Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Unit 5 paraprofessional wins RISE Award
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 paraprofessional is one of two Illinoisans representing the state for a national award. Brigham Early Learning paraprofessional, Susan Naber, helps a student read. “We couldn’t run this school without our paraprofessionals and our other classified staff,” said Principal Erin O’Grady. “I think...
25newsnow.com
Hospital systems announce first babies of 2023
(25 News Now) - On New Year’s Day, several local hospital systems announced their first babies born in 2023. On Carle Health’s official Facebook page, the system announced two newborns to ring in the new year, with their photos provided above. Eliza Mendez (left) was born at Carle Foundation Hospital at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Her parents are Kaylin Pritchard and Jorge Mendez of Urbana. Macie Claire Blockman (right) was born to parents Leslie and Jonathan Blockman at 10:40 a.m. at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
New law allows college students training to be teachers to sub at school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This year, K-12 students may see a college student teaching their class when their teachers are absent. A law that went into effect Jan. 1 allows college students studying education who have 90 credit hours of experience to serve as substitute teachers. Proponents of the bill say the law not only […]
U of I Police responded to campus robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police responded to a robbery on campus. Police said a man reported that he was walking near the C-9 parking lot on E. Chalmers St. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when he noticed two groups of men arguing with each other. One of the men mistakenly thought […]
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
25newsnow.com
Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
newschannel20.com
Candlewood Estates residents facing major rent increase and other issues
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Candlewood Estates in Mahomet was bought back in September by a California based group and is now managed by Kodiak Property Management. However, several residents have told Fox Illinois that the park has since gotten worse, and now their rent is increasing over 50 percent.
1470 WMBD
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Salvation Army in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The traditional season of giving is over, but a crucial need still exists for Peoria non-profits. Peoria’s Salvation Army is still accepting and needing donations to meet its goal for its annual holiday fundraiser, its Tree of Lights campaign. While the bell ringers and...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
wmay.com
Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire
Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
Neighbor’s camera catches dozens of gunshots on New Year’s in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A terrifying start to the new year – all caught on camera. While many were celebrating with fireworks, dozens of gunshots rang through the air. Champaign police confirmed shots were fired early Sunday morning on Holly Hill Drive. “My camera in the backyard – you can hear the screaming and the […]
Champaign man saved by a new liver, and adult swim team
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jonathan Hill in Champaign is lucky to be alive. He’s been fighting a blood disorder since he was born, and other complications along the way. Now, he’s doing better and getting back to what he loves. He’s returning to the swimming pool, reigniting his passion for swim after being on the […]
Central Illinois Proud
One candidate removed from local school board ballot
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One candidate has been removed from the ballot after two hearings related to local school board elections Tuesday. During the hearing in Peoria, Keisha Alexander will be removed from the ballot for Peoria School Board District 1 due to not having 200 valid signatures. Alexander...
25newsnow.com
Vacant house demolished after being engulfed in flames
PEORIA (25 News Now) -No one was hurt after a house was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning. According to a release from Peoria Fire & Rescue, firefighters were called to the 1700 block of S. Westmoreland Ave. for a one-story house fire. The Engine Company that arrived at the scene first reported that the fire was coming from the roof. Due to extensive growth and rapid deterioration, fire crews were ordered not to enter the house.
Big recognition for a small-town issue
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A county in central Illinois made the front page of the New York Times today. It’s over an issue that we’ve reported on and has created a lot of division: a proposed wind farm and it’s not over yet. Next month the Piatt County zoning board will have its final […]
Shots fired in Champaign on New Year’s Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for […]
Central Illinois Proud
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
25newsnow.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
