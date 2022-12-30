Nobody files to run for District 3 alderperson in Hartford, WI as deadline approaches | By Steve Volkert

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Local swearing-in ceremony for State Assembly Representative Ty Bodden
January 2, 2023 – Stockbridge, WI – A ceremonial swearing-in ceremony was held Monday morning for newly elected State Assembly Representative Ty Bodden. Calumet County Circuit Court Judge Carey Reed presided over the event. The Bible was provided by Stockbridge High School, the ceremony was held in the gym and Bodden’s wife Paige held the Bible during the ceremony.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Bill Schulz announces candidacy for West Bend School Board
December 31, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – There are three open seats up for election April 4, 2023, as three incumbents have filed non-candidacy in the Spring Election. Bill Schulz of West Bend forwarded a statement announcing his candidacy for the West Bend Joint District #1 School Board.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Olympian Jordan Stolz invites families to meet at the Pettit National Ice Center on January 7 and 8
Washington Co., WI – Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz and his dad Dirk are encouraging families to get their kids on the ice. Stolz, from the Town of Kewaskum, started skating when he was 5 years old. His dad plowed the snow off a pond near their home and Jordan and his sister would skate.
captimes.com
Opinion | The most important Wisconsin spring election in modern history
Because Wisconsin’s spring elections for judicial, school board and local government posts are officially nonpartisan, and because they take place on a timeline that does not parallel high-profile November voting when contests for the presidency and the governorship are decided, people tend to imagine that spring voting isn’t quite as important as fall voting.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Memorial bench placed in Mayville, Wi as tribute to Felix Sanchez | By Jessica Lawrence
Mayville, WI – Main Street Mayville dedicated a bench in honor of Felix Sanchez. The owner of Don Ramons in Mayville died October 25, 2022 following heart surgery. The honorary Felix Sanchez bench is located in front of Don Ramon’s restaurant in Mayville, WI.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Dairy Queen in Jackson, WI holds 1/2 price sale (on select items) on January 1, 2023
Jackson, WI – The Kevin Scheunemann family is helping neighbors ring in the New Year with a half-price deal (on select items) at its Jackson Dairy Queen on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The DQ’s in Kewaskum, West Bend, and Jackson are all locally owned franchises. The year-end sale is...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Delay in opening new location for Michaleno’s Pizzeria in West Bend, WI
January 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Michaleno’s Pizzeria is opening in a new location at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI however, there is a delay. Originally the locally owned pizza place was slated to open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Some delays with equipment and remodeling have pushed the opening out another week. More details will be posted when information becomes available.
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Grant J. Peterson, 20, of West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Grant James Peterson, 20, of West Bend, WI was taken to his home in heaven to live eternally with his loving Savior on December 28, 2022 as the result of an auto accident. Grant was born at home to parents David and Kristin (Rodell) Peterson...
wearegreenbay.com
Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson retires after 31 years of service
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson has officially retired after being involved in law enforcement for over 30 years. Announced on the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Johnson held the ranks of Jail Deputy, Deputy Sheriff, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant/Jail Administrator, Detective Lieutenant, Captain, Undersheriff, and Sheriff.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Slinger FFA members secure grants from AmerisourceBergen Foundation and Neogen | By Katelyn Dei
January 3, 2023 – Slinger, WI – Two National FFA SAE grants have been awarded to Megan Mosgaller and Noah McMeeken of the Slinger FFA Chapter. A $1,000 SAE grant has been awarded to Megan Mosgaller of Slinger, Wisconsin by AmerisourceBergen Foundation and a $1,000 SAE grant has been awarded to Noah McMeeken of Slinger, WI by Neogen.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Sign installed at Ross Dress for Less on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A facade sign has been installed at the new Ross Dress for Less in West Bend, WI. It was June 23, 2022 when neighbors were hit with the news Office Max was closing on Paradise Drive. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Located in the West...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Loaded baked potato is January’s pizza of the month at Eaton’s in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend and in Grafton, 1615 Wisconsin Ave., announces the Loaded Baked Potato as the January 2023 pizza of the month. We start with our cheesy sour cream sauce and potato cubes. Then we top it...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School December 2022 Rotary Students of the Month | By Kayla Davis
January 2, 2023 – Hartford, WI – The Hartford Rotary Club and Hartford Union High School are pleased to announce that Connor Hennes and Madison Henning were honored recently as Rotary Students of the Month. The students were given special recognition for their accomplishments at the Hartford Rotary Club’s Thursday noon meetings during the month of December.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue; 2 people dead
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police reported two people dead after a shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue early Sunday, Jan. 1. Officials told FOX6 News there are no shooters in custody. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this post as soon as new information...
b93radio.com
Sheboygan Man Among 171 Receiving Pardons
A Sheboygan man is among 171 persons who received pardons that Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday. In granting them, the Governor called his pardons “both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgement that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake, and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community.”
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you want to explore new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
