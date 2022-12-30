ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look: Maria’s Mexican Kitchen in Fort Worth

It’s been a while since we headed to Cowtown, so we were surprised when we saw that Hofffbrau’s Steakhouse near the Fort Worth Zoo and Colonial Country Club was no longer in business. Sadly, it closed in 2020, and in May 2021, Maria’s Mexican Kitchen opened in its place. This spot is owned by chef Felipe Armenta, who has been plating some of the best dishes in Fort Worth since he opened The Tavern in 2011, followed by Press Café, Cork & Pig Tavern and Pacific Table (to name just a few).
CBS DFW

Happy New Year! Meet some of 2023's first babies born in North Texas

Andrea Puga was the first baby born at Texas Health Huguley Hospital in 2023. Dr. Jeffrey Manley delivered the 7-pound, 14-ounce baby girl of Rubi and Jeisson. Andrea will join big sisters Abigail and Adiline at their home in Crowley, Texas.   This healthy little guy was born at 5:44 this morning at Methodist Richardson Medical Center to parents Odalys and Alberto. He weighed  8 lbs, 3 ounces. Parents Kelly Cox & Josh Mittl welcomed River Thomas Mittl, at 7:53 a.m. He weighs 6lbs, 13 oz. ...
101.5 KNUE

This All-Abilities Playground in Fort Worth, Texas is the Best Ever!

It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I was running around the playground, climbing up to go on the slide, or spinning around on the tire swing. While it’s been more years than I want to admit, I always had great memories of going to the park with friends or siblings and playing for hours. So, when I heard about Frank Kent’s Dream Park in Fort Worth, Texas I thought the idea was amazing and I wanted to share all of the fun details with you.
fox4news.com

Fort Worth family’s home burns on New Year’s Eve

FORT WORTH, Texas - The American Red Cross is helping a Fort Worth family who lost their home to a fire on New Year’s Eve. The fire department said two children were walking home around 6 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from a house on Escalante Avenue, south of Interstate 30.
franchising.com

Local Entrepreneur Opens Kitchen Tune-Up in Fort Worth

January 03, 2023 // Franchising.com // Kitchen Tune-Up has arrived in Fort Worth. Meeting the demand from homeowners seeking to update and upgrade the look of their kitchens, Fort Worth’s Kitchen Tune-Up is serving homeowners throughout Fort Worth. Local resident, Mike Dougherty, has launched Kitchen Tune-Up’s operations along with...
CBS DFW

'You can't put words to it,' says great-grandmother of boy found stabbed to death

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 62-year-old man is being held on a capital murder charge in the Tarrant County jail, accused of stabbing his 8-year-old grandson to death on New Year's Day. Philip Hughes was arraigned Monday morning and given a $2 million bond. According to Richland Hills PD, Hughes' grandson, Brenym McDonald, was found dead inside his home on Sunday around 7:50 a.m. Police say his grandfather stabbed him. "It was a tragedy," said Linda Hubbard, the little boy's great-grandmother.  She said Brenym and his parents had been living at Hughes' house on Labadie Drive. Hubbard and a few other relatives...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Council Member Reimagines Family Protective Service Department Rooms

Navigating the state’s Family Protective Services can be an overwhelming experience for children and parents. Dallas Council member Cara Mendelsohn wanted to help by creating a more welcoming environment. She decided to participate in the department’s room adoption program. The rooms don’t provide the largest space, but the...
fox4news.com

WATCH LIVE: Downtown Dallas fireworks show to ring in 2023

DALLAS - Downtown Dallas is ringing in 2023 with a massive fireworks display at Reunion Tower. The Texas-sized show includes nearly 15,000 pounds of fireworks and more than 200 drone lights. Those drones are expected to fly in sync with the fireworks this year. You can watch the fireworks right...
fox4news.com

Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW

In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
WFAA

Live flight updates for DFW Airport, Love Field

DALLAS — Monday was expected to be a busy travel day, as most people were returning from holiday trips with the extra day off. And while Southwest's airline issues seem to be on the mend, the combination of weather in North Texas and holiday crowds might cause an airline issue or two.
