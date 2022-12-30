STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma is one of nineteen states in the nation that allows corporal punishment in schools. It is an old school practice that’s become controversial in recent years. In 2006 the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child 2006 called corporal punishment “legalized violence against children." The committee called for the practice to be ended through “legislative, administrative, social and educational measures.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO