Connecticut family impacted by flight cancellations on Southwest Airlines

A Connecticut family trying to get to Denver became victim to the weeklong round of flight cancellations on Southwest Airlines.

The airline canceled another 2,300 flights Thursday.

Bonnie Lindsay dropped her husband and grandson off on Monday for a trip to Denver to help a family member move. But like many customers their plans came to a halt.

When they tried to check in curbside, they learned that their flight had been canceled. They tried to rebook but couldn't through Southwest.

The Lindsays managed to find another option through United Airlines, but one ticket was $1,800 and they would have to fly out of Hartford.

Despite their frustration, the Lindsays were able to get a refund.

More than 13,000 Southwest flights were cancelled in seven days. Southwest Airlines says it expects to resume normal operations on Friday.