Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7KZack LoveTexas State
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
Dallas Observer
First Look: Maria’s Mexican Kitchen in Fort Worth
It’s been a while since we headed to Cowtown, so we were surprised when we saw that Hofffbrau’s Steakhouse near the Fort Worth Zoo and Colonial Country Club was no longer in business. Sadly, it closed in 2020, and in May 2021, Maria’s Mexican Kitchen opened in its place. This spot is owned by chef Felipe Armenta, who has been plating some of the best dishes in Fort Worth since he opened The Tavern in 2011, followed by Press Café, Cork & Pig Tavern and Pacific Table (to name just a few).
Happy New Year! Meet some of 2023's first babies born in North Texas
Andrea Puga was the first baby born at Texas Health Huguley Hospital in 2023. Dr. Jeffrey Manley delivered the 7-pound, 14-ounce baby girl of Rubi and Jeisson. Andrea will join big sisters Abigail and Adiline at their home in Crowley, Texas. This healthy little guy was born at 5:44 this morning at Methodist Richardson Medical Center to parents Odalys and Alberto. He weighed 8 lbs, 3 ounces. Parents Kelly Cox & Josh Mittl welcomed River Thomas Mittl, at 7:53 a.m. He weighs 6lbs, 13 oz. ...
This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!
It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth family’s home burns on New Year’s Eve
FORT WORTH, Texas - The American Red Cross is helping a Fort Worth family who lost their home to a fire on New Year’s Eve. The fire department said two children were walking home around 6 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from a house on Escalante Avenue, south of Interstate 30.
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Fort Worth contractor got his start by catching birds, building cages
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Ralph Lahoud, 62, is the founder of DaVinci’s Design and Remodel, LLC. When? Lahoud has more than 30 years of experience in the contracting industry. His...
fox4news.com
Argument over gunshots celebrating new year led to Dallas' first murder of 2023, victim's family says
DALLAS - Family members of 36-year-old Dylan Reeves say the father was shot and killed after going to talk with neighbors who were shooting off guns on New Year's Eve. "He was a man who loved his family," said Reeves' father, Donald. Dylan Reeves' father and sister each say the...
franchising.com
Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up in Fort Worth
January 03, 2023 // Franchising.com // Kitchen Tune-Up has arrived in Fort Worth. Meeting the demand from homeowners seeking to update and upgrade the look of their kitchens, Fort Worth’s Kitchen Tune-Up is serving homeowners throughout Fort Worth. Local resident, Mike Dougherty, has launched Kitchen Tune-Up’s operations along with...
Victim in Fort Worth struck by bullet fired during NYE celebrations
One person is recovering after being struck by a falling bullet in Fort Worth on New Years Eve. Just a few minutes past midnight, the victim was hit by a round that fell out of the sky on Bright Street
fox4news.com
Family: 8-year-old North Texas boy was temporarily living with grandfather who allegedly stabbed him to death
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Child Protective Services says they are investigating the stabbing death of an 8-year-old child where the suspect is the boy's own grandfather. The agency says that they do not have any history with the family. The boy's great-grandmother Linda Hubbard drove down from Missouri after learning...
getnews.info
Dr. Jack Bodie Dubbed the Best Dentist in Dallas by Numerous Satisfied Customers
Jack Bodie, DDS is a premier cosmetic dentist clinic based in Richardson a suburb of Dallas, TX. The founder and lead dentist Jack Bodie was labeled as the best dentist in Richardson TX for his exemplary skills, attention to detail, and quality service. Dr. Jack Bodie is a Richardson dentist...
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
'You can't put words to it,' says great-grandmother of boy found stabbed to death
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 62-year-old man is being held on a capital murder charge in the Tarrant County jail, accused of stabbing his 8-year-old grandson to death on New Year's Day. Philip Hughes was arraigned Monday morning and given a $2 million bond. According to Richland Hills PD, Hughes' grandson, Brenym McDonald, was found dead inside his home on Sunday around 7:50 a.m. Police say his grandfather stabbed him. "It was a tragedy," said Linda Hubbard, the little boy's great-grandmother. She said Brenym and his parents had been living at Hughes' house on Labadie Drive. Hubbard and a few other relatives...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Council Member Reimagines Family Protective Service Department Rooms
Navigating the state’s Family Protective Services can be an overwhelming experience for children and parents. Dallas Council member Cara Mendelsohn wanted to help by creating a more welcoming environment. She decided to participate in the department’s room adoption program. The rooms don’t provide the largest space, but the...
Man gunned down in Fort Worth, killer is still on the run
A man is dead in Fort Worth and the gunman who killed him is still on the run. On New Year’s morning, the victim was shot at an address on Barclay Avenue near Belknap and Sylvania.
fox4news.com
WATCH LIVE: Downtown Dallas fireworks show to ring in 2023
DALLAS - Downtown Dallas is ringing in 2023 with a massive fireworks display at Reunion Tower. The Texas-sized show includes nearly 15,000 pounds of fireworks and more than 200 drone lights. Those drones are expected to fly in sync with the fireworks this year. You can watch the fireworks right...
Dallas couple wrongfully arrested on murder charge spent Christmas in jail
“I'm thinking somebody's trying to break in,” she said. “I woke up my husband.”. But it was not a burglar. It was the police. They had warrants for her and her husband’s arrest. “They had rifles pointed at me,” she said. The warrants accused Esparza, 33,...
fox4news.com
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW
In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
Live flight updates for DFW Airport, Love Field
DALLAS — Monday was expected to be a busy travel day, as most people were returning from holiday trips with the extra day off. And while Southwest's airline issues seem to be on the mend, the combination of weather in North Texas and holiday crowds might cause an airline issue or two.
34-year-old cold case of murdered woman in Dallas County, Texas remains unsolved
On October 30, 1988, the body of a woman was found not far from Fairway Avenue in Dallas, Texas. She'd been strangled to death and left face down in a creek bed. By the time she was discovered, Fairway Jane Doe had been deceased for fifteen days.
