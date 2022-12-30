ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WYTV.com

Civil Rights lawsuit against Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko dismissed

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal lawsuit against Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and the Trumbull County Board of Commissioners has been dismissed. In December 2021, Christine Glenn, a secretary for the board of Trumbull County Commissioners filed a complaint against Frenchko and the commissioners, alleging age and ancestry discrimination in violation of the American Civil Rights Act of 1964.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown’s new ambulance provider discusses transition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Services with Youngstown’s new ambulance provider began on New Year’s Eve. Monday, WKBN spoke to the company’s CEO about the transition in coverage. The head of EMT Ambulance admits that starting new services in a community often takes months to piece together,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday, Jan. 1 is the first day for the disbandment of the Newton Falls Police Department. The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community. Since the police levy...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull County bridge replacement one of 377 to be addressed

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – As part of a plan to address 377 bridges throughout Trumbull County that are in need of repair or replacement, Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith announced Tuesday that work will begin this year or early next on one in Farmington Township. Farmington Bridge #16...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township. According to a news release from Michael Hovis, chairman of the Bazetta Township Board of Trustees, Cadwallader Sonk Road will be closed between Henn Hyde and Howland Wilson roads until further notice.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

EMT Ambulance starts serving in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new year marks day one of Emergency Medical Transport’s contract in Youngstown. We spoke with a supervisor who said they took over for AMR at midnight. So far, they said things are running smoothly. The supervisor said they hired about 80 percent of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 31st

Vindicator file photo / December 31, 1959 | Cabinet members and friends joined Youngstown Mayor Frank X. Kryzan for a farewell gathering on New Year’s Eve 65 years ago. Seated are Kryzan, his wife, his daughter Alice Jean, and Dominic Conti, chief of income tax collection. Others are Building Commissioner John Yavorsky, City Engineer James C. Ryan, Fire Chief John R. Lynch, Atty. Harold S. Rickert, Roy DePaul, Municipal Courts Clerk Richard J. Barrett, Health Commissioner Dr. Leonard Blum, Robert Schomer, Prosecutor Irwin Kretzer, and Assistant Law Director Joseph. O’Neill, Police Chief Paul Cress, George Krispli, Finance Director Nicholas Bernard, Law Director Felix Mika, and Joseph M. Bindas.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local ODOT crews return from NY snow-clearing effort

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews from Ohio are back home in Columbiana County after being in Buffalo to support snow-clearing efforts there. Twenty-eight workers from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) went up to Buffalo Thursday morning, along with 12 tandem dump trucks, two mechanic trucks and four crew cab pick-up trucks.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Overjoyed couple welcomes Mahoning Valley’s 1st baby in 2023

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little more than two hours after the ball dropped, a Cortland couple welcomed a new bundle of joy to their family. Making her grand debut at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, Persephone Monroe Esmond was the first baby born in the Mahoning Valley in the new year.
CORTLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels

During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Lowellville Schools hosting grief counseling seminar for the community

Lowellville Local Schools is partnering with Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, the Village of Lowellville, and Cornerstone of Hope to host a grief counseling seminar for the community. The event welcomes parents, students, and residents from the community. Julia Ellifritt from Cornerstone of Hope will be presenting on...
LOWELLVILLE, OH

