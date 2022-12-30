Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Teen in critical but stable condition after shooting on Ridgeway Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man was the victim of a shooting in the city on Monday night. Officers say it took place on the 300 block of Ridgeway Avenue, near Dewey Avenue, around 5:20 p.m. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital, where he is...
WHEC TV-10
18-year-old man shot on Ridgway Avenue Monday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A large police presence in northwest Rochester has shut down part of Ridgeway Avenue. This unfolded just before 5:45 p.m. near Dewey Avenue. There are several police cars on scene and an ambulance could be seen leaving with the siren on. News10NBC has a crew at...
WUHF
Crime Stoppers: parents and police seeking information on unsolved murder
On this week's edition of Crime Stoppers, Dan is joined by Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department, as well as Carol and Steve Hallenbeck, whose son James was murdered last August on Olean Street in Rochester. James was shot in the upper body on August 21st, 2022 while...
13 WHAM
Man accused of dragging Rochester police officer with car after robbery arraigned
Rochester, N.Y. — A man shot by a police officer while fleeing an alleged robbery at a corner gas station last week now faces charges. Police said James Brumfield, 33, entered the store at the corner of Culver Road and University Avenue just before midnight Thursday, stealing two 18-packs of Budweiser.
Olivebridge Resident Accused Of Beating Another Man In Head With Hammer In Town Of Rochester
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly beating another man in the head with a hammer. The incident took place in Ulster County around 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30 in the town of Rochester. State Police found the victim on the ground bleeding from the head after responding...
WHEC TV-10
Video shows moment stolen SUV crashes into car waiting at red light in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s happened again. Another stolen vehicle, another chase. It started Sunday night near Remington Street. Rochester Police were pursuing an SUV that had been reported stolen earlier the day during a storm arm robbery in Irondequoit. Surveillance video obtained by News10NBC shows the SUV hit...
Victim flown to Albany Med. after hammer attack
An unnamed male victim of an alleged hammer attack was flown to Albany Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Michael Latimore, 40, of Olivebridge was arrested a day later in connection to the attack and faces a number of charges.
iheart.com
Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart
Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
MCSO: Henrietta teen found safe
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they are currently investigating a missing teenager from the Town of Henrietta.
WHEC TV-10
Stolen car crashed in Rochester after fleeing police
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a stolen car crashed in Rochester overnight after trying to escape officers. RPD was patrolling the area of Remington Street when they saw a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day during a robbery in Irondequoit. Officers say the driver sped away when police tried to pull the car over.
RPD: 2 separate shootings injure man, 12-year-old on New Year’s Eve
The Rochester Police Department says they responded to two unrelated shootings on New Year's Eve.
WHEC TV-10
12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two shootings took place on New Year’s Eve in Rochester. One of the victims is a 12-year-old boy. This happened just before midnight Saturday. Police say the boy was brought to Strong Hospital in a private car after he was shot. The boy told the officers he was shot on Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street.
13 WHAM
14-year-old's murder still remains unsolved one year later
Rochester, N.Y. — A year ago Monday, the city of Rochester faced it's first homicide of 2022. Rochester police would later identify him as 14-year-old Julius Greer junior, and while his killer remains at large his family and police are still seeking answers. Rocks on the sidewalk of north...
Monroe County Heroin Task Force working to ‘streamline’ overdose tracking
Deputies said that annual trends are showing a slowdown of the fentanyl epidemic is primarily driven by the availability of Narcan.
WHEC TV-10
Woman in her 30s dead after fatal crash on Denver Street
UPDATE: The Rochester Police responded to the intersection of Hazelwood Terrace and Denver Street early Sunday morning for the report of car accident . When they arrived, officers found two cars with significant damage. One of the cars struck a tree head-on. While investigating the accident, officers found an unconscious woman in her 30s in the car that hit the tree. Paramedics responded and attempted life-saving measures without success. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
13 WHAM
Dog rescued from house fire on Fleming Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Fleming Street around 9:50 a.m. for the report of a house fire on Sunday. The structure was a two-story multi-family home, the first crew arrived in four minutes and declared it a working fire. The occupants were not home at...
WHEC TV-10
South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.
13 WHAM
Man shot after an attempted robbery
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to the 300 block of Portland Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers quickly began life-saving measures on the victim.
