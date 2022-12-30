ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Man seriously injured after reported shooting in Gresham

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A man was hospitalized after a reported shooting along North Main Street in Gresham just after 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Gresham Police Department.

On the scene, police said the man was “conscious and breathing” before paramedics rushed him to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition is not clear.

Woman accused of shoving child onto MAX train tracks

Gresham police said the suspect was described as a white man in his late 20s, wearing a dark jacket. Authorities noted the suspect was possibly driving a dark blue or black small sedan.

It is not clear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

