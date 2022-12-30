Week 17’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed on Monday and will not resume this week. Here’s what it means for the Ravens. Following Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse in the first quarter, the Bengals-Bills game was postponed until further notice. The league released an update stating that the game will not be replayed this week, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and that the Week 18 schedule remains the same, meaning the Ravens will still play the Bengals on Sunday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO