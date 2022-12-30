Read full article on original website
Civil Rights lawsuit against Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko dismissed
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal lawsuit against Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and the Trumbull County Board of Commissioners has been dismissed. In December 2021, Christine Glenn, a secretary for the board of Trumbull County Commissioners filed a complaint against Frenchko and the commissioners, alleging age and ancestry discrimination in violation of the American Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Group organizes petition drive for removal of Austintown trustee
A group organized a petition drive to remove an Austintown trustee from office.
Youngstown’s new ambulance provider discusses transition
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Services with Youngstown’s new ambulance provider began on New Year’s Eve. Monday, WKBN spoke to the company’s CEO about the transition in coverage. The head of EMT Ambulance admits that starting new services in a community often takes months to piece together,...
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday, Jan. 1 is the first day for the disbandment of the Newton Falls Police Department. The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community. Since the police levy...
Trumbull County bridge replacement one of 377 to be addressed
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – As part of a plan to address 377 bridges throughout Trumbull County that are in need of repair or replacement, Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith announced Tuesday that work will begin this year or early next on one in Farmington Township. Farmington Bridge #16...
Haircuts for homeless first event for new service group in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An organization new to the area is bringing a targeted service to the Valley. Changing Lives gave free haircuts to the homeless in Youngstown Tuesday morning. Volunteers were set up at Arlington Park on the North Side. It was the group’s first event. Charles...
Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway
BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township. According to a news release from Michael Hovis, chairman of the Bazetta Township Board of Trustees, Cadwallader Sonk Road will be closed between Henn Hyde and Howland Wilson roads until further notice.
OVI arrest turns into guns drawn in Trumbull County
A man from Pennsylvania is facing several charges in Trumbull County after police say he crashed his truck, left the scene, and then resisted officers when they tried to arrest him.
EMT Ambulance starts serving in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new year marks day one of Emergency Medical Transport’s contract in Youngstown. We spoke with a supervisor who said they took over for AMR at midnight. So far, they said things are running smoothly. The supervisor said they hired about 80 percent of...
Local business owner talks minimum wage increase
On Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage workers got a pay raise in 23 states, including Ohio.
Years Ago | December 31st
Vindicator file photo / December 31, 1959 | Cabinet members and friends joined Youngstown Mayor Frank X. Kryzan for a farewell gathering on New Year’s Eve 65 years ago. Seated are Kryzan, his wife, his daughter Alice Jean, and Dominic Conti, chief of income tax collection. Others are Building Commissioner John Yavorsky, City Engineer James C. Ryan, Fire Chief John R. Lynch, Atty. Harold S. Rickert, Roy DePaul, Municipal Courts Clerk Richard J. Barrett, Health Commissioner Dr. Leonard Blum, Robert Schomer, Prosecutor Irwin Kretzer, and Assistant Law Director Joseph. O’Neill, Police Chief Paul Cress, George Krispli, Finance Director Nicholas Bernard, Law Director Felix Mika, and Joseph M. Bindas.
Local ODOT crews return from NY snow-clearing effort
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews from Ohio are back home in Columbiana County after being in Buffalo to support snow-clearing efforts there. Twenty-eight workers from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) went up to Buffalo Thursday morning, along with 12 tandem dump trucks, two mechanic trucks and four crew cab pick-up trucks.
Overjoyed couple welcomes Mahoning Valley’s 1st baby in 2023
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little more than two hours after the ball dropped, a Cortland couple welcomed a new bundle of joy to their family. Making her grand debut at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, Persephone Monroe Esmond was the first baby born in the Mahoning Valley in the new year.
CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels
During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
Youngstown sees new ambulance provider
Changes are now in effect when it comes to ambulance service in Youngstown.
Local COVID-19 cases reach ‘high’ levels, though hospitals not inundated
(WKBN) — Although the national Centers for Disease Control says it’s seeing “high” numbers of COVID cases in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys, the virus does not seem to be inundating local hospitals. All four counties in our area — Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties...
Lowellville Schools hosting grief counseling seminar for the community
Lowellville Local Schools is partnering with Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, the Village of Lowellville, and Cornerstone of Hope to host a grief counseling seminar for the community. The event welcomes parents, students, and residents from the community. Julia Ellifritt from Cornerstone of Hope will be presenting on...
Delivery of utility bills delayed for Hubbard residents due to postal error
Hubbard residents may receive their utility bills later than usual this month due to a postal error. According to a Facebook post from Hubbard Mayor, Ben Kyle, the postal mail sort used by the city was unknowingly closed and attempts to reach them for a confirmed delivery and distribution were unsuccessful.
Mahoning County Probate Court reopening its Help Desk
After a nearly three-year closure, the Mahoning County Probate Court will reopen its free Help Desk starting Jan. 10.
Suspect accused of attacking woman at Austintown racino
A Campbell man is facing robbery and other charges following a reported assault at Hollywood Gaming on New Year's Eve.
