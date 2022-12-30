ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

WHEC TV-10

18-year-old man shot on Ridgway Avenue Monday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A large police presence in northwest Rochester has shut down part of Ridgeway Avenue. This unfolded just before 5:45 p.m. near Dewey Avenue. There are several police cars on scene and an ambulance could be seen leaving with the siren on. News10NBC has a crew at...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart

Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Stolen car crashed in Rochester after fleeing police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a stolen car crashed in Rochester overnight after trying to escape officers. RPD was patrolling the area of Remington Street when they saw a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day during a robbery in Irondequoit. Officers say the driver sped away when police tried to pull the car over.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two shootings took place on New Year’s Eve in Rochester. One of the victims is a 12-year-old boy. This happened just before midnight Saturday. Police say the boy was brought to Strong Hospital in a private car after he was shot. The boy told the officers he was shot on Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

14-year-old's murder still remains unsolved one year later

Rochester, N.Y. — A year ago Monday, the city of Rochester faced it's first homicide of 2022. Rochester police would later identify him as 14-year-old Julius Greer junior, and while his killer remains at large his family and police are still seeking answers. Rocks on the sidewalk of north...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman in her 30s dead after fatal crash on Denver Street

UPDATE: The Rochester Police responded to the intersection of Hazelwood Terrace and Denver Street early Sunday morning for the report of car accident . When they arrived, officers found two cars with significant damage. One of the cars struck a tree head-on. While investigating the accident, officers found an unconscious woman in her 30s in the car that hit the tree. Paramedics responded and attempted life-saving measures without success. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
MassLive.com

Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed

A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
ROCHESTER, NH
13 WHAM

Dog rescued from house fire on Fleming Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Fleming Street around 9:50 a.m. for the report of a house fire on Sunday. The structure was a two-story multi-family home, the first crew arrived in four minutes and declared it a working fire. The occupants were not home at...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot after an attempted robbery

Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to the 300 block of Portland Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers quickly began life-saving measures on the victim.
ROCHESTER, NY

