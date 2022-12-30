ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

CI Hero: Unit 5 paraprofessional wins RISE Award

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 paraprofessional is one of two Illinoisans representing the state for a national award. Brigham Early Learning paraprofessional, Susan Naber, helps a student read. “We couldn’t run this school without our paraprofessionals and our other classified staff,” said Principal Erin O’Grady. “I think...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023

(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

U of I Police responded to campus robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police responded to a robbery on campus. Police said a man reported that he was walking near the C-9 parking lot on E. Chalmers St. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when he noticed two groups of men arguing with each other. One of the men mistakenly thought […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Candlewood Estates residents facing major rent increase and other issues

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Candlewood Estates in Mahomet was bought back in September by a California based group and is now managed by Kodiak Property Management. However, several residents have told Fox Illinois that the park has since gotten worse, and now their rent is increasing over 50 percent.
MAHOMET, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home goes up in flames overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Salvation Army in dire need of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The traditional season of giving is over, but a crucial need still exists for Peoria non-profits. Peoria’s Salvation Army is still accepting and needing donations to meet its goal for its annual holiday fundraiser, its Tree of Lights campaign. While the bell ringers and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire

Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign man saved by a new liver, and adult swim team

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jonathan Hill in Champaign is lucky to be alive. He’s been fighting a blood disorder since he was born, and other complications along the way. Now, he’s doing better and getting back to what he loves.  He’s returning to the swimming pool, reigniting his passion for swim after being on the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One candidate removed from local school board ballot

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One candidate has been removed from the ballot after two hearings related to local school board elections Tuesday. During the hearing in Peoria, Keisha Alexander will be removed from the ballot for Peoria School Board District 1 due to not having 200 valid signatures. Alexander...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Vacant house demolished after being engulfed in flames

PEORIA (25 News Now) -No one was hurt after a house was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning. According to a release from Peoria Fire & Rescue, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of S. Westmoreland Ave. for a one-story house fire. The Engine Company that arrived at the scene first reported that the fire was coming from the roof. Due to extensive growth and rapid deterioration, fire crews were ordered not to enter the house.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Big recognition for a small-town issue

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A county in central Illinois made the front page of the New York Times today. It’s over an issue that we’ve reported on and has created a lot of division: a proposed wind farm and it’s not over yet. Next month the Piatt County zoning board will have its final […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Shots fired in Champaign on New Year’s Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
TREMONT, IL
25newsnow.com

1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy