Hartford, WI

Nobody files to run for District 3 alderperson in Hartford, WI as deadline approaches | By Steve Volkert

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 4 days ago
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Local swearing-in ceremony for State Assembly Representative Ty Bodden

January 2, 2023 – Stockbridge, WI – A ceremonial swearing-in ceremony was held Monday morning for newly elected State Assembly Representative Ty Bodden. Calumet County Circuit Court Judge Carey Reed presided over the event. The Bible was provided by Stockbridge High School, the ceremony was held in the gym and Bodden’s wife Paige held the Bible during the ceremony.
STOCKBRIDGE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Bill Schulz announces candidacy for West Bend School Board

December 31, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – There are three open seats up for election April 4, 2023, as three incumbents have filed non-candidacy in the Spring Election. Bill Schulz of West Bend forwarded a statement announcing his candidacy for the West Bend Joint District #1 School Board.
WEST BEND, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | The most important Wisconsin spring election in modern history

Because Wisconsin’s spring elections for judicial, school board and local government posts are officially nonpartisan, and because they take place on a timeline that does not parallel high-profile November voting when contests for the presidency and the governorship are decided, people tend to imagine that spring voting isn’t quite as important as fall voting.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Delay in opening new location for Michaleno’s Pizzeria in West Bend, WI

January 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Michaleno’s Pizzeria is opening in a new location at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI however, there is a delay. Originally the locally owned pizza place was slated to open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Some delays with equipment and remodeling have pushed the opening out another week. More details will be posted when information becomes available.
WEST BEND, WI
1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Grant J. Peterson, 20, of West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Grant James Peterson, 20, of West Bend, WI was taken to his home in heaven to live eternally with his loving Savior on December 28, 2022 as the result of an auto accident. Grant was born at home to parents David and Kristin (Rodell) Peterson...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson retires after 31 years of service

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson has officially retired after being involved in law enforcement for over 30 years. Announced on the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Johnson held the ranks of Jail Deputy, Deputy Sheriff, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant/Jail Administrator, Detective Lieutenant, Captain, Undersheriff, and Sheriff.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hartford Union High School December 2022 Rotary Students of the Month | By Kayla Davis

January 2, 2023 – Hartford, WI – The Hartford Rotary Club and Hartford Union High School are pleased to announce that Connor Hennes and Madison Henning were honored recently as Rotary Students of the Month. The students were given special recognition for their accomplishments at the Hartford Rotary Club’s Thursday noon meetings during the month of December.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue; 2 people dead

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police reported two people dead after a shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue early Sunday, Jan. 1. Officials told FOX6 News there are no shooters in custody. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this post as soon as new information...
RACINE, WI
b93radio.com

Sheboygan Man Among 171 Receiving Pardons

A Sheboygan man is among 171 persons who received pardons that Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday. In granting them, the Governor called his pardons “both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgement that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake, and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community.”
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE

