Twitter
Jeopardy! fans were seemingly annoyed at co-host Ken Jennings after he asked for more free ice cream, despite being a millionaire. In 2004, Ken originally appeared on Jeopardy! as a contestant and won $2.5 million. After appearing in other tournaments, his total winnings went up to around $4.3 million. Now,...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Cris Pannullo shady after 21-day streak ends: ‘He got lucky’
“Jeopardy!” champion Cris Pannullo is opening up about the end of his 21-game winning streak — and shading the contestant who beat him. Pannullo, 38, ended his winning run last Tuesday with a winnings total of $748,000. He lost to Andy Tirrell — who ended up losing the following night. The fan-favorite from New Jersey admitted on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast that he still feels “incredible” and the show is only over for him “for now.” “Everybody loses on ‘Jeopardy!’ but very, very few people win 20 games, very few people win three quarters of a million dollars, or a half-million dollars, or...
womansday.com
'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Alex Trebek
When Ken Jennings began his 74-winning streak on Jeopardy! back in 2004, he had no idea how much the quiz show would change his life. One such way he was forever altered was the close relationship he built with host Alex Trebek. Although Ken has previously mentioned how strong their bond was, the TV personality is now detailing his final moments with his mentor.
Jeopardy! fans blast show as ‘disrespectful’ for excluding famous band from key category- and contestant agrees
JEOPARDY! fans have called it “disrespectful” of the show to exclude a key band from its Classic Flute Rock category during Thursday’s episode. Viewers have slammed the program for not including the famous group, and one of the contestant’s from the episode agrees they should’ve been included.
Vanna White Left In Tears After Pat Sajak's Comment
The 'Wheel Of Fortune' host really got to the letter turner.
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Cris Collinsworth Makes Wild Comment About Steelers’ TJ Watt, NFL Fans Lose It
NBC “Sunday Night Football” color commentator Cris Collinsworth has the NFL world talking during the Week 17 broadcast featuring the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5). After Steelers linebacker TJ Watt notched a fourth-quarter sack — his fifth overall of the season — Collinsworth spent a good...
NFL World Reacts To The Shannon Sharpe Announcement
Shannon Sharpe didn't show up for this Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1. The timing of this decision is interesting to say the least. Former Pitt safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bengals-Bills game on Monday night. His heartbeat was restored on the field before being transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Popculture
Comedian and Sports Broadcaster Reveal Engagement
A sports broadcaster is getting married. Katie Nolan recently appeared on The GoJo Show with Mike Golic Jr. and announced she is getting married to comedian Dan Soder. Golic asked Nolan if they can talk about "the thing." And that's when Nolan showed off her engagement ring. "What thing? …...
Charissa Thompson jokes about her ‘90-day fiancé’ on Fox NFL pregame show
Charissa Thompson brought the jokes to the New Year’s edition of “Fox NFL Kickoff.” Leading up to Sunday’s slate of games, the broadcast aired a “Knives Out”-like parody that spoofed NFL playoff contenders versus pretenders. As the “Buccaneers” attempted to make their case, a detective channeling his inner Benoit Blanc remarked, “That’s like saying you’re the most sane person on ’90 Day Fiancé,'” referencing TLC’s widely popular dating series. The comment didn’t go unnoticed by Thompson, who joked about having a “90-day fiancé,” later adding, “You’ve gotta laugh at yourself.” Though it’s unclear who Thompson might have been referencing, the “Thursday Night Football”...
Robert Griffin III’s Wife Gives Major Pregnancy Update After His Abrupt Fiesta Bowl Exit
Fee agent Robert Griffin III and his wife are still waiting for the clock to run out regarding meeting their new baby. According to reports, the quarterback and his wife, Grete Griffin, thought they would meet their new baby girl on Dec. 31. However, it seems like it was a false start.
Damar Hamlin’s Friend & Manager Insists NFL Star Is A ‘Fighter’ As He Remains Sedated
Update (1/3/23 1:43 p.m. EST): The Buffalo Bills gave fans an update on Damar’s health on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,” the team wrote. “We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far.”
Jim Harbaugh ‘Expected’ to Leave Michigan if Offered NFL Job: REPORT
Michigan’s season came to an end on New Year’s Eve, which means we’ve officially entered the “Jim Harbaugh rumors” season. Once again, there are reports that the Wolverines head coach has serious interest in the NFL. Monday, The Athletic reported that Harbaugh is “expected” to...
Tom Brady Speaks Out After Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is offering his support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest... The post Tom Brady Speaks Out After Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Game appeared first on Outsider.
Outsider.com
